Ever wondered where Santa lives when he isn’t circumnavigating the globe delivering presents to all the world’s boys and girls? Well, thanks to Zillow, you can take an AI-powered tour of Santa’s home and explore every nook and cranny via photos, a detailed floor plan and fun, family-friendly interactive activities.

Santa’s home has been featured on Zillow since 2016 — but don’t worry; it’s not for sale. Still, during the holiday season, you can explore the listing to see where Santa lives by viewing the photos and floor plan.

Best gifts for people who are always cold

Explore Santa’s North Pole home on Zillow

This year, Santa has added fun features like a virtual treasure hunt. You can search for mistletoe, fruitcake and 15 other holiday items hidden around his North Pole cabin. The Clauses have also made some upgrades this year, like adding a festive elf door, a naughty-or-nice detector and a hot cocoa bar. We’ve also noticed that Santa seems to be a big fan of the flannel-inspired “Grandpa chic” aesthetic — we especially love his cozy-looking throw blanket and curtains.

“Rest assured, Santa is not selling his beloved home,” said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home trends expert. “The Clauses wanted to spread joy this holiday season by adding new photos and virtual experiences to their home details page on Zillow.”

“This immersive technology makes it easy to imagine the spicy, sugary scent of gingerbread fresh out of Santa’s cookie-baking oven, the nostalgic sounds of classic Christmas carols crackling on the record player and the comfort of sliding into a pair of well-worn slippers warmed by the fire.”

Decorate your home like Santa with cozy flannels

PAVILIA Black Red Buffalo Plaid Throw Blanket

This cozy flannel throw blanket is perfect for watching Christmas movies — and the pompom trim adds the perfect flair to make it stand out.

MIULEE Pack of 2 Christmas Buffalo Check Plaids Throw Pillow Covers

Give your couch or bed a holiday makeover with this set of two throw pillow covers in green plaid flannel.

RUVANTI Flannel Sheets Queen Size

There’s nothing better on a cold winter’s night than climbing into a bed with cozy flannel sheets. This queen-sized set is soft and deep enough to fit most mattresses up to 18 inches.

Melodieux Buffalo Check Plaid Blackout Curtains

Want curtains just like Santa’s? This set of blackout drapes comes in multiple colors of plaid, but the red and black variety will match the ones in Santa’s North Pole cabin.

Urban Villa Christmas Set of 6 Kitchen Towels

These red and green plaid kitchen towels are just the thing you need to give your holiday cooking and baking a festive touch.

Sweet Water Decor Flannel Candle

Add a finishing touch to your holiday home makeover with a flannel candle scented with warm notes of vanilla, caramel and amber.

