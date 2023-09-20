Experts say this unexpected pastel will be on front doors everywhere

If you want a quick, easy way to boost your home’s curb appeal, you can’t do better than painting your front door. You can have it done in an afternoon, and it’s like an instant facelift for your house, giving it a whole new look and style — especially if you choose a color with some personality.

And according to home and design experts, the current biggest trend in front door colors is full of personality. The design pros at Magnet Trade say that lilac front doors are all the rage right now, and when you see them, you’ll totally get why.

Warm and welcoming pastel for your front door

Magnet Trade’s head of design, Jen Nash, told reporters that online searches for lilac front doors have absolutely exploded in the last year as “classic front door colors, such as red, blue and gray, decrease in popularity, making way for warm and welcoming pastel and brighter hues that exude character and personality.”

On Google, searches for lilac doors increased by 271%. On TikTok, by 240%. On Pinterest, by 100%. It’s clear that people are loving this shade to welcome visitors into their homes.

“Evoking feelings of serenity, relaxation and sophistication, lilac front doors are taking center stage this year as homeowners are increasingly looking to create welcoming and peaceful homes,” Nash said. “Pairing well with both light and dark exterior paint or brickwork, it’s also a versatile color that complements a variety of architectural styles and color palettes.”

She continued, “It’s essentially a more romantic and playful version of gray, making it the ideal color choice for those that want a clean and subtle front door with a splash of color and character.”

4 lilac paints that are perfect for giving your front door a pastel makeover

Ready to embrace the trend and give your own door a lilac makeover? These exterior paints all offer a lilac shade that’s perfectly on trend.

Prestige Exterior Paint and Primer in One in Lilac Blossom

This semi-gloss exterior paint-and-primer is a smooth, durable two-in-one that the BestReviews Testing Lab found had smoother application and excellent coverage. It’s also washable when dry, with a mildew-resistant coating, making it perfect for outdoor applications.

Rodda Paint Cascadia XL Exterior Satin Paint and Primer in One in Lilacs in Spring

This two-in-one paint comes in a satin finish, which makes it great for exteriors because it’s easier to clean than matte paints. The formula is durable and moisture-tolerant and retains its color well over time.

Rust-Oleum Chalked Ultra Matte Paint in Blush Pink

For a more unusual look for your door, chalk paint delivers a durable, matte finish. This formula, designed for maximum adhesion to various surfaces, dries with a velvety, vintage finish that will stand out for more than just its color.

Backdrop Premium Exterior Paint in Gin Blossoms Warm Lilac

This self-priming exterior paint is made to last, with intense pigment that delivers full coverage and bright colors in just one coat.

