Which laptop desk for bed is best?

If working or studying from home has found you spending long periods of time working from bed, a laptop desk for bed can save you much back and neck pain and help improve your productivity and workflow.

Whether you simply need a small surface to support your laptop or a wide, stable surface to hold your laptop, documents and writing materials, there’s a laptop bed desk to create the workstation of your dreams. The Nearpow Laptop Desk for Bed is a top choice for its features, comfort and portability at a good price.

What to know before you buy a laptop desk for bed

Size

Laptop desks range from basic, petite models with just enough space to hold your laptop and mousepad to large workstations which slide over the bed on wheels.

When deciding which size is best for you, consider your individual work needs. If you’re investing in a laptop desk to do a little reading or writing on your computer in bed, you’ll likely be happy with a slim model. However, if you need a generous amount of work space for prolonged periods of productivity in bed, an over-bed laptop desk will provide the surface area you need.

Material

Laptop desks come in a variety of materials. Plastic laptop desks are lightweight and portable and are the most economical option. If you’re drawn to materials like wood, a plastic laptop desk may not suit your aesthetic preferences. Plastic laptop desks are often not as durable as wooden or aluminum laptop desks.

Wooden laptop desks are durable, sturdy and visually appealing. However, they can be a bit heavy and can become stained if you place drinks on them.

Aluminum laptop desks are lightweight and may feature collapsible legs for easy storage. The major drawback of aluminum laptop desks is that they’re not the sturdiest and may not be able to support the weight of a large laptop.

Portability and storage

If you need to be able to tuck your laptop desk away in a small area when not in use, be sure to select a collapsible model that folds into a slim profile.

Some laptop desks also feature handles which allow you to easily tote the laptop desk around your living space. This is useful if you like to work in bed and on the sofa, or if you travel a lot.

What to look for in a quality laptop desk for bed

Adjustability

A laptop desk for bed with adjustable height is an ergonomic option for comfort and so you’re able to use your laptop without slouching. Laptop bed desks may feature legs with adjustable heights as well as a surface which can be tilted to various angles to hold your laptop at eye level.

Ventilation

A good laptop bed desk should feature adequate ventilation to ensure your laptop never overheats, particularly if you’ve noticed your laptop is prone to generating a lot of heat.

Some laptop desks for bed feature heat-absorbing materials and built-in vents. Others feature convenient USB-powered fans to dissipate excess heat.

Casters

Over-the-bed desks slide over your bed to create a fully functional workstation. While some over-the-bed desks slide over your bed on wheels, casters ensure your desk can glide more freely so you won’t ever have to struggle to get the desk into place.

Drawers and storage

If you rely on supplies like pens, pencils, notepads, chargers and earbuds to stay productive throughout the day, a laptop desk with built-in storage compartments is ideal. You’ll stay organized and you won’t have to interrupt your workflow to go grab supplies.

Keep in mind that drawers and storage compartments add a little bit of bulk to your laptop bed desk, so consider whether you need storage or a slim profile and optimal portability more.

How much you can expect to spend on a laptop desk for bed

Laptop desks for bed range in price from $10 for basic on-the-lap plastic options up to $400 for luxury, all-wood lap desks made by hand. You can expect to spend $40-$100 on a reasonable lap desk with all the features you need to feel comfortable and productive, such as built-in storage, adjustable risers and phone or tablet props.

Laptop desk for bed FAQ

Do I need a laptop desk?

A. Using your laptop in bed without an elevated and ergonomic surface can lead to neck strain and negatively impact your posture. You may also find yourself becoming fatigued or sluggish more quickly. Laptop desks for bed help you remain focused by encouraging you to sit up straight. They also provide ventilation to prevent your laptop from overheating.

How do I keep my laptop desk clean and sanitary?

A. To avoid damaging sensitive finishes, follow the manufacturer instructions included with your laptop desk for bed. Sanitizing wipes or spray are generally safe to use on plastic and composite materials. Be selective about which cleaning products you use on wood and seek out those that are non-damaging.

Can children use laptop desks?

A. Laptop desks are a good investment for children, especially if they’re enrolled in remote learning. Creating designated work surfaces for a child can help create boundaries between learning and playing time. A laptop desk for bed also allows your child to use their devices in bed while assuming a good posture, which can help develop good habits and avoid back and neck problems in the future.

What’s the best laptop desk for bed to buy?

Top laptop desk for bed

Nearpow Laptop Desk for Bed

What you need to know: A highly adjustable, large, comfortable and stylish laptop desk for bed.

What you’ll love: This laptop looks chic and modern and has ample surface space for a laptop up to 17 inches. Features five height adjustment options and three desktop angles. Folds up for easy storage.

What you should consider: While this laptop desk is adjustable, some users found that it didn’t go low enough for their desired height.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top laptop desk for bed for the money

Sofia + Sam Multitasking Memory Foam Lap Desk

What you need to know: A comfortable and functional laptop desk that feels luxurious at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: Many features at a good price, including a tablet prop, a USB light and a sliding mouse pad. The desk’s memory foam cushion is as comfortable as it gets.

What you should consider: Some users wish this laptop desk were smaller and less bulky. The slick mouse pad can cause your mouse to slide off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tigerdad Overbed Desk with Wheels

What you need to know: For a customer who wants a stable, large workstation with the comfort and convenience of a laptop desk for bed, this wide over-bed laptop desk rolls into place on wheels.

What you’ll love: This large over-bed laptop desk provides ample work space, especially in comparison to lap desks, which are relatively unstable and limited in surface area. The caster wheels on this wide desk feature brakes to hold your desk in place. Also features adjustable height and length.

What you should consider: May not easily roll over carpet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Evelyn Waugh writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.