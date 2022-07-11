If you’ve been thinking about investing in an Audible or Kindle subscription, now is the time to try them and save

Whether you love to listen to audiobooks or get immersed in your favorite reads, Amazon has you covered. Once you sign up for Audible or Kindle Unlimited services, you’ll enjoy an impressive list of membership benefits as well as premium titles. The good news is that Amazon has announced deals on these popular services.

If you haven’t committed to joining Audible or Kindle Unlimited, the upcoming savings on both services may convince you to do so. If you already have a Prime membership, it’s easy to join. To help you decide which services are right for you, check out this guide about their benefits and related deals.

Why should I sign up for Audible or Kindle?

Both Audible and Kindle offer numerous opportunities for anyone who loves to read. While Audible is based on digital audio content, Kindle offers e-books and audiobooks.

When do the savings on Audible and Kindle Unlimited services begin?

Any Prime member who wants to try Audible and save can take advantage of the marked-down pricing now. The special offer began on June 21 and runs through July 31. Although there’s still plenty of time to sign up at the low rate, there’s no need to wait to get in on the savings.

When it comes to joining Kindle Unlimited at a reduced rate, there’s less time to save. That’s because the special offers on membership go live during Prime Day, so you’ll only have July 12 and 13 to sign up at the low price.

How much will I save?

When you purchase Audible and Kindle Unlimited services when deals are available, the savings are significant. Prime members can typically purchase Audible subscriptions and enjoy a 30-day free trial. However, during the current sale, the free trial period is increased to three months. Following the three-month free trial, an Audible Plus subscription costs $7.95 per month and a Premium Plus subscription is $14.95 per month.

After a 30-day free trial, Kindle Unlimited currently costs $9.99 per month. However, during the Prime Day event, Prime members can join for just $4.99 for four months.

Benefits of Audible

Audible offers two different subscription levels — Plus and Premium Plus. Although Premium Plus has more to offer and costs more than Plus when not on sale, both memberships are free for three months when purchased while the deal pricing is available.

Audible Plus

Audible is designed for your listening pleasure. It’s great for experiencing top reads while working out, driving or relaxing. With a subscription to Audible Plus, you’ll enjoy thousands of titles and a wide range of content including podcasts, Amazon originals, audiobooks, sleep and meditations programs, kids’ content and more.

Audible Premium Plus

When you opt for a Premium Plus membership, you’ll get all of the benefits of Audible Plus and more. Additionally, you’ll be able to select one title per month to keep in your digital library. This offer includes premium titles and new releases.

Benefits of Kindle Unlimited

Whether you use Kindle Unlimited on a Kindle, iOS or Android, the service will take your reading options to a whole new level. A subscription gives you access to many awesome benefits:

Unlimited reading: Once you use your Prime account to sign up, you’ll have access to millions of titles that are available in a digital format.

Outstanding selection: From classic reads to bestsellers to new releases, you’ll find just about any book you want on Kindle.

Magazines: Besides books, Kindle Unlimited provides access to a large selection of magazine subscriptions.

Use of different devices: Even if you don’t have a Kindle, you’ll be able to access Kindle Unlimited on your favorite device.

Listening opportunities: Kindle Unlimited isn’t just about reading, as you also get unlimited listening with membership. This is a great option for users who like to listen to audiobooks in addition to reading.

Tips for purchasing Audible or Kindle Unlimited services

Check your Prime membership. You won’t be able to join Audible or Kindle Unlimited without a membership that’s current. Additionally, you’ll want to be sure you are a Prime member in time to get in on the amazing deals during Prime Day.

Give both Audible and Kindle Unlimited a try. Buying both memberships while they are on sale will be more cost-effective while providing extensive access to your favorite content.

Invest in a Kindle. Although Kindle Unlimited is available on any device, a Kindle is designed especially for e-books. There are several options to choose from, including compact entry-level models and larger e-readers with all of the bells and whistles. They are often available at deep discounts during Prime Day.

Make the most of the subscription or subscriptions you purchase during the special pricing period. During this time, you’ll be able to familiarize yourself with all that these memberships have to offer while enjoying numerous titles. It’s also a great time to check out e-books, podcasts, audiobooks and more with topics that are new to you but that you’ve been eager to explore.

Check your email. You’ll get an alert when the trial period of your Audible or Kindle service subscription is coming to an end.

Make note of when the trial periods end. Once the time frame of the special pricing is over, you’ll automatically be charged the standard subscription prices.

