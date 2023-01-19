The most popular types of mushrooms used for brewing mushroom coffee are reishi, turkey tail, chaga, lion’s mane and cordyceps.

Can mushroom coffee help you live a healthier life?

The secret to achieving goals is moving forward in realistic increments. If you want to get from point A to point B, you may be able to do that by taking 10 steps. However, trying to cover the same distance in one mighty leap could prove impossible and result in repeated frustration.

When striving to live healthier, for instance, which is a top goal this time of year, the road to success is filled with many small steps forward. These steps can be as simple as adding a little dried and milled mushroom powder to your coffee.

In this article: La Republica Organic Mushroom Coffee, VitaCup Focus Ground Mushroom Coffee and KOS Mushroom Coffee

What is mushroom coffee?

Mushroom coffee is not new. It has been around for over 80 years. Finnish people reportedly used chaga mushrooms as a coffee substitute during World War II. It is, however, trending now, and gaining more attention than ever because of its potential health benefits.

Mushroom coffee is not so different from regular coffee. You can make it simply by dehydrating medicinal mushrooms, grinding them into a fine powder and mixing that powder with your coffee. After that, you prepare mushroom coffee the same way you prepare regular coffee. For convenience, you can purchase mushroom coffee as ground coffee blends, instant coffee packets, coffee pods or even non-dairy coffee creamer.

What are medicinal mushrooms?

The first use of medicinal mushrooms dates back thousands of years, long before mushroom coffee was invented. With functional medicine and holistic nutrition becoming ever more mainstream, there has been a renewed interest in these ancient remedies. Medicinal mushrooms are fungi that are believed to have beneficial properties, which include providing immune support, increasing energy and stamina, supporting the brain and nervous system, balancing blood sugar and more.

Is drinking mushroom coffee beneficial to your health?

While medicinal mushrooms have health benefits and contain fiber, vitamins and minerals, do you really gain any benefit by mixing them in with your coffee? As long as you aren’t adding an excessive amount of sugar and creamer, the medical community’s current stance is there’s nothing bad about this trend. Also, considering the fact that mushroom coffee has less caffeine and has been shown to remove cortisol from the body, which may help manage stress, the benefits are measurable.

However, as with almost all foods, it is better to go to the source and eat whole mushrooms to receive the maximum benefits. But then again, if you do not enjoy eating whole mushrooms and having a daily cup of coffee is already part of your morning routine, don’t mess with a good thing. Simply switch to mushroom coffee to experience the benefits.

What are the potential cons of drinking mushroom coffee?

When adding mushroom coffee to your diet, it is important to do it strategically. Start with one type and monitor any changes in your body or symptoms you might experience. Mushrooms are not tolerated well by everyone, so you may experience some digestive issues. Additionally, some mushrooms, such as chaga, are high in oxalates, so drinking mushroom coffee could increase the occurrence of kidney stones in some individuals.

It is also important to remember that the beneficial effects of mushroom coffee have yet to be verified by the medical community, so results may vary. And, depending on the type of blend you prefer, mushroom coffee may be more expensive.

What does mushroom coffee taste like?

For the average person, mushroom coffee tastes like regular coffee. The powdered mushroom will not be enough to overpower the coffee flavor. Also, it is important to understand that the medicinal mushrooms used in the preparation of mushroom coffee do not contain any psilocybin, so you will not experience any hallucinations.

What you need for mushroom coffee

Mushroom Coffee Ground Dark Roast Organic Lion’s Mane Coffee

This premium dark roast is blended with lion’s mane mushrooms. The two primary ingredients are intended to increase alertness, memory, focus and concentration. Additional properties in the lion’s mane help reduce stress to give you a balanced boost of energy without the unpleasant side effects of caffeine.

Sold by Amazon

La Republica Organic Mushroom Coffee

La Republica’s offering contains a blend of seven mushrooms with each chosen to add a specific health benefit. This coffee is touted as being able to reduce stress, increase energy, boost immunity, improve digestion, deliver antioxidants and more.

Sold by Amazon

Organic Mushroom Ground Coffee by Four Sigmatic

This is a dark and nutty brew that contains both lion’s mane and chaga mushrooms. The carefully formulated blend delivers all the benefits of focus and mental stimulation without the jitters or crash of regular coffee. It comes in a 12-ounce bag and can be prepared whichever way you like.

Sold by Amazon and Target

VitaCup Focus Ground Mushroom Coffee

Besides a full-bodied medium roast made from arabica beans, this invigorating blend contains lion’s mane and chaga. As expected, these ingredients help increase memory, focus and concentration. However, this gourmet vegan option also contains a wealth of vitamins, including B1, B5, B6, B9, B12 and D3 for additional benefits.

Sold by Amazon and Target

Mushroom Coffee K-Cups by Four Sigmatic

If you love your mushroom coffee but have a pod machine, don’t worry. These K-cups from Four Sigmatic will suit your needs. This box of 24 sustainable pods helps with focus and immunity.

Sold by Amazon

KOS Mushroom Coffee

There are five types of mushrooms in this keto-friendly blend: lion’s mane, chaga, red reishi, turkey tail and cordyceps. You can use this dark chocolate mocha flavored blend as a non-dairy coffee creamer, mixed with hot water or added to baked goods recipes.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.