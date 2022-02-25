Which estrogen supplement is best?

From hot flashes to mood swings to poor sleep, the symptoms of menopause can be debilitating. For years, doctors prescribed hormone replacement therapy to relieve these symptoms, but for some people with female reproductive organs the risk of side effects outweigh the benefit. Fortunately, estrogen supplements are now available over the counter. These medications contain either lower doses of naturally-occurring estrogen or other compounds that prompt the body to produce more.

Nature’s Way Dim-Plus Supplement is a bioidentical form of estrogen that can help relieve the symptoms of menopause.

What to know before you buy an estrogen supplement

If you are taking supplements for other symptoms of menopause (i.e., sleep supplements), then you may have already experienced just how many choices there are out there. There are a few things to know when buying the best estrogen supplement for you.

Form

Estrogen supplements are available in two primary forms: capsules and creams.

Capsules are convenient and taken orally, and estrogen cream is a topical preparation. Creams can be delivered vaginally or on other areas of the skin and are easily absorbed into the system.

Amount of estrogen

Because each body with female reproductive organs is different, the drop in estrogen during perimenopause, menopause or other hormonal shift will be different. The amount of estrogen or estrogen-producing compounds in your supplement is important.

Type of estrogen or estrogen-increasing sources

All body chemistries process supplements differently, and there are a wide variety of estrogen supplements that contain different types of estrogen or estrogen-increasing sources.

These include:

Phytoestrogen : These compounds are similar to estrogen and are found in a variety of foods, including cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and kale.

: These compounds are similar to estrogen and are found in a variety of foods, including cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and kale. Isoflavones : This is a specific phytoestrogen found in soy products.

: This is a specific phytoestrogen found in soy products. Diindolylmethane : Diindolylmethane is naturally produced in the body, but may drop during perimenopause and menopause.

: Diindolylmethane is naturally produced in the body, but may drop during perimenopause and menopause. Bioidentical estrogen: These compounds are lab-created, available without a prescription and closely mimic the body’s natural estrogen.

Other estrogen supplements might include herbal remedies in their formulations. Although less familiar to some, these natural medications can help treat the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause and include:

Black cohosh

Maca root

Kava

Wild yam

Valerian

Vitamin E

St. John’s Wort

Evening primrose oil

Dong quai

Chastetree berry

What to look for in a quality estrogen supplement

Good bioavailability

Bioavailability refers to how a supplement is used in the body. A supplement with good bioavailability means that the majority of the supplement is able to be utilized. You do not want to spend your money on an estrogen supplement that is filtered by the kidneys and removed from the body.

Free from allergens

Regardless of the type of estrogen or natural remedy in your supplement, it should be free from allergens. Look for estrogen supplements without gluten or nut products. If you are allergic to soy, you should naturally choose a soy-free supplement as well.

Vegetarian

Estrogen supplements can be made in capsules that are vegetarian or vegan. If sticking to a plant-based diet is important to you, look for estrogen supplements that are clearly labeled as plant-based.

How much you can expect to spend on an estrogen supplement

The price of your estrogen supplement is based on the form and the volume of the supplement itself. Expect to spend $15-$30 for a 30-day supply of cream or capsules.

Estrogen supplement FAQ

What are the potential benefits of estrogen supplements?

A. Estrogen supplements are primarily used to relieve all of the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. These symptoms include:

Night sweats

Hot flashes

Mood swings

Poor sleep

Weight gain

Vaginal dryness

Pain during intercourse

Thinning hair

Some prescription estrogen supplements may also help preserve bone health, but the research on over-the-counter supplements in this regard is low.

What is the proper dosage of estrogen supplements?

A. The proper dose of estrogen supplements is highly individual. Even the directions on over-the-counter packages may not reflect your true needs.

For the best answer about estrogen supplement dosing, talk to your doctor. They can help you figure out how to safely use estrogen to relieve symptoms of menopause or perimenopause.

Do over-the-counter estrogen supplements interact with other medications?

A. Because each estrogen supplement has a different formulation, there is a chance that some may interact with other medications. For example, people taking antidepressants should not take St. John’s Wort, a common herbal remedy found in some estrogen supplements.

Your doctor or pharmacist can help you figure out if there is a potential for drug interaction with estrogen supplements. The good news is that there is a wide variety of supplements available, so if one is not advised, you may find relief with another.

What are the best estrogen supplements to buy?

Top estrogen supplement

Nature’s Way Dim-Plus Supplement

What you need to know: This is one of the highest-rated estrogen supplements on the market.

What you’ll love: Contains 100 mg of diindolylmethane and 100 mg of “protectamins” (extracts of estrogen-promoting vegetables like broccoli and cabbage). It has no added salt or sugar and comes in a light-blocking white capsule to keep the supplement from damaging sunlight.

What you should consider: Some users reported headaches when taking this product.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top estrogen supplement for money

One A Day Women’s Menopause Multivitamin

What you need to know: This multivitamin is packed with isoflavones that help promote the production of beneficial estrogen.

What you’ll love: One tablet a day contains 100% of 15 crucial vitamins and minerals, plus soy isoflavones that increase production of beneficial estrogen. This supplement is gluten-free and does not contain any artificial ingredients.

What you should consider: The isoflavones are soy-generated. If you are avoiding soy for other health reasons, this is not the supplement for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BioLabs All-Natural Bioidentical Estrogen

What you need to know: Try this estrogen cream if you’d prefer a topical application.

What you’ll love: It contains lab-created estriol and estradiol without a prescription for relief of menopausal symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats and vaginal dryness. Use one or two pumps daily on the skin. This is processed according to FDA standards and also includes skin-softening MSM, shea butter, coconut oil, olive oil, aloe vera and lecithin.

What you should consider: It is labeled “unscented,” but some users report a slight odor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

