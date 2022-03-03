Which step platforms are best?

Step platforms can add more variations for your workouts, whether you’re a beginner in fitness or an athlete. They’re easily adjustable, and you can increase and decrease the difficulty of exercises. These platforms can be great when exercising at home, as you can use them to create new workouts or to help with exercises that you may have not had the proper equipment beforehand.

If you’re looking for a step platform with good traction and rugged construction, the Step Original Aerobic Platform is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a step platform

Size

Many step platforms are 30 inches longer or more, allowing you to put at least two feet or hands on the platform. However, you must have enough space to accommodate the platform, as well as extra space to accommodate the movements you might do around the platform. Having enough space is crucial when doing exercises such as box jumps, plyometric push ups, and other explosive workouts.

If you’re limited in space, smaller-sized or circuit-sized platforms may be better. Circuit-sized platforms are generally less than 30 inches long, so there’s a great chance you won’t be able to put both feet on the platform.

Weight capacity

Most step platforms can support at least 200 pounds, and there are platforms that can withstand up to 400 pounds for larger weights. Ensure that the platform you’re looking to purchase can support more than your weight, in case you plan on using dumbbells or other types of extra weights on the platform.

Exercises

Using step platforms can be dangerous if you don’t know how to use it correctly for your exercises. There are some step platforms that come with physical or digital instructions on how you can use them. If your platforms don’t come with instructions, you can always look for an exercise guide or an instructional video that can show you how to use them.

What to look for in a quality step platform

Slip-proof

Having a step platform that’s built with some type of slip-proof grip not only helps prevent you from falling, but it can also help keep your body stable when in use. Many models will either have a surface with ridges, textured grips or special material to lower your chances of slipping.

Adjustable

For step platforms with a fixed height, some people use weight or bumper plates to have an elevated height. However, this can be dangerous if you’re not experienced with platforms or if the plates aren’t placed properly. To avoid resorting to those methods, you can get step platforms that have risers or some type of mechanism that allows the platform to be raised and lowered in height. Risers generally raise the platform in 2 inch increments, coming with two risers. There are some risers that can increase the height to 8 inches or more.

Sweat-resistance

There’s a high probability that you’ll get a step platform’s surface wet if you’re exercising to the point that you’re sweating. Platforms with sweat resistance may have some type of material in the surface that absorbs moisture to help keep it from being a hazard. Others may have a surface that allows sweat to drip off or dry quickly.

How much you can expect to spend on step platform

Step platforms range from $20-$120. Mid-range platforms that tend to come with a set or risers or a coated surface will cost $40-$60, and if you want models with included accessories such as dumbbells and DVDs, you can expect to pay in the $60-$120 range.

Step platform FAQ

What muscle groups can I focus on using a step platform?

A. Nearly every muscle group can be exercised when using a step platform, but the most common muscle groups that are focused on are the legs, core and arms. Leg muscles include the hamstrings, quads, glutes and calves. Arm muscles that can be focused on include biceps, triceps and pectorals.

How safe are step platforms?

A. Step platforms are generally safe, because they’re low-impact when working out and there’s a low risk of injury. When injuries do happen, they often occur because the platform is set too high, or feet aren’t placed properly.

Can I put a step platform on a carpeted floor?

A. Carpeted floors can help the step platform in some instances, but ensure that the base or risers of the platform won’t slide as you move onto and off the platform.

What’s the best step platform to buy?

Top step platform

The Step Original Aerobic Platform

What you need to know: Featuring a non-slip surface and rugged construction, this step platform stays stable through various types of exercises.

What you’ll love: Built with a gym-quality construction, the platform and blocks are made from a high-density plastic. The platform can be adjusted to 4, 6 and 8 inches tall.

What you should consider: The price tag is in the high-end range compared to its competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top step platform for the money

Trademark Innovations High Step

What you need to know: If you have limited space to work with in your home or gym, this step platform can be perfect with its compact size.

What you’ll love: There are four included risers with the platform that allow a maximum height of 12 inches. It can hold heavy amounts of weight with a 440-pound weight capacity.

What you should consider: The platform surface is small, slightly limiting the amount of exercise you can do with this step platform.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Reebok Original Step Platform

What you need to know: Using a click and lock design, the height of this step platform can be adjusted safely and easily.

What you’ll love: The unique bubble-textured surface provides a comfortable and secure grip when in use. The platform has a non-slip and sweat-resistant design to prevent the surface from getting too wet and becoming a slippery surface.

What you should consider: The outer grip has a unique feel that some people may find odd.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

