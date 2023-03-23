Which wall mirror is best?

Practical and stylish, wall mirrors are must-have items for all homes. Whether you want a bathroom mirror, a full-length wall mirror for your bedroom or a decorative mirror for your living room, you have plenty to choose from.

You may wish to consider whether you want your mirror to be functional, decorative or both. Then you can think about practicalities, such as size and shape. The Andy Star Wall Mirror is a versatile choice with lots of size options.

What to know before you buy a wall mirror

Size

Mirrors range in size from compact ones measuring less than 12 inches across, to extra-large full-length mirrors. There’s no right or wrong size for a mirror, it just depends on what you need.

If you’re not sure what size mirror to buy, measure the spot in which you want to position it. Large mirrors in small rooms can create the illusion of space, so don’t assume you have to opt for a small mirror in a compact space.

Shape

You can find wall mirrors in a wide range of shapes. Some are more practical than others, but it’s ultimately down to personal preference.

Rectangular: Rectangular mirrors are popular and versatile. They can be long and thin, in the case of full-length mirrors, or have one side only slightly longer than the other. Since you can orient them in portrait or landscape, they’re versatile and suit a variety of spaces.

Rectangular mirrors are popular and versatile. They can be long and thin, in the case of full-length mirrors, or have one side only slightly longer than the other. Since you can orient them in portrait or landscape, they’re versatile and suit a variety of spaces. Arched: These are similar in dimensions to rectangular mirrors, but the top is arched rather than straight. This means you can only orient them vertically. Many people love the look of arched mirrors.

These are similar in dimensions to rectangular mirrors, but the top is arched rather than straight. This means you can only orient them vertically. Many people love the look of arched mirrors. Circular: Round mirrors are eye-catching and great if you want a softer look for your room.

Round mirrors are eye-catching and great if you want a softer look for your room. Oval: Oval mirrors are ideal for anyone who likes the soft curves of round mirrors but needs something with more length.

Oval mirrors are ideal for anyone who likes the soft curves of round mirrors but needs something with more length. Irregular shapes: You can find mirrors in all kinds of irregular shapes, including pebble shapes, wavy shapes and tree-like shapes. They’re ideal if you want something that looks different from an average mirror, but they’re not always practical.

What to look for in a quality wall mirror

Frame material

Frames are usually either made from wood or metal. You can also find plenty of frameless mirrors if you prefer to go without.

Frame color

Consider what frame color or finish will complement your existing decor. Black, gold and bronze work with most rooms, while you may want to match any wood finishes to your existing wooden furnishings.

Glass quality

There’s no point buying a mirror that looks good but reflects poorly. Glass quality is important. A 1/4-inch thickness is ideal for quality wall-mounted mirrors.

Hardware

Whether your mirror needs to be wall-mounted with screws and plugs or hung with a chain or wire, it should come with all the hardware you need.

How much you can expect to spend on a wall mirror

Mirrors can cost anywhere from $10-$30 for small, basic ones to $150-$300 for large and elaborate versions.

Wall mirror FAQ

Why do people hang mirrors on walls?

A. Aside from the obvious reason why people hang mirrors (to look at their reflections), mirrors can make rooms look brighter and airier. Because mirrors reflect light, they bounce it around the room, which makes rooms lighter and can give them the illusion of being larger than they really are.

What’s more, some people simply like the look of mirrors as decorative features. This is especially true of ornate mirrors or ones that have interesting shapes or designs.

Which wall should you hang a mirror on?

A. While there’s no hard and fast rule for where you should hang mirrors, there are certain spots that are better than others, depending on what you want from them.

Firstly, if your mirror is purely practical — for checking your reflection — put it on whatever wall makes the most sense for this purpose. If it’s a bathroom mirror, most people hang theirs above their sink. If it’s a wall-mounted full-length mirror, you’ll probably want it in your bedroom, on whatever wall allows you to stand across from it at the right distance to get your full reflection in it.

If you want your mirror to reflect light around the room, the best wall to position it on depends on when the room gets the most natural light. In the case of rooms with southern exposure, for example, if you get morning light, you should position the mirror on the wall adjacent to the window. While in rooms with southern exposure that get afternoon light, you should position the mirror on the wall opposite the window.

What’s the best wall mirror to buy?

Top wall mirror

Andy Star Wall Mirror

What you need to know: This stylish mirror comes in a range of generous sizes to fit most spaces.

What you’ll love: It has a contemporary style with a stainless steel frame that comes in five colors: black, chrome, gold, brushed nickel and bronze. It’s rectangular but with rounded edges for a softer look. Hardware is included for vertical or horizontal mounting.

What you should consider: A handful of buyers report warping, but this is the exception rather than the rule.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wall mirror for the money

Longwin Hanging Circle Wall Mirror

What you need to know: With a circular design and a chain to hang from, this mirror looks great.

What you’ll love: It’s available in three sizes with diameters of roughly 10, 12 and 16 inches. It has a modern Nordic style with a gold frame and chain. The quality and appearance are great for the price.

What you should consider: Some buyers found the mirror smaller than they were expecting, so check the measurements to avoid disappointment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Beautypeak Rectangular Wall Mirror

What you need to know: Simple but attractive, this mirror is great for bathrooms, living rooms or anywhere else.

What you’ll love: You can choose from three sizes from 20 by 28 inches to 26 by 38 inches. The frame comes in either gold or black finishes. It’s suitable for mounting either horizontally or vertically.

What you should consider: It’s heavy, which can make it difficult to hang, although it speaks to its quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

