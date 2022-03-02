Which ceramic travel mug is best?

Ceramic travel mugs are great for their style and portability, but which one is best for you? There are a couple of things to consider when it comes to ceramic travel mugs, such as their notorious reputation for being easy to break.

Our top pick, the Ello Jane Ceramic Travel Coffee Cup, is a durable ceramic mug that’s as stylish as it is convenient. With its handle and built-in silicone coozy, this travel mug is sure to impress at the office.

What to know before you buy a ceramic travel mug

Ceramic vs. regular travel mugs

Ceramic travel mugs have quite a few features that distinguish them from other travel mugs but the key difference is the material. Ceramic travel mugs are made out of ceramic. The benefit is that you won’t have to worry about any weird smells or harmful chemicals leaching into your coffee. Ceramic travel mugs also are easy to clean.

If you’re interested in checking out other types of travel mugs, look at our full BestReviews travel mug buying guide.

Spills

Most ceramic travel mugs are not spill-proof but are splash-proof. Most ceramic travel mugs use a suction lid instead of a screw-on lid, which is why you still have to be wary of spills.

Use with hot and cold drinks

You can use ceramic travel mugs with both hot and cold liquids, although the suction lid works better with hot drinks. Ceramic can sweat quite a bit and become slippery. If you’re taking a cold brew with you on a hot summer morning, be careful not to let the mug slip out of your hand. Having a handle helps offset this problem.

What to look for in a quality ceramic travel mug

Splash-proof lid

A lot of ceramic travel mugs use a lid that sits loosely in the mug and relies on suction to hold it in place. When buying a ceramic travel mug, pay close attention to how well the lid works with the cup.

Grip or handle

Because ceramic can get hot to the touch or sweat in hot weather, it’s recommended you buy a ceramic travel mug with a handle or grip.

Insulation

Ceramic doesn’t hold heat very well, so you may want a ceramic travel mug with extra insulation to help keep your coffee hot. When it comes to extra insulation, the most common is either a silicone grip, like with the Ello Ogden, or double-walled ceramic, like with the Mora Double Wall Ceramic Travel Mug.

How much you can expect to spend on a ceramic travel mug

Most ceramic travel mugs range from $12-$25.

Ceramic travel mug FAQ

Are ceramic travel mugs BPA free?

A. Most ceramic travel mugs are inherently BPA free due to them being made out of ceramic. One thing to consider is that some ceramic travel mugs may not be lead free, but most are.

Are ceramic-glazed travel mugs the same as ceramic travel mugs?

A. Travel mugs that have a ceramic glaze normally are mainly crafted out of some other material, such as plastic or stainless steel. In that case, the ceramic glaze is an aesthetic choice.

What’s the best ceramic travel mug to buy?

Top ceramic travel mug

Ello Jane Ceramic Travel Coffee Cup

What you need to know: This ceramic mug is great for use around the house or on the go.

What you’ll love: This durable mug is splash-proof and has a suction lid that works quite well. It has a silicone base as well as a handle. It is dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: If you’re drinking coffee, the white exterior of this mug may get quite messy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ceramic travel mug for the money

Ello Aspen Travel Mug

What you need to know: The Ello Aspen is an aesthetically pleasing ceramic mug.

What you’ll love: This 16-ounce travel mug features a bamboo base as well as a handle with a thumb rest. It comes in a few color options.

What you should consider: This travel mug is not dishwasher safe, although it still is easy to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mora Double Wall Ceramic Coffee Travel Mug

What you need to know: This ceramic travel mug is designed to marry aesthetics and functionality.

What you’ll love: The double-walled ceramic keeps hot liquids warm for hours. The mug comes with a spinning lid with a thick silicone grip to help reduce spilling. The Mora is made with lead-free ceramic and is extra durable thanks to its Paladin clay.

What you should consider: It is a bit more expensive than comparable travel mugs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

