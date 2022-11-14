Which Ben 10 Omnitrix toys are best?

When it’s hero time or just time to have some fun, a Ben 10 Omnitrix toy is a great choice for young fans to imagine themselves becoming fantastical alien creatures and saving the world.

If you want the best Ben 10 Omnitrix toy, the top choice is the Ben 10 Omnitrix Creator. This is not just one Omnitrix replica toy. It can be turned into multiple different Omnitrix styles and customized by the user.

What to know before you buy a Ben 10 Omnitrix toy

What style of Omnitrix do you want?

Depending on the version of Ben 10 you like best, your favorite Omnitrix toy may be more difficult to find than others. A Ben 10 toy Omnitrix inspired by more recent series, like the reboot or Omniverse, will probably be easier to find. Omnitrix styles from older series may be collector’s items which are more rare and expensive.

Does it need to pop up?

There are lots of Ben 10 Omnitrix toys that are designed to look the part, but they do not all function the same way. If you want a Ben 10 Omnitrix toy just like the one in the cartoonâ€”that pops up and activates by slamming the center downâ€”your choices will be more limited. While the benefit of a pop-up Omnitrix toy is that you will probably feel more like Ben Tennyson, the problem remains that moving parts are much easier to accidentally break.

Do you want more than just a toy?

Other than being a nice addition to any fan’s Ben 10 collection, most Omnitrix toys don’t have a useful everyday function, like a kid’s watch or clock. However, if you like the look of the Omnitrix and wish you could wear something like that every day, consider a Ben 10 Omnitrix watch. Not only is it functional, it has an alien sound alert every hour.

What to look for in a quality Ben 10 Omnitrix toy

Lights

The best Ben 10 Omnitrix toys have light-up parts that stand out and give the Omnitrix an appearance similar to the one on the show. For costumes and playing pretend, Omnitrix lighting is a pretty important feature.

Sounds

Some Omnitrix replicas produce sound effects inspired by the device on the show and ones similar to Ben Tennyson’s alien forms. This is a less important feature for use in cosplay, but Omnitrix sounds can be a lot of fun for kids.

Extra functions

Many Ben 10 Omnitrix toys generally just look the part, but some of them offer a variety of functions. For instance, some Ben 10 Omnitrix wrist watches can project hologram-like images of Ben 10 aliens on walls or ceilings.

How much you can expect to spend on a Ben 10 Omnitrix toy

Expect to spend $20-$45 on a toy Omnitrix, depending on what moving components and other features the toy includes. If you are looking for an older Ben 10 Omnitrix toy no longer in production, it most likely will be more expensive.

Ben 10 Omnitrix toy FAQ

Is an Omnitrix toy safe for young kids?

A. Before purchasing an Omnitrix toy, always check the manufacturer’s age recommendations. The recommended ages for Ben 10 Omnitrix toys are usually printed on the packaging. Omnitrix toys that have light projectors, come with discs or feature small parts are probably better suited for older kids. Since safety is always a concern, keep any toy with small parts away from young children, as they are choking hazards.

Are there Ben 10 Omnitrix toys for adult collectors?

A. All Ben 10 Omnitrix toys can be collected, though some hold their value better than others. Classic Ben 10 merchandise can be hard to track down, especially toys that are still in working condition. They are also difficult to find in like-new condition, and the price tag will likely reflect that.

If buying newer Ben 10 Omnitrix toys for collection, storing them in the original, unopened packaging will help maintain or grow their value.

What’s the best Ben 10 Omnitrix toy to buy?

Top Ben 10 Omnitrix toy

Ben 10 Omnitrix Creator

What you need to know: This customizable Omnitrix comes with extra parts for mixing and matching.

What you’ll love: The set includes the Omnitrix base and materials necessary to make many different versions of the Omnitrix or Antitrix. All the parts can be removed and replaced as desired. The device lights up when activated by pressing the button.

What you should consider: Some kid users found it difficult to connect all the parts, so it may require a little adult assistance to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Ben 10 Omnitrix toy for the money

Eonthry Ben 10 Kids Projector Watch

What you need to know: This affordable Ben 10 Alien Force-inspired Omnitrix toy projects images of iconic Ben 10 aliens.

What you’ll love: It includes the Omnitrix, along with discs you can insert and turn to project the images. It does not have many moving parts, so it is fairly durable.

What you should consider: The wrist strap is small, so it is intended only for children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ben 10 Micro Omnitrix Playset

What you need to know: This 2-in-1 Omnitrix toy opens to reveal a micro playset with multiple features.

What you’ll love: It includes Ben and Override micro figures, along with a launcher, battle platform and jail cell with a trap door for escaping.

What you should consider: Some users compared the size of the figures to that of Polly Pockets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elliott Rivette writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.