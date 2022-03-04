Which Brabantia trash can is best?

When shopping for a Brabantia trash can, you need to find a model that is not only large enough for your needs but also fits in well with your decor and operates in the manner that you desire. The eye-catching Brabantia 9-Gallon Dual-Compartment Rectangular Touch Trash Can has two bins, so you can easily sort your kitchen trash into waste and recyclables or organic and non-organic waste.

What to know before you buy a Brabantia trash can

Sizes

The typical size of a trash can varies from room to room. For instance, if you want a trash can for the bathroom, you will probably only need a small model that holds 4-6 gallons. An office, bedroom or other living space tends to generate a little more trash, so for those rooms, you may want to consider a trash can that’s anywhere from 7-10 gallons. The average individual generates the most trash when they are in the kitchen. This is where you will want your largest trash can. The best sizes for this room range anywhere from 12-16 gallons.

Lid types

The Brabantia trash can lid can be opened in a wide variety of ways. While each method has its pros and cons, ultimately, it comes down to user preference. Brabantia has a wide variety of trash can lid parts. Some lids are opened by either pushing the lid inward or by tapping to trigger a mechanism that gently and quietly opens the lid. If you prefer not to touch your trash can lid with your hand, a Brabantia trash can that opens by stepping on a pedal might be the best option for you. If you only have paper trash – nothing that will create odors – you can forgo the trash can lid altogether and purchase a model that allows you to simply toss the trash in. For more information on general trash can types, check out BestReviews buying guide for trash cans.

What to look for in a quality Brabantia trash can

Dual bins

While all Brabantia trash can are available in a variety of colors, have a unique style and come with an impressive warranty, there are a few popular features that make certain models stand out.

If you’d like to keep organic waste separate from other waste or collect your recyclable materials as you go, a Brabantia trash can that has dual bins may be the best solution for you.

Soft closure

If you think a slow-closing lid isn’t that big of a deal, remember how loud your toilet seat used to be before you purchased one with a soft closure. If you don’t like to be disturbed by loud lids, whether they are slamming shut in the early morning, late at night or in the middle of an important call, then a Brabantia trash can with a soft closure may be a great option.

Fingerprint-proof coating

If you have little ones and you love the look of stainless steel, make sure to get a trash can that has a fingerprint-proof coating. This way, you won’t need to keep repeatedly cleaning the outside of your trash can.

How much you can expect to spend on a Brabantia trash can

The cost of a Brabantia trash can may range from as low as $40 for a small, space-saving bedroom trash can to $175 for a large kitchen model.

Brabantia trash can FAQ

How do I keep my Brabantia trash can from smelling?

A. To keep odors from leaking from your Brabantia trash can and permeating the room, make sure the lid closes and seals tightly. As soon as you notice an offensive odor coming from the trash can, you should empty it. If the odor continues after the trash has been removed, you can place a dryer sheet or a cotton ball that has been doused with your favorite essential oil into the bottom of the bin. If that doesn’t help, it may be time to give your trash can a thorough cleaning. The best way to do this is to take your trash can outside and scrub out the inside with detergent and water, then simply hose it clean.

What is circular design?

A. Most businesses operate in a linear fashion. They take and make, then create waste. In essence, a circular design puts the emphasis on closing the loop by reusing waste to make products instead of constantly taking from our ever dwindling natural resources. Brabantia has pledged to move to a 100% circular design within the next 15 years.

What’s the best Brabantia trash can to buy?

Top Brabantia trash can

Brabantia 9-Gallon Dual-Compartment Rectangular Touch Trash Can

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an easy way to keep your waste and recyclables separate, this dual-compartment trash can will fit your needs.

What you’ll love: This is a striking trash can that has two removable inner bins: one 3-gallon bin and one 6-gallon bin. It sits atop four raised legs that place the trash can at an ideal height, so you won’t have to bend as much to open the lid and comes with a 10-year guarantee.

What you should consider: If you’re interested in the white model, it is important to note the color is closer to cream.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top Brabantia trash can for the money

Brabantia Newicon 30-Liter Step-On Trash Can

What you need to know: This affordable option will satisfy the individual who is looking for a mid-sized trash can for the bedroom or office.

What you’ll love: This sleek trash can operates with a pedal and has a built-in handle, making it easy to move about. The bottom of the trash can features a non-slip surface to keep the bin in place and to protect your floor.

What you should consider: This trash can is designed to be a compact option, so the opening is not as large as some other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot and Wayfair.

Worth checking out

Brabantia 16-Gallon Touch Top Trash Can

What you need to know: This is a large, aesthetically pleasing 16-gallon trash can that is best for a kitchen, office or living space.

What you’ll love: The extra-large opening on this trash can is big enough to allow you to dump a dustpan without spilling any dirt. It features a soft-touch opening and closing system with a dampening hinge for quiet operation, and the lid is removable, making it easy to change the trash bag or to clean the bin.

What you should consider: The price of this model is a little more than some may expect.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Wayfair.

