Which art set for adults is best?

If you’re looking into starting an art hobby, taking an art class or even just refreshing old art materials, art sets are a good investment. They come with everything you will need to get started. While the term “art set” may make you think it’s intended for kids, there are many art sets available that contain advanced brushes, paints and other supplies specifically marketed to adults and art students.

Our top pick, the Royal Langnickel All Media Artist Set, has everything you need to paint, draw and color.

What to know before you buy an art set for adults

Art set skill levels

Art sets will come in a variety of different skill levels, each with its own added benefits. For example, if you are a novice or an aspiring artist, you may want to look for art sets that are marketed to beginners. These art sets are more likely to include tools that are easier to use as well as useful guides to get you started.

Advanced art sets, on the other hand, are likely to come with more challenging types of products and no guides to help beginners. Advanced art sets are usually more expensive and come with more quality art supplies.

Types of art sets

There are many different varieties of art sets, with some being more specific to a certain media type and others being more generalized. For example, the US Art Supply 162-Piece Painting and Drawing Art Set is a multimedia set and contains everything that you will need in order to draw, paint and color.

Other types of art sets include drawing sets and painting sets. These are more specific to a specific medium. For example, the Zenacolor 74-Piece Drawing Set only comes with pencils and tools for sketching.

If you are interested in comparing different types of art sets, check out our full BestReviews art set buying guide.

Art set sizes

Art sets will normally be sized according to the amount of materials that they come with and will come labeled with a size such as 160-piece. The size of the art set should have no effect on the quality of the supplies. When buying an art set, the most important thing to consider is whether or not the art set has all of the supplies you want to work with.

What to look for in a quality art set for adults

Quality supplies

If you’re buying an art set, chances are that you are tired of using second-rate supplies. Check that the brand of the art set is known for producing quality art supplies. Price and quality are often correlated.

Storage and physical size of the set

Sets that have more pieces can seem daunting, which is a huge reason why it’s important to consider how the physical set stores the supplies. For example, the Royal Langnickel All Media Set comes in an attractive wood case with several different drawers designed to hold different types of supplies.

Aside from thinking about how the actual set will store your supplies, also consider how and where you will want to store the entire set.

Portability

Carrying around a bunch of separate art supplies can be a real chore. If you’re looking to paint or draw on the go, get an art set that can be easily transported.

How much you can expect to spend on an art set for adults

Art sets for adults range from $50 to $150. The quality of the art supplies in the set is often correlated with price.

Art sets for adults FAQ

Should I get a multimedia art set or a specific art set?

A. This will depend on your own experience with the mediums in the art set and what you want to practice. If you are a beginner, you should start with a multimedia set since it is the more generalized option. You will be able to explore and try out different mediums.

Which art supplies are toxic?

A. Some art supplies are not safe to be used around small children or pets. If this is a concern of yours, look for an art set that does not include oil paints and always check what ingredients are in the supplies.

What’s the best art set for adults to buy?

Top art set for adults

Royal Langnickel All Media Artist Set

What you need to know: This multimedia set is gorgeous thanks to its wooden case and comes with some ideal supplies. This set is great for both novice and seasoned artists.

What you’ll love: The case doubles as an easel, so it’s perfect for use on-the-go.

What you should consider: Some users have reported problems with shipping. There are not a lot of options for those who prefer charcoal, graphite or pens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top art set for adults for the money

US Art Supply 162-Piece Painting and Drawing Art Set

What you need to know: This set is perfect for beginners and comes with a wide range of supplies.

What you’ll love: The wooden case is stylish, well-organized and sturdy.

What you should consider: Experienced artists may not be satisfied with the quality of the supplies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Castle Art Supplies Graphite Drawing Pencils and Sketch Set

What you need to know: This 40-piece sketch set from Castle, a trusted name in art, has everything that both beginner and veteran artists will need to sketch.

What you’ll love: The supplies in this set are great and will satisfy even professional artists.

What you should consider: The set doesn’t come with any color options. Consider buying pastels or colored pencils separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Addison Hoggard writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.