Which countersink drill bit set is best?

No matter what material you work with, if you’re building anything three-dimensional, it’s likely you use screws. While screws make fastening quick and easy, they aren’t exactly pleasing to look at. Thankfully, a simple countersink drill bit can bore out the space for you to bring the screw head flush or below the surface of your material. Something anyone can appreciate is a clean, finished product, and a countersink drill bit will help you get there.

If you’re in the market for a versatile set of countersink drill bits that maximize efficiency and ease of use without breaking the bank, the DeWALT DW2535 Countersink Drill Bit Set is a solid choice.

What to know before you buy a countersink drill bit set

All-in-on vs. individual

As you may expect, all-in-one countersinks attach to a pilot bit and perform multiple tasks at once. However, these are limited in their application. If you want countersink materials other than wood, you should look for an individual bit. A countersink drill bit set is a great option if you want to have a variety of drill bits for different needs.

Number of flutes

While more flutes make the cut cleaner and last longer, bits with fewer flutes tend to cut faster and with less effort. Also, having fewer flutes allows for a greater waste removal area. This reduces the risk of creating excess friction in the countersink hole.

Cutting-edge angle

If you plan on using your bits for precise finish work, choose a bit with a low angle that cuts by taking off shavings. On the other hand, if you care more about efficiency than precision, choose bits with high cutting angles that take off more material in a single revolution. If you’re countersinking screws in a hard material like metal, opt for a flatter cutting angle.

What to look for in a quality countersink drill bit set

Material

Almost all countersink bits are made from high-speed steel (HSS). However, quality bits will be made from HSS that has an enhanced development process, such as M2 HSS or heat-treated HSS. If you’re shopping for professional bits you may come across HSS with added cobalt or a titanium nitride (TiN) coating.

Shank design

Be on the lookout for bits with a tri-flat shank design. This increases the surface area for your tool to grab and results in cleaner, safer and more efficient cuts.

Accessories

Losing bits is easy, and a sturdy box or carrying case provides effort-free organization and portability. Plus, if you put all your bits back in the right space, you’ll never have to worry about the size engraving becoming illegible after a lot of use.

How much you can expect to spend on a countersink drill bit set

Expect to spend $15-$20 for a good-quality, affordable countersink set for wood, and between $30-$40 for the metal-drilling counterpart.

Countersink drill bit set FAQ

Can you sharpen your countersink drill bits?

A. Sharpening your drill bits, countersink or any other type, is a great way to extend their lifespan and save money. However, sharpening countersink drill bits is difficult, even with a grinding stone. It’s better to send countersink drill bits to a professional sharpener. In the meantime, cleaning your bits and wiping them with a drop of machinist’s oil after using them will help preserve the edge.

Why aren’t the screws fitting into the countersink holes?

A. This is likely because of the chamfer angle on your screws. While most countersink bits have an 82-degree cutting angle, some screws have a 90-degree chamfer angle around the head.

What’s the best countersink drill bit set to buy?

Top countersink drill bit set

IRWIN Countersink Drill Bit Set

What you need to know: Designed for longevity and precision, the drill bits in this set are great for experienced craftspeople and on stationary tools like a drill press.

What you’ll love: With an 82-degree tip, this bit can drill into wood, soft metals and some plastics. Each bit is made from industrial-grade high-speed steel, so you can count on these bits to last. IRWIN countersink bits have a five-flute design that dampens vibration and prevents stalls so you can work longer with less effort.

What you should consider: This countersink drill bit set is more expensive than comparable models from less recognized brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top countersink drill bit set for the money

DeWalt DW2535 Countersink Drill Bit Set

What you need to know: This three-piece countersink drill bit set is versatile and capable of handling any task.

What you’ll love: Versatility and durability are the signature characteristics of this affordable drill bit set. These bits allow you to drill, countersink and bore at the same time for maximum efficiency. To top it all off, you can easily adjust the pilot bit depth with a hex key.

What you should consider: Like many other all-in-one style kits, the pilot bit isn’t as durable as the countersink hardware.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Neiko 10218A countersink drill bit set

What you need to know: This countersink drill bit set offers a variety of bits that are great for wood as well as soft metals and plastic.

What you’ll love: Like the IRWIN set, the drill bits included in the Neiko set also have a five-flute design. Unlike IRWIN, these have tri-flat shanks so you can get the tightest grip possible. Each bit is made from durable M2 steel, which has a higher carbon density than other high-speed steel. The best part is that you don’t have to shell out top dollar to get these premium materials. Each Neiko set is less than $25.

What you should consider: These bits are easily dull, which means they’re not as precise as their competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

