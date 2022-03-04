Which striped shower curtain is best?

Changing out your shower curtain is an easy and inexpensive way to upgrade your bathroom’s look. There are just a few things to keep in mind when you’re in the market for a new one, including fabric, size and maintenance. But if you’re in the mood for stripes, this Lagute Hookless Nordic Stripe Shower Curtain is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a striped shower curtain

Stripes are a personal choice. You might like thick or thin, horizontal or vertical, and any of an endless array of color combinations. But before you pick out your favorite design, it’s good to know a few things about shower curtains in general.

Materials

Most inexpensive shower curtains are made from either vinyl or polyester fabric.

Vinyl shower curtains are waterproof and make great liners paired with a second shower curtain that hangs outside the tub. Vinyl is inexpensive but isn’t the most luxurious or attractive material.

More expensive shower curtains are available in nicer materials, such as cotton or linen. These are much more luxurious in feel and appearance than vinyl or polyester, but aren’t as effective at holding back water. These shower curtains will look great but should be paired with a liner that hangs inside the tub.

Liners

Liners are optional in many cases. If you have a waterproof vinyl curtain, you can hang it in the tub when the shower is in use, then hang it out again when it’s dry. The same goes for a polyester fabric shower curtain, but a liner works well to keep it clean longer. If you’re using a nicer, non-waterproof material such as cotton for your curtain, a liner is recommended.

Mold and mildew

Some polyester and vinyl shower curtains are advertised as mold- and mildew-resistant. But what will really keep mold and mildew away is regular cleaning. Polyester and cotton are usually machine washable. Vinyl curtains and liners are often easier to clean by hand. Vinyl liners can be so cheap that many people just buy new ones when the liners get too dirty.

What to look for in a quality striped shower curtain

Other than materials and design, there are just a couple more things you’ll want to pay attention to when shopping for a striped shower curtain.

Hanging method

Most curtains and liners are hung with hooks that go over the curtain rod and attach to metal grommets. Curtains and liners of the same size will have the same number of grommets and they’ll be able to hang from the same set of hooks. It can be awkward and time consuming, though, to remove and then attach a dozen overhead hooks to both a shower curtain and a liner every time you take them down to clean.

A nice solution to that problem is to use hookless shower curtains. Hookless curtains use large, flexible grommets that can be snapped in place onto a curtain rod, so they can be taken down and put up again in seconds. An added bonus with most hookless curtains is that they come with their own snap-in detachable liners that can be separated from the curtain for easy cleaning.

Size

Most shower curtains will be somewhere in the range of 72 inches by 72 inches, give or take a few inches in either direction. Hookless shower curtains are typically a bit taller, as they attach directly to the curtain rod rather than hanging beneath it.

How much you can expect to spend on a striped shower curtain

Inexpensive vinyl curtains and liners can often be found for less than $10. For a mid-range polyester fabric shower curtain, expect to spend anywhere from $15-$30. Hookless shower curtains are more expensive than comparable basic curtains. Higher-end shower curtains made from more expensive materials range from $30-$70 or more.

Striped shower curtain FAQ

How often should I wash my shower curtain?

A. If you’re using a separate liner to protect the curtain, you might get by with washing it once every few months. You’ll need to wipe down or clean that liner more often, though. And if you’re using a fabric curtain without a liner, try to wash it at least monthly, if not more often.

What kind of stripes are most attractive on shower curtains?

A. This is completely a matter of taste. Any striped pattern can be attractive, particularly when contrasting with solid walls or towels.

What are the best striped shower curtains to buy?

Top striped shower curtain

Lagute Hookless Nordic Stripe Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Stripes in muted blues, grays and browns highlight this water-resistant, hookless shower curtain.

What you’ll love: Hookless hanging makes hanging or taking down this shower curtain a breeze. Snap-in buckles allow easy separation of the included liner for cleaning. Liners are available for separate purchase if you ever need to replace it. The mesh window maintains privacy but lets in light.

What you should consider: A number of customers have complained of receiving curtains with missing stripes, so quality control might be an issue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top striped shower curtain for money

AmazerBath Black Striped Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Bold black and white horizontal stripes at a bargain price add up to a shower curtain with thousands of great reviews.

What you’ll love: If you like bold stripes and black and white, you can’t go wrong with this one. With water-repellant, machine-washable fabric, it can double as a curtain and a liner.

What you should consider: Hooks are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lush Decor Gray Ombre Stripe Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Yarn-dyed cotton with beautiful woven details at the thin gray stripes make this an attractive addition to a bathroom.

What you’ll love: This is a much more luxurious fabric than you’ll find with typical polyester or vinyl shower curtains.

What you should consider: Although manufacturer instructions call for cold machine washing, some customers still complain of extreme shrinkage in the wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

