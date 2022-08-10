Which travel bowl for cats is best?

Whether your cat goes everywhere with you or just to the vet and back, travel bowls are a worthwhile investment. These bowls provide your cat with food on the go whenever the need strikes. You want something easy to take with you on a car, bus, train or plane. If you are looking for a quality bowl that travels well, the Gamma2 Vittles Vault Travel-tainer is the top choice.

What to know before you buy travel bowls for cats

Before you purchase a set of bowls, consider the type of trip that you’re taking with your cat.

Size

When you are traveling, it is important to consider the size of your pack. If you are driving your car or taking a lot with you, there might be plenty of room for your cat’s regular bowls. However, these could break easily or get ruined. Plus, if you are packing light, you may have to think about the space you have. Using collapsible bowls minimizes the space needed for your pet’s food.

Material

Travel bowls are often made with BPA-free plastic or food-grade silicone. Stainless steel is also used for cat bowls because of its resistance to rust and durability. The materials used are safe enough to eat out of yourself.

Durability

Travel needs should be made to handle bumps and falls along the way. Baggage handlers often have to load bags on and off cars or conveyor belts, and this can damage delicate bowls. You want your cat’s drinking and eating bowl to be strong enough to remain puncture free during your cat’s travels.

Tips for traveling with your cat

Prepare: Gather everything you need for your cat’s trip as you would for your own. Write down a checklist to be sure you have everything before the journey begins. At a minimum, you need a safe kennel or bag, litter, a litter box and food and water bowls.

What to look for in quality travel bowls for cats

Portability

When you travel, you want everything to go as smoothly as possible. The bowls you take for your cat should be easy to grab and go for any amount of distance. Collapsible bowls take up less space, and some have carabiners attached to easily hook onto your cat’s kennel. In addition to collapsible options, there are also bowls that can fold over on top of each other to take up less room.

No-skid

Being on the go can get you and your cat off balance. There are urgent needs when a hungry cat finally gets their food after an unexpected layover. This can cause quick movements that knock over an average food bowl. Travel bowls for your cat are designed to stay firmly on the ground. This design minimizes sliding and makes it more difficult to tip over.

Easy to clean

Once you’ve fed your cat and it’s time to hit the road again, you need to easily rinse out the bowls. This keeps the ants away and ensures your cat has fresh food every time you place it out. Not every place has a dishwasher for you to use, so it’s best to be prepared with washable bowls.

How much you can expect to spend on a travel bowl for cats

The price range for portable cat bowls is typically around $5-$20.

Travel bowls for cats FAQ

What type of bowl is best for cats?

A. Cats prefer a shallow, wide bowl. This is a more stable style of bowl, and it lets your cat eat more easily.

Should I elevate my cat’s bowls?

A. It is in your cat’s nature to crouch when eating as they would if they made a kill in the wild. However, older cats or those suffering from arthritis would benefit from an elevated bowl.

What’s the best travel bowl for cats to buy?

Top travel bowl for cats

Gamma2 Vittles Vault Travel-tainer

What you need to know: This food and water bowl includes a container for multiple days’ worth of your cat’s food.

What you’ll love: This set is a convenient way to keep your cat’s food and water fresh while on the go. The bowls are made with BPA-free plastic that is safe enough for humans or animals to eat from. The food storage container can carry up to 6 cups of your cat’s food, and the bowls hold 3 cups each.

What you should consider: This set is not dishwasher-safe, and the handle to hold the kit together is fragile.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top travel bowl for cats for the money

Slson Collapsible Feeding Bowl

What you need to know: These are collapsible bowls that can easily attach to your cat’s travel bag.

What you’ll love: This set of bowls comes in a small 1.5-cup size and a large size that holds 4.2 cups of food. The bowls include a small carabiner that securely latches to your travel bags or cat kennel.

What you should consider: These do not have lids to keep them clean and need to be rinsed out before each use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Winsee Collapsible Pet Bowls

What you need to know: This bowl set collapses into one piece that can be easily transported with you and your cat.

What you’ll love: This set of dishwasher-safe bowls comes in blue, black, pink and gray. The attached bowls are hard to knock over, and the middle portion connecting them catches any spills.

What you should consider: These are large bowls and might not work well for smaller cats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

