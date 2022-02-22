Which gold throw pillow is best?

Home design trends come and go, but gold is always in style, depending how you incorporate it. A subtle interpretation might very well include gold throw pillows. These decor items are perfect as accents because they’re small and intended to display on a piece of furniture. They add a pop of color without making the space too busy.

Mercer41 Ariaya Rectangular Pillow Cover and Insert two-piece set provides lumbar support, and the super-soft micro-suede cover feels nice against your skin. The pillow’s simple design complements a wide range of decor.

What to know before you buy gold throw pillows

Variations of gold

When people say they want gold throw pillows, in many cases, what they have in mind is a variation of gold. Traditional gold is quite bold, and some gold tones have a shine to them that doesn’t appeal to everyone. Fortunately, many variations of gold exist in the yellow color family, offering the warmth of gold without overpowering the space. Viable gold alternatives include:

Lemon

Mustard

Flax

Harvest gold

Sandstorm

Brass

Golden poppy

Saffron

Sunglow

Goldenrod

Citrine

Fawn

Lemon meringue

Blond

Metallic sunburst

Coordinating colors

The versatility of gold throw pillows extends to the colors you can successfully coordinate with them. Understated shades of gold are almost like a neutral, but bolder gold colors can still work as accents. Since throw pillows are considered accent pieces, gold is a natural fit for them.

Colors that pair well with gold include brown, white, emerald green, sage green, beige, navy blue, gray, black, purple and blush pink.

Intended furniture or bedding

Gold throw pillows are good accent pieces for both living spaces and bedrooms. Regardless of where you intend to display your pillows, you should make it a priority to coordinate them with the decor scheme in that space.

In a living space, the decor includes items like furniture and end tables. In a bedroom, the comforter and other bedding is a key factor in choosing throw pillows that’ll complement it.

What to look for in quality gold throw pillows

Design details

Design details can greatly elevate the style of gold throw pillows. The large variety of design details used on these accent pillows include patterns, multicolored versus solid, tassels, texturing, script and embellishments.

Material

The majority of gold throw pillows are composed of material like cotton, micro-suede, velvet, faux fur and polyester. Select pillows made of a sturdy material if your children or pets have access to them.

Shape

Square and rectangular pillows are plentiful, but you can also find circular, oval and oblong styles.

How much you can expect to spend on gold throw pillows

Well-made gold throw pillows start around $32 and cost upwards of $100 per pillow at the top end of the price range.

Gold throw pillow FAQ

How can you tell if a gold throw pillow is poorly made?

A. Don’t dismiss loose or uneven seams as a minor blemish — they’re indications that a pillow is poorly made. If the seams are already defective before the pillow has even been used, the likelihood of it falling apart quickly is high. Crooked zipper teeth, a zipper that gets caught in the material or doesn’t zip smoothly and shrinking or puckering material are other red flags.

Is there a correct way to display throw pillows in a living space?

A. Placement at the head of the bed in a bedroom is obvious, but what about gold throw pillows in a living space? If you’re displaying yours on any type of chair, stick one pillow per chair. You have a bit more flexibility with a sofa or loveseat, which can handle two pillows. If your sofa is a long sectional, feel free to place three to four pillows on it. Make sure you leave space in between them.

What’s the best gold throw pillow to buy?

Top gold throw pillows

Mercer41 Ariaya Rectangular Pillow Cover and Insert in Lemon, Set of Two

What you need to know: This versatile pair of pillows has a simple design and a rectangular shape with a full lumbar silhouette.

What you’ll love: These throw pillows look equally good in small spaces as they do large ones, thanks to their streamlined profile. Covered in ultra-soft micro-suede and stuffed with polyfill, these pillows are made to last. The solid lemon hue is muted, and along with the pared-down design, this duo is versatile.

What you should consider: A small number of buyers found the pillows too firm for their liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top gold throw pillow for the money

Etta Avenue Teen Imani Round Cotton Pillow Cover and Insert in Yellow

What you need to know: Add an elegant touch to your living space or a bedroom with this tufted accent pillow.

What you’ll love: Finished in a cover made of 100% cotton velvet, this pillow has a richness to its aesthetic. The effect is accentuated by the pillow’s layered, floral-inspired pattern, capped off with a single button tuft in the center. These designs highlight the sense of sophistication created by the circular shape.

What you should consider: Quality control was problematic by a few buyers, who reported a button popping off and material ripping.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

AllModern Tracey Square Cotton Pillow Cover and Insert in Mustard

What you need to know: Adorned with a tufted, abstract diamond pattern, this square pillow can elevate the style of your home in an understated way.

What you’ll love: If you want a throw pillow that has a striking yet subtle design, this one is a strong contender. Tufting in an abstract diamond pattern adds interest to the cover, which is 100% cotton. The mustard hue gives your living space or bedroom a soft glow without overwhelming it.

What you should consider: Some buyers felt the color of the pillow looked different in person than it did online.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

