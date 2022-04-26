Which women’s Maui Jim sunglasses are best?

Everyone needs a good pair of sunglasses. Whether you’re driving around on a bright summer day, walking along the beach or just want to look cool, Maui Jim has the perfect pair of shades for you. All their lenses come with the brand’s PolarizedPlus 2 technology, which blocks glare and makes your surroundings look clear and vibrant. That said, Maui Jim sunglasses don’t come cheap. Its least expensive pair costs roughly $150.

The best women’s Maui Jim sunglasses are the Maui Jim Stingray Rectangular Sunglasses. They come in two colors and are among Maui Jim’s bestselling models.

What to know before you buy women’s Maui Jim sunglasses

Frame style

Maui Jim offers more than 100 frame styles, but here are some of the most popular options.

Aviator frames are round along the top and come to a tapered point on the bottom. It often has a double bridge across the nose.

frames are round along the top and come to a tapered point on the bottom. It often has a double bridge across the nose. Wrap frames continue past the front of the ear and wrap around the sides to provide more protection than most other frames.

frames continue past the front of the ear and wrap around the sides to provide more protection than most other frames. Round frames are exactly what they sound like. They have either an oval or circular shape. Many are oversized for fashion and effect.

frames are exactly what they sound like. They have either an oval or circular shape. Many are oversized for fashion and effect. Cat-eye frames have an upward tilt to them, giving them more of a feminine look.

frames have an upward tilt to them, giving them more of a feminine look. Fashion frames are a catch-all term for frames that experiment with new shapes and designs.

Lens color

Maui Jim sunglasses have different lens colors, which will impact your vision in different ways.

Gray lenses help resist direct, bright sunlight, and the neutral color makes it easy for you to perceive vivid color.

lenses help resist direct, bright sunlight, and the neutral color makes it easy for you to perceive vivid color. Bronze lenses are best for all-day wear since the color reacts well to different light conditions. They also add warmth to what you see.

lenses are best for all-day wear since the color reacts well to different light conditions. They also add warmth to what you see. Green lenses are best for situations with lower light levels. They can also make golf a little easier.

lenses are best for situations with lower light levels. They can also make golf a little easier. Rose lenses provide high levels of contrast in all light conditions.

What to look for in quality women’s Maui Jim sunglasses

Frame material

Women’s Maui Jim sunglasses frames are usually either plastic or metal.

Plastic frames are typically nylon or acetate. Plastic is easier to manipulate, so the majority of Maui Jim frames use this material. They also come in a wide range of colors.

frames are typically nylon or acetate. Plastic is easier to manipulate, so the majority of Maui Jim frames use this material. They also come in a wide range of colors. Metal frames are usually titanium, but you may find frames made of stainless steel and nickel. Titanium is the most durable, but it’s also the most expensive. Stainless steel is common due to its strength and affordability. Nickel is the most affordable, but it tends to irritate the skin.

Lens material

Women’s Maui Jim sunglasses lenses are usually glass or polycarbonate. Sometimes you’ll find a mixture of the two.

Glass lenses, branded as SuperThin Glass, have the highest visual quality. They’re also scratch-resistant and lighter than standard glasses lenses.

lenses, branded as SuperThin Glass, have the highest visual quality. They’re also scratch-resistant and lighter than standard glasses lenses. Polycarbonate lenses, branded as MauiEvolution, are the most durable. However, they offer the lowest visual quality.

lenses, branded as MauiEvolution, are the most durable. However, they offer the lowest visual quality. Mixed lenses, branded as MauiPure, are most commonly used. They offer the same durability as polycarbonate and most of the visual quality of glass.

How much you can expect to spend on women’s Maui Jim sunglasses

Women’s Maui Jim sunglasses typically cost between $150-$300. The $150-$200 models are as simple as they come, so if you want to showcase some style, you’ll need to spend $200-$250. The best and newest Maui Jim sunglasses cost $250 or more.

Women’s Maui Jim sunglasses FAQ

Which frame styles work best on each face shape?

A. Generally speaking, you should choose frames with shapes that are the opposite of your face.

Round faces look best in squared or aviator frames.

look best in squared or aviator frames. Oblong faces look best in round or oval frames.

look best in round or oval frames. Oval faces can pull off most frame shapes, so long as the frames are wide.

can pull off most frame shapes, so long as the frames are wide. Heart-shaped faces look best in squared frames.

How should I clean my women’s Maui Jim sunglasses?

A. The best way to clean your lenses is to first rinse them in water. Then, apply a tiny drop of dish soap to one lens, gently mix it in a splash of water and rub each side of each lens with the solution. Finally, rinse the lenses off and let them air dry. You can also gingerly dab away any remaining water with a soft cloth.

What are the best women’s Maui Jim sunglasses to buy?

Top women’s Maui Jim sunglasses

Maui Jim Stingray Rectangular Sunglasses

What you need to know: These frames are one of Maui Jim’s classic designs.

What you’ll love: They come in reddish tortoiseshell or black frames, with bronze or gray lenses. The lenses are polarized, waterproof, ultra-violet protected and anti-reflective. The hinges are corrosion-resistant, and the frames are nylon.

What you should consider: The narrow, blocky frames don’t look good on everyone. Some consumers had issues with fragile lenses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top women’s Maui Jim sunglasses for the money

Maui Jim Sugar Beach Aviator Sunglasses

What you need to know: These are one of Maui Jim’s most affordable pairs of sunglasses.

What you’ll love: They come in bronze frames with bronze lenses or black frames with gray lenses. You can adjust the frames and nose pieces to best fit your face. The frames are nylon, and the polarized lenses are 62 millimeters wide with UV protection and anti-glare.

What you should consider: The lack of frames makes them delicate. Some customers had issues with bad hinges. Others felt the gray lenses were too dark.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Maui Jim Baby Beach Aviator Sunglasses

What you need to know: These are among Maui Jim’s highest-quality frames.

What you’ll love: They come in four designs, including lenses in bronze, rose, blue or gray. The lenses are 56 millimeters wide and are polarized, UV-protected and anti-glare. The frames are titanium, and the adjustable nose bridge has nonslip silicone pads.

What you should consider: They’re among Maui Jim’s most expensive frames. They’re also on the small side, so they won’t fit larger faces well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.