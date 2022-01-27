Which eucalyptus sheets are best?

Eucalyptus is a fibrous plant used to make clothing and fabric. Many companies have taken note of the soft yet durable fabric it produces and have begun making bedsheets. As many people veer towards more Earth-friendly products in their homes, eucalyptus sheets have become popular due to their natural manufacturing process. The result is a set of sheets you can be proud to purchase — ones that will match the softness of cotton and bamboo.

The best product is the Olive and Crate Eucalyptus Sheets, super soft and made without harmful chemical dyes.

What to know before you buy eucalyptus sheets

All natural

Eucalyptus bed sheets are made from lyocell, a term that refers to the process of turning the wood pulp from eucalyptus plants into a fabric. That fabric can be used in all sorts of products, but it’s been particularly useful in making bedsheets.

There are several names that float around the term “lyocell,” including rayon and tencel. To clear things up, lyocell is a form of rayon and tencel is simply another term for lyocell. The most important thing to look out for is that the company is transparent on where it’s sourcing its eucalyptus and that it doesn’t use harmful chemicals or dyes in manufacturing.

Temperature regulating

Eucalyptus has a remarkable way of working with the body to regulate its temperature. It absorbs the heat produced by your body, and it’s cool to the touch, so it will naturally help lower your body temperature when you’re surrounded by it. Because eucalyptus feels cool, it outperforms other natural fabrics, such as bamboo, in fighting night sweats.

Moisture-wicking

Eucalyptus also is a moisture-wicking fabric. If you often find yourself waking up covered in sweat, eucalyptus sheets can be a godsend. This naturally cool fabric will help prevent sweat from forming, and it’ll also work to dispel that sweat if it does start to accumulate. They’re lightweight to begin with, so when moisture comes along it doesn’t get trapped under the covers. Instead, it’s able to breathe its way through the sheets and into the air.

What to look for in quality eucalyptus sheets

Oeko-Tex certified

If you’re shopping for eucalyptus sheets, you’re likely concerned about purchasing a product that’s not only environmentally friendly but one that’s safe for you and your family. Oeko-Tex is a certification process that deems a textile safe for humans. This voluntary global standard for fabric testing is exhaustive in making sure that no harmful chemicals, dyes or other substances are used in manufacturing. If a brand has the Oeko-Tex certification badge on its products, you can be sure they are safe.

Four-piece set

Four-piece sheet sets are the standard across the bedding industry. These include a fitted sheet to cover your mattress, a flat sheet to lay on top and two pillowcases. This will undoubtedly get you the most bang for your buck. Your preference may depend on whether you like a flat top sheet, which some people find cumbersome and unnecessary. If you would rather save some money and skip the flat sheet, you can go for a three-piece set that includes two pillowcases and a fitted sheet.

Full-length elastic

Fitted sheets can be a hassle to fit to your mattress. This is mainly because mattresses are different shapes and sizes, even though they may adhere to universal twin, queen, full, king and California king sizing. To make sure your fitted sheet will fit snugly on your mattress, be sure it has full-length elastic. This entails an elastic band that runs the entire circumference of the sheet. This way you can avoid any loose sections of your sheet.

How much you can expect to spend on eucalyptus sheets

Eucalyptus sheets cost between $105-$200.

Eucalyptus sheets FAQ

How do you care for eucalyptus sheets?

A. Eucalyptus sheets are sturdy enough to be washed in the washing machine. However, they should always be washed on a gentle cycle with cool water. This will help maintain their durability. Also, you should avoid washing them with items that may contain zippers or sharp objects.

Can you also find eucalyptus duvet covers?

A. Yes, several eucalyptus sheet companies also make duvet covers. Buffy, for example, offers duvet covers in the same colors as its sheets so you’re able to create a top-to-bottom transformation of your bed.

What are the best eucalyptus sheets to buy?

Top eucalyptus sheets

Olive and Crate Eucalyptus Sheets

What you need to know: Olive and Crate has created a eucalyptus product that meets most of the standards of high quality sheet sets.

What you’ll love: This four-piece set comes in queen, king and California king sizes as well as eight color variations. Each color is subtle, making these sheets a great choice for a design-minded shopper.

What you should consider: It did not go through the Oeko-Tex certification process.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top eucalyptus sheets for the money

Sijo Eucalyptus Sheets

What you need to know: This three-piece sheet set is more affordable than its competitors yet still maintains high quality feedback from customers.

What you’ll love: Sijo opts to reduce the price by offering only two pillowcases and a fitted sheet. Its sheets boast 100% eucalyptus and 15-inch deep pockets to snugly fit your mattress. Their fabric is Oeko-Tex certified.

What you should consider: A few reviewers said the sheets didn’t last long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Buffy Eucalyptus Four Piece Sheet Set

What you need to know: Buffy’s sheet set offers a wide variety of sizes for each bed in your house along with a soft texture.

What you’ll love: Along with the natural eucalyptus, Buffy’s sheets use only natural dyes. The company says its farming process also uses 76% less water than other companies. Each fitted sheet has 15-inch deep pockets.

What you should consider: This product offers limited color choices in white, blue, pink and gray.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

