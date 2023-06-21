Robot vacuums make life easier and Prime Day 2023, which will occur on July 11 and 12 this year, is the time to score steep discounts on this household essential. You can start gearing up now for plenty of hot deals. Plus, we’ve sourced the best early deals you can buy now.

Whether you want to give yourself the luxury of never pushing a vacuum or, in some cases, a mop ever again or just spoil someone who deserves a little more R&R in their life, you’ll want to take advantage of the huge savings offered on these deep-cleaning robot vacuums.

The good news? You don’t have to wait. Amazon just dropped a ton of discounts on robot vacuum cleaners for Prime Day 2023. Read on to take home a robot vacuum of your own at an excellent price!

The deals below were last updated on June 21, 2023, at 7 am EST.

The best robot vacuum deals live right now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

This robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system for lifting dirt and dust from carpets and hardwood floors. It has a brush for tackling hard-to-reach areas, such as corners and edges, and a cliff-detection sensor that prevents it from going over steps. Also, it runs for 90 minutes before it automatically recharges.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum

The slim build of this robot vacuum makes it perfect for cleaning underneath beds and couches. It works quietly and automatically increases suction power when it detects that it’s necessary. Its sensor prevents it from colliding with obstacles, and the battery lasts up to 100 minutes before automatically recharging.

Eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum

If you want a robot vacuum with several premium features, you can’t go wrong with the RoboVac G30. You can control this robot vacuum with Alexa or Google Assistant, and you’ll receive a history map showing where it’s cleaned. Plus, it’ll resume cleaning once charged if low battery interrupts its cycle.

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum

You’ll be able to snag this robot vacuum at a discount on Prime Day, and it might be worth it, considering its premium build and excellent features. The bagless base holds up to 45 days’ worth of dirt and debris, and complete home mapping lets you choose where you want it to clean.

Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum

This robot vacuum has advanced sensors that prevent it from falling over steps, colliding with obstacles or getting stuck. It has two side brushes for picking up pet hair, a boost function that increases suction power if it detects it’s working on carpet and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

ZCWA Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

A wet-mop function is best for thoroughly cleaning your hard floors, making this two-in-one robot vacuum an excellent buy this Prime Day. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and it offers four cleaning modes — auto, spot, edge and zigzag — that you can switch between by using the remote or the app.

iRobot Roomba J7+ Robot Vacuum

This robot vacuum is pricey but packs plenty of fantastic features. It has sophisticated technology that learns your home’s layout and your habits to map out the best possible cleaning cycle. It automatically avoids objects, such as shoes and cords, and focuses on the dirtiest spots in your home.

Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner has a slim 3-inch body, and the high suction power efficiently picks up dirt, debris, dust and pet hair. Advanced navigation sensors keep it from damaging your walls and falling down stairs, and the app lets you set up cleaning schedules, switch cleaning modes and change cleaning direction.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum

The premium three-stage cleaning system and powerful suction make this robot vacuum excellent for most homes. It intuitively learns your home’s layout and creates an Imprint Smart Map you can then use to program it to clean specific areas. It has an edge-sweeping brush and detects dirty areas of your home.

Dreametech D10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop

This robot vacuum offers many of the high-end features you’ll find on more expensive models, such as 45 days of hands-free cleaning, high suction power and up to 180 minutes of continuous cleaning on a full charge. It has a 1.5-liter water tank, three mop water volume settings and a map-building feature.

