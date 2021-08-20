Remember that plants need darkness just as much as they need light. A good rule of thumb is to keep them under the grow light for about 10-12 hours a day.

Which LED grow light is best?

LED grow lights are a must-have item for every indoor gardener, no matter what you’re growing. From house plants to vegetables, LED grow lights can help give your plants the light that they need without having to worry about cracking open the blinds.

Picking the right LED grow light to suit your plant’s needs may seem like a daunting task, but the good news is that most quality LED grow lights will come with an array of settings to give each of your plants the amount of light that they require. A top pick, the Phlizon LED Plant Grow Light is a great example of what a top-of-the-line grow light with several settings can do.

What to know before you buy a LED grow light

Type of plant

If you’re considering purchasing an LED grow light, chances are you have a needy plant on your hands. Indoor gardening and plant keeping can be a challenge without the right lighting. Some LED grow lights will offer an array of settings that will let you use them with any plant, regardless of whether or not they need low-light or full-light.

LED grow light type

LED grow lights are unique in that they take no time to fully illuminate and work quite differently than normal light bulbs. Because of this, there are a variety of light spectrums that LED grow lights can produce, and each has a special effect on plants.

For example, blue-spectrum light is great for promoting plant growth, whereas red-spectrum light is ideal for flowering plants.

Full-spectrum LED grow lights are relatively new and are the LED grow light that is most similar to natural sunlight. Full-spectrum LED grow lights can support a plant at every stage of its natural life cycle.

Size of your space

When considering which LED grow light is best for you, one of the most important things to consider is the size of your space. Most LED grow lights are designed to hang from the ceiling and shine down onto your plants. If you’re working with limited space, say in a bedroom, try LED grow lights that can clip onto a table, desk or shelf.

What to look for in quality LED grow lights

Wattage

The wattage that you will need from your LED grow light largely depends on the size of your growing space. Some plants, namely flowering plants and vegetables, will need higher wattage per square foot of growing area, while low-light plants will require less.

Semiconductor chips

The semiconductor chip is what converts electricity into the light that your plants need. Without this vital component, your LED grow light simply won’t work. Because of this, be sure and pick out a LED grow light that has a quality semiconductor chip. LED grow lights with a good semiconductor chip will outlive those that lack one and save you money in the long run.

User-friendly LED grow lights

Aside from considering which grow light will work best for your indoor gardening space, consider how user-friendly the grow light is. Most LED grow lights have a few different settings and features that you should be able to switch between with ease.

Some LED grow lights can also be difficult to position or to keep in place. Be sure to assess if your space can accommodate a grow light before buying, especially if you are in the market for a larger LED grow light.

How much you can expect to spend on LED grow lights

LED grow lights can range from the price of $15 to upwards of $100. Usually, more expensive lights will save you money in the long run as they will come with a higher quality semiconductor chip.

LED grow light FAQ

How long do LED grow lights last?

A. This will ultimately depend on how often they are used, but most quality LED grow lights can last up to 10 years.

Will my LED grow light get too hot or cause heat in my space?

A. LED lights generally don’t give off too much heat, but some larger LED grow light systems may produce some heat. Most models that have this problem come equipped with some sort of cooling system to manage any excess heat, which keeps the product safe for use indoors.

What’s the best LED grow light to buy?

Top LED grow light

Phlizon LED Plant Grow Light

What you need to know: This LED grow light comes with an array of features to help keep plants healthy.

What you’ll love: It has very low heat production despite its impressive power.

What you should consider: The Phlizon is a bit pricier than other models but will be worth it in the long run.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LED grow light for the money

Roleadro LED Grow Light

What you need to know: The Roleadro is a budget-friendly option without cutting corners on the power and features that you’ll need from a grow light.

What you’ll love: It’s very user-friendly and comes with a hanging kit.

What you should consider: The panel can get a bit warm, so use caution when handling it if it has been powered on recently.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BESTVA 1000W LED Grow Light

What you need to know: This grow light boasts dual-chip technology to get you the best results. It’s great for anyone looking to level up their indoor gardening.

What you’ll love: The built-in cooling system keeps heat at bay while this grow light works its magic on plants. There are settings to accommodate plants through every stage of their life.

What you should consider: The bulbs may burn out prematurely, but bear in mind this grow light comes with a three-year warranty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

