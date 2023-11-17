These are the presents beauty buffs are sure to appreciate

The winter holidays are quickly approaching, and with that, you may be working on your holiday gift list. If you’ve got a beauty lover on your list, you may be unsure of exactly which products they’d be most excited to unwrap. We’re here to help.

As beauty buffs ourselves, we’ve identified an extensive selection of presents — ranging from hair tools to skin care to makeup and more — that will surely be a hit with any beauty aficionado on your list. Our list includes bestselling beauty products that continue to be highly regarded year after year, as well as new launches that are worth trying. We’ve also included must-try products which have been carefully vetted by the BestReviews Testing Lab.

Don’t worry, we’ve got items at every price point, so you can find a delightful gift regardless of your budget. And if you spot something that piques your interest, don’t feel guilty snatching one up for yourself. After all that shopping for others, you deserve it.

Best hairstyling tools

Dyson , AirWrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

Curl and shape hair without excessive heat.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

We love this high-quality hair tool because it allows you to create a large variety of hairstyles — all without heat damage. With five attachments included, you can style your hair into loose, voluminous curls, a voluminous blowout or a sleek and straight style. The flyaway tamer attachment will smooth any frizz at the end. This item is surely at the top of any beauty lover’s list, and it’s worth the splurge for people who give themselves curly hairstyles or blowouts frequently.

Kitsch, Satin Heatless Curling Set

An easy way to get damage-free curls.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Heatless curlers are a great addition to anyone’s hairstyling arsenal because they allow you to create curls without adding any heat (since heat can be damaging to hair). This satin-lined curler by Kitch is super soft, so you can wear it in damp hair while you sleep and wake up with a gorgeous curly hairstyle that looks like it’s fresh from the salon. Plus, the adorable multicolor pastel pattern adds a fun touch.

INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR , SmoothWrap Hair Dryer

Effective and budget-friendly.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

In our tests, we found this hair dryer to be an excellent choice for a budget-friendly hair tool. Despite the low price tag, the 1,875-watt hair dryer delivers a powerful airflow with three heat settings and two speed settings. It’s suitable for all hair types, and it even includes a concentrated air attachment (which is great for creating blowouts and sleek styles) and a diffuser (which is best for use on coily, curly or wavy hair).

Dyson, Airstrait

Feature-packed and easy to use.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

This is not your ordinary hair straightener. This tool dries and straightens your strands while they’re still wet, which will shave serious time off your hairstyling routine. Despite this, like all Dyson hair tools, the Airstraight promises no damage to hair resulting from use. Our tester loved that this product was super easy to use thanks to a clear display and simple instructions. It’s best for use on wavy, curly or coily hair.

Revlon, One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0

Popular and affordable.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

If you’re looking for a high-quality hot-air brush with a low price tag, this is absolutely the model to buy. In our tests, we loved that this new version of Revlon’s beloved heated brush includes a new medium-heat setting, bringing the total temperature settings to four from three in the previous version. The new model also has a slimmer brush head, which we found easier to maneuver than the previous larger version. The product quickly dried our hair and added volume, leaving us with a shiny, straight blowout.

Best facial tools

NuFACE, Mini Starter Kit

Contours your face and smooths wrinkles.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

If you’re interested in facial toning devices but don’t know where to begin, this mini starter kit is an excellent choice. The easy-to-use device helps tone the muscles in your face in just five minutes, leaving you with a more sculpted and contoured look instantly. It also helps reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles in your face and neck. It includes a priming gel that you apply to your face prior to activating the device.

NuFACE, TRINITY+ Starter Kit

A more comprehensive kit to sculpt facial muscles.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

People who are comfortable with a more extensive beauty routine may be interested in this four-piece kit, which includes the NuFace Trinity+ facial toning device, a hydrating gel to use while toning, a firming and brightening cream and a brush for applying the products to your face. The whole routine helps give your face a tighter, more lifted and contoured look while helping to plump up fine lines and wrinkles.

Droplette , Droplette 2

Smart skin care at your fingertips.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

If you want to get the most benefits out of your skin care ingredients, consider this device, which transforms small capsules packed with skin-loving ingredients into a powerful mist. This allows the skin care ingredients — such as collagen and retinol — to penetrate the skin 20 times deeper than traditional topical applications. Plus, you can connect your device to the Droplette app to check and track your skin’s progress.

Dr Dennis Gross , Pro Facial Steamer

Delivers spa-quality hydration at home.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Facial steaming helps hydrate your complexion and unclog pores. This luxe device by Dr. Dennis Gross gives you a spa-like steam facial in just nine minutes. It infuses skin with hydration while clarifying the complexion and helping to decongest pores. Use the softening and detoxifying product before you apply your regular skin care regimen.

Chillhouse , Chill Globes

Refresh your face with these cool tools.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

At-home facial devices can be quite pricey, but these globes (which are much more affordable than most high-end facial devices) deliver a soothing icy facial that’s sure to be enjoyed by beauty buffs and beginners alike. After popping the globes in your fridge for at least 10 minutes, glide them over your face to enjoy a cooling sensation, which feels great, but also helps remove puffiness from the skin on your face and calms redness.

Jenny Patinkin, Cryo Glow Globes

Target redness and reduce inflammation.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

When chilled in the fridge for at least 10 minutes, these ergonomically shaped globes use cold temperatures to help constrict blood vessels in the skin and promote circulation and oxygenation. The result is a reduction in redness and inflammation of the skin, giving an appearance that’s firmer, brighter and more lifted. The handblown glass globes are a worthy splurge for anyone who appreciates a cold face massage.

Best skin care

Charlotte Tilbury , Magic Water Cream

An extra-hydrating take on a celeb-favorite face cream.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

This luxe moisturizer is a new take on a bestselling, celeb-loved favorite product. We love that this product is formulated with niacinamide, which helps brighten and balance the appearance of skin tone and refine the look of pores. It also has Waterlocking Fusion Technology, which the brand claims traps moisture immediately and retains it over time for up to 100 hours of hydration. It feels cool and gel-like on the face, which is a refreshing feeling for dry, winter skin.

Fenty Skin , Butta Drop Refillable Warm Cinnamon Shimmering Whipped Oil Body Cream

A festive body cream for fans of Rihanna’s line.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

This body cream from Rihanna’s skin care line (which we’re big fans of, by the way!) is the perfect holiday gift because it’s infused with a limited-edition and holiday-inspired cinnamon scent. It’s formulated with seven nourishing luxe oils, conditioning shea butter and antioxidant-rich mango butter. Plus, there’s a hint of shimmer to up the festive fun.

ILIA, Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

A hydrating tinted balm that’s perfect for winter.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Winter is an excellent time to swap your lipstick for a more hydrating tinted lip balm (since the dry winter air can often lead to chapped and cracked lips). This hydrating stick by ILIA is one of our favorites in the category. We love that the clean balm is available in eight gorgeous hues. It’s formulated with antioxidant rosehip seed oil, which replenishes moisture. Meanwhile, shea butter conditions lips and locks in moisture. It glides on buttery smooth and the color is buildable, so you can customize the look.

Beautyologie, Tierra & Lava Chamomile & Myrrh Face Serum + Butterfly Gua Sha Set

The ultimate set to relax and nourish skin.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Gua sha techniques date back to ancient China and they’re still a popular method of lymphatic drainage today. This uniquely shaped rose quartz gua sha tool resembles a butterfly, making it a charming gift for anyone who enjoys a relaxing facial massage that removes puffiness. It comes with a chamomile and myrrh face serum, which helps to soothe and nourish irritated or damaged skin, relieve redness and burning and repair the skin’s surface.

Youth to the People, Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask

Extremely hydrating and radiance-boosting.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

This hyaluronic-acid-packed nighttime moisturizer delivers hydration to dry skin. It also contains vitamin C, which helps brighten the look of skin and decrease dullness, and squalane, which adds further hydration without clogging pores. Our tester especially loved that this product is plant-based and cruelty-free.

Epielle , Character Sheet Masks

Cute, vegan and cruelty-free.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

If you have a young, budding beauty lover on your list, consider these fun character-themed sheet masks. They make great stocking stuffers and can be used for an at-home spa day with your kiddos. The various masks address different skin concerns including a vitamin E-packed mask that addresses skin health, a hydrating mask and a tea tree- and charcoal-based clarifying mask.

Vacation, Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen

Lightweight, hydrating sun protection.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

If you know someone who’s headed to a warm location for their winter vacation, consider gifting them this luxurious sunscreen for their getaway. The lightweight sunscreen oil is made from Chardonnay grapeseed oil that leaves a subtle shine while hydrating and protecting your skin. It’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Sol de Janeiro, Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Smells amazing and keeps skin soft all day.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Beyond hydration, this cupuacu butter- and coconut oil-packed body cream also has firming benefits for your skin thanks to the inclusion of caffeine-loaded guarana. It’s also infused with Brazil-nut oil, which helps support the skin’s natural ability to protect itself while giving it the glow of healthy-looking skin. Another bonus: the delicious pistachio, salted-caramel and vanilla scent.

Best makeup

MERIT , Flush Balm Cream Blush

A nifty blush balm that’s great for travel.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

We love MERIT’s lineup of easy-to-use makeup essentials, and this teeny blush balm is one of our favorites. It’s more compact than many blush sticks on the market, making it super easy to travel with or to toss in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups. It’s available in eight gorgeous hues, all of which deliver a sheer but buildable wash of color.

Rinna Beauty, THE PERFECT NUDE KIT

A complete kit for a neutral makeup look.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

A nude-toned beauty look is timeless, and this gift set from Lisa Rinna’s makeup line helps you achieve that classic style. It includes an eyeshadow stick, mascara, a four-pan eyeshadow palette, a lip liner, a lipstick, a lip gloss and a two-sided applicator blush.

e.l.f. , Monochromatic Multi Stick

Highly blendable color you can use anywhere on your face.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

We love that blush sticks can help you simplify your beauty routine because they can be applied with your fingers (thus eliminating the need for a blush brush) and they can be used in multiple areas of the face including cheeks, lips and eyes. These affordable minis, which are available in seven chic shades, make excellent stocking stuffers.

Live Tinted , Huestick Multistick

This product can be used anywhere on the face.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

This creamy, blendable stick provides a bold swipe of color, which can be applied to your lips, eyes and cheeks. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid, squalane, vitamin C and vitamin E to provide skin benefits as you wear it. It comes in nine shades ranging from a warm rose to a punchy black, and it can be applied with your fingers or a makeup brush.

K7L , Black Eyeliner

Waterproof and smudge-proof.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Can a beauty lover ever have enough eyeliners? The answer is no. This version, which comes in six shades, including a classic black and a shimmery silver, is both waterproof and smudge-proof, so you can wear it without worrying about getting rings around your eyes.

More of the best beauty gifts

Anthropologie, Claudia Vanity Mirror

A gilded accent piece for your vanity.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

This ornate bronze mirror is the perfect way to dress up a vanity with a vintage look. It’s handcrafted, so you can expect minor variations on each item, giving it a truly unique touch. It measures 11.75 inches high by 10.25 inches wide.

Chanel, Mirror Duo

A most-luxurious version of a compact mirror.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Another item one can never have enough of: mirror compacts. They’re perfect for tossing in your bag and using for touch-ups, especially with various magnifications, such as this one. Of course, this Chanel mirror duo is no ordinary compact. The Chanel brand is synonymous with luxury, so any beauty lover or fashionista will appreciate adding this fancy-looking compact to their collection.

Umbra, Glam Large Organizer

The ultimate beauty organizer to hold all your favorite products.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

That perpetually messy beauty lover on your list is sure to appreciate this vanity organizer, which neatly houses all your perfumes, lip products, brushes, nail polishes and more. It has three drawers, which are perfect for stowing compacts and powders, plus it has adjustable dividers, which make it easy to customize the unit to the needs of your specific product lineup.

Slip, Silk Pillowcases

A luxurious upgrade for your sleep routine.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

As opposed to cotton pillowcases which can draw moisture from your skin, silk pillowcases can help retain moisture on your skin, lashes and hair while you sleep. This helps prevent bedhead, as well as creases on your face. Silk is cool to the touch, which is especially nice for people who run hot while they sleep. This Slip silk pillowcase comes in 19 beautiful color options in queen or king sizes.

PHLUR , Missing Person Eau de Parfum

The viral perfume that broke the internet.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

This perfume went viral on TikTok, where users created tearful videos claiming the scent evoked fond memories of deceased loved ones. The delicate scent contains top notes of skin musk, bergamot nectar and jasmine. Middle notes include fresh cyclamen, neroli blossom and orange flower, while the base wafts of sandalwood Australia oil, blonde wood and white musk.

Best beauty gift sets

Caudalie, Premier Cru Gift Set

A high-quality skin care lineup from a beloved brand.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

This limited-edition gift gives you access to Caudalie’s high-quality and splurge-worthy Premier Cru line for less. It includes a full-size face moisturizer alongside a travel-size serum and eye cream. Together, the trio of products targets eight signs of aging with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and honey-locust sugars.

Nudestix , Sunkissed Nudes Mini Kit

A travel-friendly makeup kit.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

This makeup kit includes an all-over face color stick that can be used on your lips, cheeks and eyelids. To help amp up your look, there’s also a luminous eyeshadow/liner stick and a gel lip color. All three miniature items are housed neatly in a travel-friendly tin, which has a mirror inside.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Talia Ergas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.