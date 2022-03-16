The pandemic disrupted life in many ways: routines changed, activities diminished and stress levels escalated. Two years later, many are still trying to adapt and adjust. All this change has made it hard to relax, so many are also suffering from sleep loss. To compound the problem, this week, we lost an hour of sleep as we transitioned to daylight saving time.

If you are one of 50 to 70 million Americans who suffer from chronic sleep loss, the good news is, according to the National Institutes of Health, it is a readily treatable health problem. That means there are things you can do to get a more restful night’s sleep.

How much sleep do we need?

The Mayo Clinic has determined that the amount of sleep you need to stay healthy decreases as you get older. Infants require 12 to 16 hours of sleep every day, while adults over the age of 18 only need 7 or more hours each night. However, if you are currently suffering from sleep deprivation, you are pregnant or you are not getting quality sleep, the amount of sleep you need to stay healthy increases.

What are the health consequences of chronic sleep loss?

Initially, the consequences of not getting enough sleep may seem minor: you may be excessively tired during the day or have trouble falling and staying asleep at night. But these symptoms can intensify to a lowered sense of alertness and an inability to focus or perform tasks that require reasoning or complex thought. In fact, Harvard Medical School studied the correlation between public safety and sleep, pointing out that sleep deprivation played a critical role in the grounding of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker and the explosion of the Challenger.

On a personal level, the cumulative effects of sleep deprivation can lead to an increased risk of depression, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, heart attack, and more.

Tips for getting a better night’s sleep

You can often correct sleep issues by simply adjusting or creating routines. Here are some simple things to do that can help you get a better night’s sleep.

Don’t nap during the day. Fight the urge to take a long nap during the day, as this may make it harder to fall asleep at night. Shorter naps, under 30 minutes, however, can be beneficial to some.

Fight the urge to take a long nap during the day, as this may make it harder to fall asleep at night. Shorter naps, under 30 minutes, however, can be beneficial to some. Exercise regularly during the day. Exercise is essential. It is conducive to a more restful night’s sleep. However, exercise also releases endorphins, which can play a role in keeping you awake. If you exercise at night, it could prevent you from falling asleep.

Exercise is essential. It is conducive to a more restful night’s sleep. However, exercise also releases endorphins, which can play a role in keeping you awake. If you exercise at night, it could prevent you from falling asleep. Set a sleep schedule. The body performs best with a routine. Giving yourself a fairly strict bedtime — and sticking to it — can help you fall asleep naturally every night.

The body performs best with a routine. Giving yourself a fairly strict bedtime — and sticking to it — can help you fall asleep naturally every night. Create a bedtime routine. Rituals can help train the body to respond in a particular way. Creating a bedtime routine that is relaxing, such as reading or taking a warm bath, can help you fall asleep.

Rituals can help train the body to respond in a particular way. Creating a bedtime routine that is relaxing, such as reading or taking a warm bath, can help you fall asleep. Create a good sleeping environment. Loud sounds can keep you from falling asleep, lights late at night can disrupt your circadian rhythm and hot or cold temperatures can prevent you from achieving a restful night’s sleep. To prepare for sleep, quiet the house, dim the lights and set the temperature at a comfortable level.

Loud sounds can keep you from falling asleep, lights late at night can disrupt your circadian rhythm and hot or cold temperatures can prevent you from achieving a restful night’s sleep. To prepare for sleep, quiet the house, dim the lights and set the temperature at a comfortable level. Avoid caffeine late in the day. Caffeine can remain in your system for up to 10 hours. For some people, drinking coffee after lunch could be what is keeping you up at night.

Caffeine can remain in your system for up to 10 hours. For some people, drinking coffee after lunch could be what is keeping you up at night. Avoid devices late in the evening. The blue light that devices emit restricts the production of melatonin, the hormone that helps you fall asleep. This is why devices should be put away anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours before bedtime.

The blue light that devices emit restricts the production of melatonin, the hormone that helps you fall asleep. This is why devices should be put away anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours before bedtime. Wake to sunlight. Your body has a natural 24-hour wake-sleep cycle. Waking to bright sunlight helps set your circadian clock, making it easier to fall asleep at night.

These items can help you get a good night’s sleep

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

This smart thermostat learns your behavior patterns and automatically adjusts temperatures to your needs. It can lower the temperature of your house to create ideal sleeping conditions that help ensure a more restful sleep.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulbs

With these bulbs, you can use your favorite voice assistant to create the perfect mood for falling asleep. Alternatively, you can program a lighting routine that helps ease you into sleep at the same time every night.

Sold by Amazon

Bearaby Cotton Napper

This soft, breathable blanket is made of organic cotton and is more calming than other weighted blankets. It helps you fall asleep quicker and has a comforting texture that creates a cozy barrier between you and the rest of the world that reduces stress and helps you relax.

Sold by Bearaby

HoMedics White Noise Sound Machine

For the individual who needs background noise to sleep, this sound machine can be a game-changer. You can choose from thunder, ocean, rain, summer night, brook and white noise sounds to place you in your comfort zone, so sleep comes easily.

Sold by Amazon

Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm

This alarm clock gradually brightens up your bedroom, so you wake feeling calm yet refreshed. The warm light helps set your circadian clock, so you will fall asleep easier at night as well. If needed, this wake-up light also has a sunset feature, so you can drift naturally off to sleep as your room darkens.

Sold by Amazon

