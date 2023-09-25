Fall and winter air can be harsh on your lips and hands

When temperatures drop, it’s time to reconsider your skin care routine. Colder air is more drying, and that can certainly take a toll on your skin. Fall and winter are prime seasons for chapped lips and dry, cracked skin on your hands — and nobody wants that, of course. To prepare for and combat the environmental effects on your lips and hands, we recommend stocking up on some high-quality lip balms and hand creams.

How to pick the right lip balm and hand creams

When shopping for lip balms and hand creams, consider the ingredients. You’ll want to find hydrating and moisture-replenishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, shea butter or lanolin. While fragrances and tints can be fun and add a luxurious element for those whose skin can withstand them, people with sensitive skin should be cautious as fragrances can cause irritation.

You should also think about your intended activities while using the balm or cream. If you’ll be out in the sun, pick both a hand cream and a lip balm with a sun protection factor. (Yes, your lips can get sunburned, too.) If you’re going to be doing lots of hand-washing (for instance, if you’re doing crafts or if you work in a medical field), pick an option with added staying power that can outlast soap and water.

Mostly, though, it’s a matter of personal preference. Preferences regarding thickness, texture, size and application methods vary from person to person, so choose something that suits your personal wants and needs.

Best lip balms and hand creams for fall and winter

Lanolips 101 Ointment Natural Multi-Balm

We love this multitasking balm because it can be applied to both lips and hands, making it perfect for on-the-go use since you can pack one product vs. two. Lanolin, a deeply moisturizing oil naturally occurring in sheep’s wool, is the hero ingredient in this nourishing balm that also works well on cuticles and elbows. It has no sticky or greasy feel.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

We put this TikTok-famous lip mask to the test and came out highly impressed with its ability to keep lips hydrated and moisturized, even over eight-hour spans while we slept. Available in six delicious scents including vanilla, berry and pink lemonade, the product delivers moisture and antioxidants while you sleep (or during daytime use) with nourishing murumuru seed butter, shea butter and coconut oil. Vitamin C protects against external aggressors.

Gold Bond Healing Hand Cream With Aloe

This non-greasy hand lotion has garnered over 34,000 glowing reviews on Amazon for its ability to soften and nourish skin with a blend of seven moisturizers and three vitamins. It’s great for extra-dry skin because it remains hydrating even through hand-washing. The quick-absorbing lotion has a pleasant fresh and clean scent.

Nivea Moisture Lip Care

If you prefer a waxy-feeling balm over a glossier liquid, this drugstore-favorite lip balm stick is an excellent affordable yet high-quality option. The formula is enriched with shea butter, jojoba oil and avocado oil to keep lips soft and nourished all day long. It comes in a convenient four-pack, so you can leave one stick in your purse, your car, your office and any other location you frequent.

The Inkey List Tripetide Plumping Lip Balm

If you like to add a bit of extra plumpness to your lips, there’s a protective balm for that. The Inkey List’s hyaluronic acid-filled lip balm hydrates, repairs and smooths your pout — all while leaving your lips looking fuller and healthier. Other nourishing ingredients include shea butter, mango seed butter and sunflower seed oil.

L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

Even very dry hands will feel quenched after the application of this organic shea butter-based cream. Over 16,000 Amazon shoppers have left raving reviews of the nourishing lotion. We love that it’s available in travel-friendly 1-ounce tubes that are easy to pop into your purse when you’re on the go or even into your carry-on luggage while you fly.

Ilia Natural Lip Wrap Reviving Balm

“Lip wrap” is the perfect name for this gel-based balm that envelops your pout in moisturizing goodness. It contains sea succulent, which boosts hydration and helps strengthen the lips’ moisture barrier over time, while hyaluronic acid attracts more moisture to hydrate, smooth and plump. Prickly pear oil works to moisturize and revitalize lips while supporting the moisture barrier.

O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream

If you work outdoors in the colder months or are in a profession that requires frequent hand-washing, your hands need an extra protective layer on the skin’s surface that locks in moisture and keeps your skin hydrated. That’s where this heavy-duty hand cream comes in. A little goes a long way with the non-greasy formula, which works even on extremely dry and cracked hands.

Glossier Balm Dotcom

Glossier’s cult favorite vegan lip balm comes in eight delicious scents and tints (think: coral-tinted wild fig, shimmering birthday cake and rose-tinted mango). There’s also a fragrance-free, colorless option for those with sensitive skin. It’s formulated with antioxidants and natural emollients to nourish dry, chapped lips and keeps them quenched for hours.

Ahava Dermud Intensive Hand Cream

Every day is a spa day when you have this hand cream, well, on hand. Harnessing the power of intensely repairing Dead Sea mud, this cream works great even on severely dry hands. It contains aloe vera leaf and jojoba seed oil, which soften and smooth very dry and sensitive skin. Unlike many other creams, it does not leave a sticky feeling after use.

