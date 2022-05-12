Which cordless vacuum for pet hair is best?

Your canine companions and feline friends might bring joy to your household, but the amount of fur they leave all over the place doesn’t. Finding the best cordless vacuum for pet hair helps you clean up after them easily so you can spend more time enjoying their company.

If you’re looking for a cordless stick vacuum with powerful suction and a tangle-free brush roll, the Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a cordless vacuum for pet hair

Vacuum type

Most cordless vacuums are stick vacuums, but you can also find a small number of compact upright vacuums that are cordless.

Stick vacuums are lightweight, compact vacuums with the motor and dust cup contained at the top near the handle and the cleaning head at the end of a stick attachment. These vacuums are easy to maneuver, but some clog easily due to the distance between the cleaning head and the dust container. Upright vacuums: Cordless upright vacuums are more compact than full-size uprights, so they perform similarly to stick vacuums. However, the lower center of gravity means you can leave them standing up without falling over and some users find them easier to push around. The downside is you’ll have far fewer choices if you want a cordless upright vacuum.

Battery life

When choosing a cordless vacuum cleaner, its battery life is hugely important. If it’s too short to clean your whole home, you’ll have to stop and charge it partway through cleaning or buy a spare battery. Basics models have run times as low as 20-30 minutes while high-end versions can last 50-60 minutes between charges.

However, the listed battery lives are under the best possible conditions. If you use boost mode or powered attachments, you can expect a shorter run time.

Hand vacuum mode

You can use most cordless stick vacuums in hand vacuum mode. This involves removing the stick and attaching the cleaning head or other cleaning tool directly to the body. This is great for cleaning upholstery and other small spot cleaning tasks. Some users also find it easier to clean stairs in this mode.

What to look for in a quality cordless vacuum for pet hair

Antitangle brush roll

Cordless pet vacuums sometimes have antitangle brush rolls that are specially designed so long pet hair doesn’t get wrapped around them.

Motorized attachments

Vacuums designed for tackling pet hair may come with a motorized pet tool. This boosts the cleaning power, more easily getting pet hair off soft furnishings and out of carpets and rugs.

Filter

A quality filtration system does a better job of trapping pet dander, which can lead to allergies. HEPA filters are especially good at this, so this is a good type of filter to look for if a household member or frequent guest has pet allergies.

How much you can expect to spend on a cordless vacuum for pet hair

Expect to pay at least $150-$200 for a vacuum powerful enough to tackle pet hair, but the best results come from high-end options priced at $350-$600.

Cordless vacuum for pet hair FAQ

Are pet vacuums worth it?

A. Pet vacuums are specially designed to deal with pet hair, along with the extra mess pets cause with their dirty paws. Although some vacuums not explicitly listed as pet vacuums are powerful enough to clean up after pets, this type of vacuum is usually the best option for the job. You can expect features that make your life easier, such as pet tools for upholstery, plus a vacuum that won’t get easily clogged by pet hair or break down due to it.

How often should you vacuum if you have pets?

A. There’s no set rule about how often you should vacuum when you have pets. It depends largely on your opinion about how clean you should keep your floor and the type and number of pets you have. After all, one short-haired Chihuahua is going to shed significantly less than three golden retrievers.

However often you choose to vacuum, cordless vacuum cleaners make vacuuming less of a hassle since they’re light and there’s no cord to unfurl and wind back up.

What’s the best cordless vacuum for pet hair to buy?

Top cordless vacuum for pet hair

Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum

What you need to know: This powerful vacuum is perfect for households with long-haired pets and people.

What you’ll love: The antitangle brush roll keeps long hair from wrapping around it. It has powerful suction and a maximum battery life of 40 or 50 minutes, depending on which version you choose. It has HEPA filtration and an anti-allergen seal.

What you should consider: There is no onboard storage for tools and attachments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cordless vacuum for pet hair for the money

Bissell PowerGlide Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

What you need to know: Light and maneuverable, this stick vacuum is surprisingly powerful.

What you’ll love: The three-in-one pet hair upholstery tool is excellent at getting hair off soft furnishings. The main brush roll has an antitangle design so hair won’t wrap around it.

What you should consider: The battery runs for up to 30 minutes, which some buyers find inadequate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: With two batteries included, you get a maximum battery life of 80 minutes, which is great for large homes.

What you’ll love: Thanks to its excellent suction power, it makes light work of pet hair and other pet-related dirt. The “power punch” attachment is great for pet hair and dander on soft furnishings. It has a convenient charging dock.

What you should consider: The dust container is relatively small and needs regular emptying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

