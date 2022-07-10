How to know if you require computer glasses or not?

According to Nielsen, Americans spend more than half of their day in front of a screen. This behavior can lead to eye damage, back pain and low-quality sleep. Computer reading glasses can reduce blue light and glare, improving your comfort level when you’re in front of a screen.

We’ll break down what to look for when selecting a pair of computer glasses and then share a few of our favorites at the end. We found that the Prospek Blue Light Blocking Glasses are a great option, combining standard features with a sleek, lightweight and straightforward design.

What to know before you buy computer reading glasses

If several hours in front of the computer screen leave you with tired eyes, blurred vision, headaches or neck and shoulder pain, you may be experiencing eye strain. Computer reading glasses might help reduce some of your symptoms.

Eye strain and blue light protection

Blue light is simply a part of the visible light spectrum; however, excess exposure to blue light can damage the retina. Blue light is present in natural light, but you put your eyes at risk of fatigue and permanent damage when you spend too much time near your screens. Blue light can also inhibit your natural melatonin levels, which your body uses to ease you into sleep. Most computer reading glasses filter out blue light.

Prescription and magnification

If you find yourself squinting and having difficulty reading your screen, you should consider talking to an ophthalmologist or optometrist about your vision. While everyone’s eyes are different, prescription glasses can change the game for people straining to see their screens. There are computer reading glasses designed to not only negate harsh blue light but also modestly adjust the diopter — a term that measures the magnification power of a lens.

If you already wear prescription glasses and are considering computer reading glasses, you have several options. Additionally, there are clip-on glasses that snap on and accommodate your current frames at a reasonable price point.

Comfort and style

Finding a comfortable fit can be a complex process. We recommend opting for lightweight glasses, which puts less strain on the bridge of your nose. The more comfortable the glasses, the less frequently you have to adjust them.

What to look for in quality computer reading glasses

Minimal tint, glare prevention and accessories like cases are all good signals of quality. If you wear readers, glasses with magnification options are something to consider.

Yellow tint

Many computer reading glasses have a distinct yellow or orange tint. While this tint is there to filter blue light, it may be noticeable and irritating to some. This trend is more prevalent in low-quality models and varies in intensity. We prefer glasses that don’t have a noticeable tint because they tend to be more attractive and less distracting.

Anti-glare

Some lenses may reflect ambient light into your eyes, which can be distracting and irritating. The inside of the lens catches the sun, particularly if you are sitting by a window. Look for lenses that use an anti-glare coating to counteract and mitigate this effect.

Accessories

It’s a nice perk to receive a sturdy case and cleaning cloth with your glasses. Plus, if you treat your computer glasses with care, they’ll last longer.

How much can you expect to spend?

You can expect glasses with minimal magnification to cost from $10-$30. Frame quality improves near the $30-$50 range. The $50-$120 range offers more durable lenses and frames, prescription options and included accessories like glasses cases and carbon fiber cloths.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many on-screen hours are too many?

A. Answers vary. But the consensus is that any amount of screen time that is uncomfortable is too much. Doctors encourage breaks every 20-30 minutes.

Do they make computer reading glasses in children’s sizes?

A. Yes! Top brands include a range of glasses to accommodate different head sizes.

What are the best computer reading glasses to buy?

Top Computer Reading Glasses Overall

Prospek Blue Light and Glare Blocking (+0.00)

What you need to know: Prospek delivers a straight-forward, sleek and slender pair of glasses that reduce strain and perform well across the board.

What you’ll love: The affordable price point is hard to pass up, particularly with the included protective case and cleaning cloth.

What you should consider: Some users reported issues with smudging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Computer Reading Glasses for the Money

Gamma Ray Slim Anti-Reflective Anti-Glare Anti-Eyestrain

What you need to know: These glasses offer functionalities seen in higher-end models while coming in at an affordable price point.

What you’ll love: Effective at reducing strain and minimal tint.

What you should consider: The frames are fragile and can arrive misaligned. Some users detected mild distortion.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth Checking Out

Swanwick Sleep

What you need to know: Popular among gamers, these glasses are popular among gamers.

What you’ll love: Sleep improvements detected. Three sizes available.

What you should consider: The orange tint is very noticeable, and ambient light catches on both sides of the lens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

