Which Bluetooth selfie sticks are best?

These days, the image quality produced by a smartphone can easily match that of a professional camera, so it’s no wonder that accessories like the selfie stick are becoming just as high-tech. Selfie sticks work like a handheld tripod, allowing you to take smartphone photos from a much wider angle.

Many selfie sticks feature Bluetooth compatibility, which means you can easily sync your phone to controls built into the device. The Fugetek Selfie Stick and Tripod is the top pick if you want a professional-quality stick loaded with features.

What to know before you buy a Bluetooth selfie stick

Bluetooth vs. traditional selfie stick

Basic selfie sticks use a cable that runs through the device to connect it with your smartphone, allowing you to capture an image with the press of a button built into the handle. Wired selfie sticks are usually more affordable than the Bluetooth type, but they have fewer features, and the integrated cables can break without proper care. Since newer smartphone models like the iPhone 13 feature different ports, you could also run into compatibility issues depending on the age and requirements of the device.

Bluetooth selfie sticks use your smartphone’s integrated Bluetooth technology to quickly and easily sync with your phone’s camera controls. These selfie sticks often come with additional features like a detachable remote control or even a zoom function. One drawback to Bluetooth selfie sticks is that you need to charge them.

Restrictions

While selfie sticks make it easy to take a picture or video at a wide angle, many places won’t allow them, usually because of safety concerns. Many theme parks, museums and historical sites have restricted the use of selfie sticks, so check the rules before planning your trip.

What to look for in a quality Bluetooth selfie stick

Mount

A reliable mount is perhaps the most essential feature to look for when shopping for a selfie stick. This piece is built into the end of the device and is used to hold your smartphone. A defective or poorly constructed mount could drop your phone at the exact moment you’re trying to take a family photo or document a precious memory. When researching mounts, make sure that the piece has an adjustable clamp that will fit the dimensions of your phone.

Adjustable length

If you want to capture a wide variety of angles, look for a Bluetooth selfie stick with an adjustable reach. A device that extends at least 30-40 inches will suit most situations, but some advanced models can extend up to 60 inches or more.

Collapsible

A Bluetooth selfie stick should also be portable enough to fit into a purse, backpack or suitcase while traveling, so pick a device that can be folded up or collapsed when not in use. The dimensions of a collapsed selfie stick will usually range around 6-15 inches, but check the product details to confirm.

Tripod

For a device that’s ready to capture any moment, big or small, look for a selfie stick that you can convert into a tripod. These devices may be bulkier than simple extendable selfie sticks, but what they lack in portability, they make up for in usefulness. These devices typically have extra legs that can be unfolded or attached whenever you want to take a photo at a distance that a traditional selfie stick won’t reach.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bluetooth selfie stick

The cost of a Bluetooth selfie stick can vary depending on the quality of its construction and any included features. Most consumers can expect to spend around $20-$40 for a versatile, Bluetooth-compatible device.

Bluetooth selfie stick FAQ

Can I bring a selfie stick onto an airplane?

A. For most domestic flights in the United States, you’re allowed to take a selfie stick onto a plane as long as it’s stowed in your checked luggage or a carry-on bag.

Do Bluetooth selfie sticks work with all phones?

A. You can use Bluetooth selfie sticks with most phones that have Bluetooth compatibility but check the product’s tech specs to be sure.

What’s the best Bluetooth selfie stick to buy?

Top Bluetooth selfie stick

Fugetek Selfie Stick and Tripod

What you need to know: This Bluetooth selfie stick is constructed from sturdy aluminum and has a long reach and tripod feature.

What you’ll love: The stick can reach 51 inches when fully extended yet only weighs one pound. The tripod mode makes all types of photography a breeze, and the included remote control will work from up to 100 feet away.

What you should consider: A few users questioned the durability of the included Bluetooth remote.

Top Bluetooth selfie stick for the money

Yoozon Selfie Stick Phone Tripod

What you need to know: This budget-friendly selfie stick is compatible with a wide variety of smartphones and only weighs four ounces.

What you’ll love: The mount has 360-degree rotation and can hold most phones. The detachable Bluetooth remote can reach up to 30 feet and a built-in tripod feature is excellent for long-distance shots.

What you should consider: Without the tripod, the selfie stick can only extend to 32 inches.

Worth checking out

ATUMTEK Extendable Selfie Stick Tripod

What you need to know: Another remarkably lightweight option, this stick is constructed from durable aluminum and comes with a detachable remote.

What you’ll love: This Bluetooth selfie stick is highly portable and easily connects to most iOS and Android phones. The stick also boasts an impressive battery life and can capture up to 15,000 pictures with a single charge.

What you should consider: The lightweight design makes the tripod feature effectively useless if there’s any wind.

