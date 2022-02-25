Which Coast or PETZL headlamp is best?

There’s simply no substitute for a good headlamp in a lot of conditions. Whether you’re laboring underneath a car, hiking through the woods or working overnight on the construction site, it’s absolutely necessary to see what you’re doing clearly (without having to hold a flashlight) so you can get your job done or get where you’re going quickly and safely.

Both Petzl and Coast are among the best headlamp manufacturers out there. While they both make great lights, they have a number of different features and are essentially meant for different tasks. Generally speaking, Petzl headlamps are mostly geared toward hiking and other outdoor sporting activities, while Coast headlamps are marketed more toward professionals who work at night or in tight and dark spaces.

Petzl headlamps

Petzl has been making quality headlamps for decades, and it shows. Their experience yields some of the consistently brightest, longest-lasting and most feature-packed options on the market. As long as you take good care of it, your Petzl headlamp should last for quite a long time.

They offer a few different headlamp lines, including Classic, Active and Performance grades, meant for beginner, intermediate and highly demanding hikers, respectively. Then there’s the Specialized family, which includes a number of models specially designed for use hiking, fishing or cycling.

Petzl headlamp pros

Petzl headlamps are reasonably durable and can withstand a considerable amount of the abuse that comes with long-distance hiking. In fact, a number of their best models are also waterproof, which can literally be a lifesaver in rough weather.

As far as their actual bulbs go, some of the top Petzl headlamps sport multi-beam designs that let you switch between flood lights and a spotlight at the touch of a button. Some also offer variable brightness adjustment and even a built-in memory that remembers your previous brightness setting and starts there the next time you turn it on. Many have a small red LED that produces just enough light to see, but doesn’t ruin your eyes’ night vision or alert animals around you.

Their battery situation is also a big reason to consider Petzl headlamps. In general, Petzl’s offerings have above-average battery lives and their best models can optionally use their Core rechargeable battery system. A select few top-end models work with both the Core battery and AAA cells, in case you find yourself away from USB power for a while.

Finally, you can be sure you’re making a good investment, because not only do Petzl headlamps offer a great price-to-performance ratio for hikers, they’re also nearly all backed by a five-year guarantee against defects in craftsmanship and manufacturing.

Petzl headlamp cons

Since they have so many features, some advanced Petzl headlamps can take a while to get the hang of. They also don’t come with hardhat clips, although you can buy third-party clips that work OK. In terms of major downsides for hikers, though, there’s really not much to complain about with Petzl headlamps.

What are the best Petzl headlamps to buy?

Petzl Actik Core

The Actik Core is the best choice for most hikers because while it’s relatively compact and lightweight, it produces more light than much of the competition and has a long-lasting, rechargeable battery. Its multi-beam design, three brightness levels and red LED place it among the most versatile models out there.

Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Petzl Swift RL

This model maxes out at an impressive 900 lumens and can automatically adjust its own brightness based on ambient light. It has a slew of advanced features and a dual rear strap to ensure stability, even for high-energy trail runners.

Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Petzl Iko Core

A novel and well-engineered head strap, plus specially designed slim bulb housing help the Iko to shift pressure away from the forehead, which is perfect for anyone that has a hard time finding a comfortable headlamp. Its specs are nothing to sneeze at either, with up to 100 hours of battery life and a range up to 100 meters.

Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Petzl Tikkina

The Tikkina is tiny, lightweight, inexpensive and effective. It’s not ideal as a primary headlamp for multi-day trips, but it can make your life a lot easier on short hikes, while sitting at camp or even just in your everyday life at home.

Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Coast headlamps

One look at a Coast headlamp and it’s easy to see that they’re fundamentally different from Petzl’s products. While they both produce bright light, the similarities pretty much end there. If Petzl makes highly durable headlamps for hiking, then Coast makes extremely rugged headlamps suitable for commercial use. Aside from just the build quality, Coast’s top models boast a large feature set that’s designed to make a hard job easier in the dark.

Coast headlamp pros

Pure performance is the name of the game with Coast headlamps. As a rule, they won’t leave you wanting for brightness, with impressive peak outputs. They also offer relatively consistent battery drain, which means they won’t be 20% dimmer than normal after just a few hours of use. Most sport a highly resilient aluminum body and are heavily protected against physical shock. The majority of their offerings have an IP54 rating, meaning they’re reasonably protected against dust and water ingress.

Aside from how bright and durable they are, Coast headlamps are also outfitted with a number of convenient features that can help streamline your workday. Their twist focus function lets you move from flood lights to a spotlight with a flick of the wrist. Integrated magnets let you remove most Coast headlamps from their strap and affix them to a magnetic surface. Also, each Coast headlamp works with any standard AAA batteries and comes with a rechargeable battery that has a USB port.

Finally, one very important pro for many prospective Coast headlamp buyers is that just about all of them can clip onto a hardhat right out of the box.

Coast headlamp cons

Coast headlamps are water-resistant, but not waterproof. They also don’t offer additional lens or LED colors and there are no switchable multi-beam configurations available. They also aren’t designed to last for multiple days, which makes them unsuitable for hiking. Luckily, these cons probably aren’t things that you’ll have to worry about if you’re not planning on hiking through the woods at night.

What are the best Coast headlamps to buy?

Coast XPH34R

Its top setting delivers over 2,000 lumens and the lowest setting does an admirable job of conserving battery. You can also rotate the lamp in any direction so you can clearly see and work with things that are in your hands or above your head.

Sold by Amazon

Coast XPH30R

If you don’t need the absolute brightest option, but you still want the rugged quality of a Coast headlamp, this is probably the one for you. It offers a number of the same great features as its more high-end relatives but doesn’t cost a fortune.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Coast HLR8

This is a seriously beefy headlamp with a rear-mounted battery, above-average battery life, incredibly bright bulb and highly effective twist focus system. As long as it’s not too heavy for you, it’s suitable for the most demanding construction, contracting and other professionals.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Petzl or Coast headlamp?

As you can see, the companies make notably different kinds of headlamps and most of them are great. Case in point, hardware stores often carry a wide selection of Coast headlamps, while outdoor equipment vendors always have a number of great Petzl models on hand.

So if you need something to keep the trail lit up as you hike or to shine some light on your activities back at camp, look to Petzl for some of the best headlamps for outdoor enthusiasts. On the other hand, if you need something you can rely on for work, need to illuminate things at both short and long distances or plan on wearing it with a hardhat, consider going with a Coast headlamp.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.