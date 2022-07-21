With a huge number of Animal Crossing products on the market, you can find something for every AC fan.

Animal Crossing-themed gifts

The Animal Crossing game franchise has been going on since 2001, when the original game was released on Nintendo GameCube, and was further popularized with 2020’s “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” When buying gifts for Animal Crossing lovers, you have plenty to choose from.

Whether you’re buying for a child or an adult, for a new player or a longtime enthusiast, selecting the right gift for an Animal Crossing fan is even easier if you know their favorite characters or the types of products they prefer.

Best gifts for Animal Crossing lovers

Animal Crossing K.K. Slider Live Show Poster Graphic T-Shirt

K.K. Slider is one of the most iconic characters in the Animal Crossing universe. This guitar-playing dog is a fan favorite, putting on weekly performances at the Town Square in “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” This T-shirt features a mock-up K.K. tour poster, and is sure to put smiles on the faces of AC fans everywhere. It comes in a range of colors and in adults’ and kids’ sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Animal Crossing New Horizons Official Activity Book

Recommended for ages 5 to 8, this official Animal Crossing activity book is an ideal gift for young AC lovers. It’s great as a stocking filler or as a small gift to go with something larger for a special occasion, or as a budget gift for buyers who don’t have a lot to spend. It features a range of fun puzzles and other activities, along with more than 500 stickers.

Sold by Amazon

Controller Gear Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bag & Mini Backpack

This Animal Crossing backpack is a great present for kids or for adults who like a smaller style of backpack. It has a main pouch with an internal pocket just the right size to hold a Nintendo Switch, plus a smaller zippered front pocket that’s perfect for holding items you need easy access to. It’s available in a range of Animal Crossing-themed prints.

Sold by Amazon

PixelatedUniverse Animal Crossing Stud Earrings

These simple stud earrings, shaped like the iconic Animal Crossing leaf, are a lovely, subtle touch to an outfit — great for anyone who might want to give a nod to their love of Animal Crossing without going overboard. Available colors include silver and rose gold, though the earrings are made from plated copper, not solid precious metals.

Sold by Etsy

Club Mocchi Mocchi Animal Crossing Mega Plush Toy

This large, soft 15-inch Animal Crossing plushy takes the shape of either Tom Nook or Isabelle’s head. It’s great for young AC fans or simply the young at heart. It’s huggably soft and squishy, gets high quality ratings and is officially licensed by Nintendo, so recipients won’t be disappointed. For more options, check out the BestReviews page dedicated to Animal Crossing toys.

Sold by Amazon

Animal Crossing Sweatpants

Lovers of both loungewear and ACNH will love these sweatpants. They’re navy blue with transfers of Tom Nook, K.K. Slider and Isabelle down one leg. They’re made from a cotton-poly blend and are great for either exercising in or simply chilling around the house. Bear in mind that they run a little small, so buy a size or two larger than the recipient’s usual size.

Sold by Amazon

Controller Gear Animal Crossing: New Horizons Keychains

These Animal Crossing keychains are ideal for anyone who loves Animal Crossing and has a set of keys — which excludes most kids. You can either buy a bundle of two keychains or a single keychain. Options include both iconic characters and items, such as K.K. Slider, Tom Nook, the bell bag and the Animal Crossing leaf motif. They’re officially licensed and get good reviews for product quality.

Sold by Amazon

BonniesLab Animal Crossing Essential Items Enamel Pins Set

A perfect gift for Animal Crossing lovers who have a big collection of pins. These highly rated enamel pins feature four essential items from the Animal Crossing universe — the leaf, bell bag, fossil and DIY recipe. Any AC fan will know these items and appreciate the reference. There’s also a second set which includes a gift box, turnip, musical note and dinosaur bones.

Sold by Etsy

Franco Kids Bedding Super Soft Animal Crossing Comforter and Sheet Set

Any young Animal Crossing fan would be stoked to receive this bedding set emblazoned with some of the best-known AC characters. Unfortunately, it’s only sold in twin size, so it’s too small for most adults’ beds, though it could be used as a blanket for lounging on the sofa.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Amiibo Animal Crossing New Horizon Sanrio Collaboration Exclusive Pack

Amiibo cards are used to bring extra features and characters to Nintendo games on newer consoles. These ACNL Amiibo cards are a collaboration with Sanrio and let you invite new characters to your island, as well as receive Sanrio-themed items. Each card is inspired by a different character from the Sanrio universe — Hello Kitty, My Melody, Pompompurin, Little Twin Stars, Cinnamoroll and Keroppi.

Sold by Amazon

Oddity Sisters Mini Timmy Tommy Animal Crossing Prayer Candle

Fans of Animal Crossing will be well acquainted with Timmy and Tommy, who are Tom Nook’s apprentices and run the general store in ACNH and some other iterations of the game. On this funny and adorable prayer candle, Timmy and Tommy are transformed into saints. It’s a perfect gift for anyone who appreciates religious iconography as well as all things Animal Crossing.

Sold by Etsy

PowerA Animal Crossing Protection Case for Nintendo Switch

This protective case is designed to hold and protect the Nintendo Switch Lite or the full Switch console when in handheld mode. It’s an ideal present for anyone who loves “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” so much that they need to take their Switch out and about to play it wherever they go. If you know the recipient is in need of a case for their Switch, this is an excellent choice.

Sold by Amazon

