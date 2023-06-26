Break out the red, white and blue because it’s time to celebrate summer’s most beloved holiday. While lake days and barbecues are welcome all summer long, the Fourth of July naturally brings family and friends together to enjoy each other’s company while remembering the important sacrifice. From an elegant soiree to a backyard barbecue, there’s no right or wrong way to commemorate this national holiday. So, whether you’re heading to the beach or watching colorful fireworks light up the sky, don’t get caught without a few crucial must-haves.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for the best products you’ll want with you this Fourth of July.

GoSports Backyard Bocce Ball

Up to eight players can enjoy this versatile game, making it perfect for large parties. This bocce ball set comes with a carrying case for convenient storage or travel and is effortless to set up in a variety of locations. Plus, bocce ball is simple to learn and fun for the entire family.

Kan Jam Disc Toss Game

Whether you’re throwing a backyard bash or want to bring some entertainment to the picnic, Kan Jam is an exciting frisbee game that will get the competitive juices flowing. The two goals assemble and tear down quickly and lay flat to store in a garage, closet or trunk.

Alpine Muffy Baby Ear Protection

While fireworks are one of the most iconic parts of the Fourth of July, the loud noises may not be fun for everyone. If you have a baby with developing ears or a toddler with a sensory disorder, this ear protection is designed with an elastic headband to be comfortable while limiting exposure to noise.

Igloo Latitude 16-quart Roller Cooler

Keep snacks or up to 24 cans cold in this spacious and stylish cooler that’s available in three bright colors. It’s designed with sturdy wheels for easy transport and two self-draining cup holders in the lid to keep drinks secure.

Down Under Outdoors Quilted Fleece Blanket

Be prepared for the sandy beach, a grassy picnic or damp ground by packing this all-purpose blanket for your Fourth of July festivities. Not only is it wind resistant to keep you warm, but it’s also waterproof to protect from rain and unwanted spills. It also comes with an oversized sack for portability.

