Massaging and exfoliating your scalp increases blood flow to the area, which improves follicle health. Healthy follicles are essential for healthy hair.

Get your scalp as healthy as possible with these high-quality treatments

Most of us make a serious effort to care for and maintain our hair, but we don’t always remember to do the same for our scalp. Scalp health plays a key role in the health of your hair, though, so ignoring it can lead to slow growth, dull hair, dandruff and other issues.

So if you’ve been having trouble with slow hair growth, thinning hair or a dry, itchy scalp, using a scalp treatment product can work wonders. Whether you’re looking for a shampoo, conditioner, scrub, serum or massager, check out these highly effective products for getting your scalp in top shape.

How do scalp treatment products work?

You can find scalp treatment products designed to address various hair issues, so they can work differently. Most scalp products help with exfoliation to prevent the buildup of dead skin cells and other residue that can clog your follicles and slow hair growth. These treatments work well for most hair concerns and often claim to help with hair growth.

Some also help reduce oiliness with ingredients like salicylic acid, which limit oil secretion. If the oiliness is caused by a fungus, the products may feature zinc pyrithione or selenium sulfide to kill the fungi and slow oil production.

For a dry scalp, the treatments have exfoliating ingredients but also contain hydrating properties to get rid of flakes and dry patches.

Best scalp treatment products

Scalp shampoo and conditioners

Curlsmith Detox Kit

This kit contains a three-step system to help fortify your scalp’s natural protective barrier. It includes a primer, a wash/scrub and a conditioner that all contain probiotics to feed the “good” bacteria on your scalp. The formulas are 100% vegan and cruelty-free, too. Sold by Amazon

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

This scalp exfoliating shampoo is perfect for those with a dry, itchy scalp or product buildup on their scalp. The formula is sulfate-free and gently removes impurities and residue to detox your scalp. It also features a blend of coconut oil, tea tree oil and panthenol to soothe and moisturize your scalp. Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Clean 2-in-1 Scalp Scrub and Clarifying Shampoo

This two-in-one scalp scrub and shampoo gently removes the buildup from products and environmental toxins. It contains sugar crystals to lightly exfoliate, sake water to help restore a healthy scalp pH and hyaluronic acid for light moisture. It’s also sulfate-, paraben- and phthalate-free. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Biolage Scalp Sync Conditioner

This lightweight conditioner helps soothe and nourish your hair and scalp, increasing the health of both. It not only helps reduce scalp irritation, it also repairs split ends and other damage. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free. Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Scalp serums and treatments

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + Hyaluronic Scalp Serum

This lightweight serum contains moisturizing ingredients that help hydrate the scalp and improve its overall health. It features hyaluronic acid, squalane and natural moisturizing factors to moisturize and strengthen the scalp’s natural protective barrier. It’s suitable for all types and textures of hair. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment

This multitasking scalp serum can soothe dry, itchy skin and detoxify your scalp. It hydrates, balances and absorbs impurities with a blend of tea tree oil, charcoal, biotin, panthenol and witch hazel. It’s suitable for all hair types. Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Living Proof Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment

If you have an itchy, flaky scalp, this leave-in treatment can help soothe your irritation. It provides immediate hydration that lasts all day and rebalances your scalp’s microbiome for long-term relief. The formula is also lightweight and absorbs quickly. Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

First Aid Beauty Anti-Dandruff Scalp Treatment

This lightweight, leave-in serum can reduce the symptoms of dandruff without weighing down your hair or leaving it greasy. It helps exfoliate and soothe scalp irritation with ingredients like salicylic acid, colloidal oatmeal and charcoal powder. It’s also dermatologist-tested and safe for sensitive skin. Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Kamedis Scalp Lotion for Sensitive Scalp

Help soothe a dry, itchy scalp with this overnight scalp treatment. It contains a blend of natural ingredients to effectively hydrate the scalp and has a fresh floral fragrance. It’s free of sulfates, parabens and other harsh ingredients. Sold by Amazon

Scalp massagers

Comfier Cordless Electric Scalp Massager

This cordless scalp massager offers deep scalp massage to help you relax and encourage hair growth. It features 21 individual nodes that rotate both clockwise and counterclockwise for an effective massage. It also offers four massage modes and is suitable for use on other parts of the body. Sold by Amazon

Heeta Hair Scalp Massager

This manual scalp massager is fully waterproof and works well for massaging and shampooing your hair. It has an ergonomic design that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand and is lightweight to make it easy to move. Each set includes two massagers. Sold by Amazon

