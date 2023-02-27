Which lip gloss sets at Sephora are best?

A good lip gloss can brighten and lighten, make lips look instantly plumper and fuller or offer a matte effect similar to lipstick (while being much more forgiving). Sephora is a beauty trailblazer and global leader in prestigious cosmetics. The best lip gloss sets at Sephora range greatly in color, longevity, finish, texture, coverage and ingredients. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Cream Double Take Lip Set is the top pick for its long-lasting shine and cruelty-free formula.

What to know before you buy a lip gloss set at Sephora

Lip gloss color

Just as with any other cosmetic, the lip gloss colors in your set should complement your skin tone. Since glosses are less opaque than their lipstick counterparts, you’ll have a wider range of color options that suit you. Here are some general rules of thumb:

Fair complexions: Pink tones work best.

Pink tones work best. Olive complexions: Opt for warmer peachy tones.

Opt for warmer peachy tones. Darker complexions: Caramel, berry or chocolate tones will suit you well.

Caramel, berry or chocolate tones will suit you well. Highly pigmented lips: Try warmer beige, peach and gold tones to neutralize and balance out your lip color.

Lip gloss longevity

With the higher pigmentation found in today’s lip gloss sets, most colors will last a while after the shine has worn off. However, many things can affect your lip gloss set’s longevity, including eating, drinking, licking your lips or simply going outside.

The good news is you can prolong the wear time by using a primer or base. A helpful tip is to apply lip gloss beyond your lip line in order to achieve a highlighted effect while the gloss stays put. Then, blot gently around the edge of your lip line so the color doesn’t bleed.

If you don’t have a primer specifically for lips, an eye shadow primer will work too. Alternatively, you could apply lip liner to your entire lip and then set it with powder.

Lip gloss feel and comfort

Every set of lip gloss will feel different on your lips, so to maximize your comfort throughout the day, it’s very important to pay attention to texture. Think light and smooth, not sticky, gooey or drying in consistency.

What to look for in a quality lip gloss set at Sephora

Finish or texture

Consider the finish or texture you’re looking to achieve. Options include high-shine, low-shine, matte, plumping/full, hydrating, moisturizing, rich color, sheer, liquid, creamy and satin.

Coverage

Lip glosses range from full coverage (dries down to a comfortable, matte finish and lasts all day) to lighter coverage (feels nearly weightless but should be reapplied throughout the day). Consider what type of coverage best suits your lifestyle when shopping for a lip gloss set at Sephora.

Ingredients and production

Many Sephora lip products contain clean, vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, naturally derived and sustainably sourced ingredients, such as oils and fruit extracts. If you have allergies, sensitivities and/or preferences, pay attention to the ingredients listed on the lip gloss sets you’re interested in.

How much you can expect to spend on a lip gloss set at Sephora

The cost depends on the brand, contents and quality. You can expect to spend an average of about $42 for a lip gloss set at Sephora. However, they can range anywhere from $25-$115.

Lip gloss set at Sephora FAQ

What should I look for in a lip gloss set at Sephora?

A. Make sure your lip gloss set contains the color scheme and finish you desire and will last after application. It should feel smooth and comfortable rather than sticky, gooey or drying. Also check that the coverage is suitable for your needs, along with the product’s ingredients and production methods.

When was lip gloss invented?

A. Max Factor invented lip gloss in 1928 for the film industry as a way to make actresses’ lips shine bright on screen.

What’s the best lip gloss set at Sephora to buy?

Top lip gloss set at Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Cream Double Take Lip Set

What you need to know: If you’re looking for creamy colors and pure shine that lasts, this set from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is for you. The set contains two 9-milliliter lip glosses in the shades Cupcakin’ (a dusty pink) and Bubble Binge (a hot pink).

What you’ll love: The glosses in this set are thoughtfully made without parabens, phthalates and gluten, and they’re cruelty-free. It takes no time at all to achieve voluminous, smooth lips with these glosses.

What you should consider: A few wearers found these glosses to be patchy when applied, but the formula will set differently on everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lip gloss set at Sephora for the money

Sephora Favorites Plump and Hydrate Lip Kit

What you need to know: If you just can’t decide on a gloss or are still hunting for your trusted go-to, this Sephora Favorites set includes five products for you to try.

What you’ll love: This lip kit contains the Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper, which is considered to be the top lip gloss in America. The Lawless Forget the Filler Lip Plumper Line Smoothing Gloss has been proven to boost lip size by 40%.

What you should consider: Two full-size products and three deluxe-mini products come with this lip kit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pat McGrath Labs Love & Lust: Gloss Duo

What you need to know: This lip gloss duo comes in heart-shaped bottles, so it would be a perfect gift for your significant other.

What you’ll love: You get the best of both worlds with two different shades of gloss: Flesh 6 (a rich mahogany brown) and Flesh Fantasy (a lush pink beige).

What you should consider: While the packaging is unique and appealing, some users found it difficult to retrieve gloss from the bottles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

