Which panini press is best?

From its buttery, crispy exterior to the core of its gooey, cheesy center, paninis are arguably the perfect sandwich. The secret of a panini press is that it cooks both sides of the sandwich at the same time, elevating a sad sandwich to something spectacular. Panini presses are a convenient kitchen appliance to have when hot sandwiches are on the menu.

The Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler is a multitasking workhorse that creates delicious paninis, perfect burgers and fluffy pancakes on the same cooking surface.

What to know before you buy a panini press

Plate material

The magic of panini presses lies in their plates, the area where the sandwich is actually cooked. There are two types to choose from.

Cast iron plates are durable and create a crispy crust. They take longer to heat up but hold their temperature well, resulting in even cooking. They’re heavy and require occasional seasoning to maintain their nonstick properties. These can’t be washed in the dishwasher. Nonstick plates: This is a lighter, more affordable choice, with easier cleaning — just pop it in the dishwasher. You won’t need any kind of oil or cooking spray when you use your press. On the downside, the nonstick coating can chip or flake off over time, rendering your press useless.

Size

Determine how many people you’re cooking for. If you have a large family (and storage space in your kitchen), invest in a larger press to accommodate it. Singles and couples should do just fine with a smaller panini press.

What to look for in a quality panini press

Floating hinge

With a traditional hinge, your sandwich thickness is limited because the press can’t open up wider. Traditional hinges also result in uneven cooking, with the area toward the back of the press cooking faster. A floating hinge accommodates a thicker sandwich and cooks more evenly.

Another bonus to a floating hinge is that the press can be opened all the way to have two flat surfaces to grill on. This works well when cooking for a crowd, effectively doubling your cooking area.

Removable plates

Removable plates are a must-have if you use your panini press regularly. They pop out for easy cleaning, either by hand or in the dishwasher.

Reversible plates

Panini presses that have more than one function often come with reversible plates. One side is ridged for grill marks, while the other is flat to use as a griddle.

Heat-resistant handle

The temperature on a panini press reaches up to 500 degrees. Because the handle hovers just above the cooking surface, it can get quite hot and become dangerous. Look for a press with a heat-resistant handle.

Temperature control

Low-end presses frequently have two settings: off and on. Spending just a little more money affords you more temperature control and expands your cooking possibilities.

These controls might be a dial that allows you to control the temperature (as seen on toasters), or they might be actual temperature settings to fine-tune your cooking. Some luxury panini presses allow you to set different temperatures for different zones on the cooking plates.

Drip tray

There’s no way around it: using the griddle for delectable meats and cheeses produces liquids that can run all over your counters. A drip tray catches these and keeps counters tidy, making for easier cleanup.

How much you can expect to spend on a panini press

Depending on size and extra features, expect to spend $30-$150 on a panini press.

How to make the best panini

Preheat your panini press.

Choose your bread. Focaccia, ciabatta and sourdough are all good choices.

Coat the bread with olive oil. If your bread is rounded, turn the round part to the inside of the sandwich. Don't add too much oil — a light coating is best. You can also use a smear of pesto or sundried tomato dip.

Add cheese. Place one slice of the cheese of your choice on both slices of the oiled bread.

Layer the fillings of your choice. Get creative!

Season. Add salt and pepper, onion, hot sauce or anything else you'd like, saving tomatoes and lettuce for later.

Get ready to griddle. Place the slices together and brush the entire outside with butter or more olive oil.

Cook. Add your sandwich to the press and cook until done.

Panini press FAQ

How do you care for a panini press?

A. If your panini press has removable nonstick plates, simply pop them out of the press and into the dishwasher after each use. If you prefer, you can hand-wash these.

Cast iron plates require hand-washing and re-seasoning from time to time. This takes a little more effort but will keep your press in top shape.

If your plates aren’t removable, wipe them down well after each use, making sure to remove all bits of food. Empty the drip tray and wipe the outside of the press clean before storing.

How long does it take a sandwich to cook in a panini press?

A. It depends on what you’re cooking, but most sandwiches take five to seven minutes to reach crispy, golden perfection.

What’s the best panini press to buy?

Top panini press

Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler

What you need to know: This press is versatile and also works as a contact grill, full grill, full griddle and half grill/half griddle.

What you’ll love: It features a floating handle to accommodate thicker sandwiches. The exterior is brushed stainless for an upscale look. The cooking plate is removable for easy cleanup. Temperature is adjustable, and it comes with a scraper and recipes.

What you should consider: It’s expensive, and some users report weak hinges.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Top panini press for the money

Hamilton Beach Electric Panini Press

What you need to know: This panini press heats up quickly and cooks evenly.

What you’ll love: The preheat button makes it easy to know when the grill is ready to go. It has a floating lid and can prepare three sandwiches at a time, depending on the size. Lock the lid in an open position for bruschetta or open-faced sandwiches. It folds up for easy storage.

What you should consider: The plates aren’t removable for cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill

What you need to know: This panini press lid opens to lay flat for double the cooking capacity.

What you’ll love: The plates are nonstick. A floating hinge means the press accommodates even the thickest sandwiches, and opening the lid completely allows you to cook for a crowd. Non-skid feet keep it stable on countertops. It’s compact and good for smaller kitchens.

What you should consider: This takes awhile to heat up, and it only has one heat setting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

