Which llama toys are best?

Llamas have become quite popular in recent years. With their fuzzy bodies and friendly faces, you just can’t help but be captivated by the cute critter. With the holiday season in full swing, a llama toy is an excellent choice for any child on your gift list. If you’re looking for the perfect llama, look no further than Zuru’s Pets Alive Rainbow Bonnie Booty Shakin’ Llama.

What to know before you buy a llama toy

Before you make your purchase, take into consideration the age of the recipient. Infants and younger children will probably want something that they can snuggle with, like something stuffed or plush. Older kids might prefer an action toy. Choose something that is easy to clean and can be carried around with minimal effort.

Softness

Most smaller kids love stuffed animals. They are easy to store and great for cuddling. These toys help to provide a great variety amongst a growing stuffed animal collection. Plush toys are great to sleep with and can provide a sense of companionship.

Action

Kids are often fascinated by flashing lights and interesting sounds. Toys that move and groove can be a lot of fun for children who tend to get bored easily or simply like a little excitement. These toys tend to use batteries or need to be plugged in. Be sure to read all of the instructions, and have extra batteries on hand. They can also be loud or bright, so be cautious with these during quiet hours, like nap time and bedtime.

Even if the llama toy isn’t electronic, look for something that provides a bit of stimulation. A llama toy can be a great educational tool.

Ease of use

Since most llama toys are white or light in color, keep in mind that they may need to be cleaned more than other toys. Lighter colors tend to collect more dust and show dirt easier, so look for something that is simple to take care of.

Electronic toys can’t be thrown in the washing machine, so read the care instructions before you try to clean them. A good rule of thumb is to avoid any toxic chemicals when cleaning the item to keep children from making contact with the cleansing solution.

Pick a llama toy that can be transported from the living room to the playroom fairly easily. It’s also a good rule of thumb to select something that is small enough to carry but too big to misplace.

What to look for in a llama toy

Whether you’re looking for a gift for a small child or an older kid, there are a few things to consider before making a purchase.

Materials

If you are choosing a plush llama toy, you’ll want to make sure that the materials are safe and comfortable. The softer the stuffed animal is, the more appealing it will be for the child. You want to pick something that is huggable and easy to squeeze, not something that is scratchy or itchy.

If you’re going the electronic variety, there is a chance that the item will be constructed from some sort of hard plastic. Always check thoroughly to make sure that it’s non-toxic and BPA-free.

Quality

If the llama toy comes in a box, make sure that the box is sealed and that it’s not a returned item. With return policies so generous these days, it’s important to do our own due diligence.

When it comes to a stuffed toy, be sure that all of the small parts are sewn on well and that the stitching is intact. Double-check that there is no filling coming out at the seams.

Accessories

If your llama toy comes with extra pieces, take an inventory of what is included. Small pieces can become hazardous or get lost easily, so take that into consideration. If you are gifting this type of llama toy to a smaller child, always check the age suggestions on the tag or box before making your decision.

How much you can expect to spend on a llama toy

The average price can range from $15-$20.

Llama toys FAQ

Are llama toys too trendy?

A. Even though the llama is more popular than ever, the good news is that it will never go out of style. Chances are that another animal will come along that will be all the rage for toys, home decor and funny memes, but the llama is here to stay. Beyond being a cute addition to a toy collection, a llama toy is a great way to teach children all about the amazing animal.

Is a llama toy a good holiday gift?

A. A llama toy is a great gift, whether it’s for a holiday, birthday or any occasion in between. Kids can be hard to buy for if you don’t know what they like. That’s why a llama toy is a great go-to. It’s a simple solution when you’re not sure what to buy.

What are the best llama toys to buy?

Top llama toy

Zuru’s Pets Alive Rainbow Bonnie Booty Shakin’ Llama

What you need to know: This dancing llama toy will bring any party to life. It comes with songs that the whole family can enjoy.

What you’ll love: Her head twirls, and she can spin in full circles.

What you should consider: It comes with four AA batteries, but it’s a good idea to have extras available.

Top llama toy

Top llama toy for the money

Bearington Alma Plush Stuffed Animal Llama

What you need to know: It’s designed for children over 12 months, and the fabric should be spot cleaned instead of machine washed.

What you’ll love: This llama is extra soft and was made for cuddling.

What you should consider: While it’s a super snuggly llama plush toy, the face is not as smiley as some other llama toys.

Top llama toy for the money

Worth checking out

Mary Meyer Lily Llama

What you need to know: This 10-inch toy is the perfect fit for small hands, and it can be tossed into the washing machine.

What you’ll love: It’s extremely soft and has sewn-on, baby-proof detailing.

What you should consider: Even though it’s washer-friendly, it’s not made to go in the dryer. Let it air out naturally to ensure that it keeps its shape.

Worth checking out

