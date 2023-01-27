If you’re experiencing thinning, excess breakage or shedding, you may want to try a hair regrowth conditioner.

Which hair regrowth conditioner is best?

If your hair hasn’t been looking full lately, it may be time to consider a hair regrowth conditioner. They nourish the scalp and follicles, so not only do they stimulate growth that might be able to bring back some volume, but they also leave your locks looking shiny and healthy.

ArtNaturals Argan Hair Growth Conditioner is a good choice because it’s safe for all hair types and contains several proven ingredients. Yet, it is still moderately priced enough that you won’t mind using it daily.

What to know before you buy a hair regrowth conditioner

How hair regrowth conditioners work

There are many hair regrowth conditioners and, depending on their ingredients, they promote growth in different ways. However, nearly all nourish the scalp with vitamins and nutrients for healthy hair and follicles.

As with regular conditioners, hair regrowth conditioners have moisturizing properties and often provide a protective coating over shafts. These actions help to strengthen strands, making them less prone to breakage.

Regrowth conditioners also promote growth by unblocking and stimulating follicles. Dead skin, oil and sweat can clog or constrict follicles over time, preventing hair from emerging. Likewise, if you don’t stimulate follicles with enough blood flow, they won’t produce much hair and what they do produce won’t be healthy.

When it comes to men, one of the most common reasons for hair loss is dihydrotestosterone sensitivity. Genetic sensitivity to this byproduct of testosterone is what causes male pattern baldness. To combat it, many hair regrowth conditioners contain ingredients that block DHT. This can help slow follicles’ shrinkage so your hair can grow thick and healthy as long as possible.

Who should try a hair regrowth conditioner?

Anyone noticing thinning, excess breakage or shedding may want to try a hair regrowth conditioner. Most use natural ingredients that are good for the scalp and hair, which means that even if they don’t promote the growth you’re hoping for, they should still improve your hair’s overall health. This means it will be less prone to breakage and should look like it has more volume.

Are hair regrowth conditioners effective?

There are many reasons for hair loss, so it is impossible to say if a hair regrowth conditioner will work for you. It can be hereditary, or caused by excess stress, an underlying health condition or even injury to another part of the body. If you only have mild thinning caused by a lack of nutrients to the scalp, blocked follicles or very light sensitivity to DHT, a hair regrowth conditioner may be effective.

If you are experiencing noticeable genetic male pattern baldness or any other form of major hair loss, a medication such as minoxidil or finasteride may be an effective option. However, you must speak to a doctor before trying either.

What to look for in a quality hair regrowth conditioner

Plant oils and extracts

Plants have been used for medicinal purposes throughout human history, so it should come as no surprise that many hair regrowth conditioners use plant oils and extracts. Common plant ingredients include saw palmetto, stinging nettle, argan, castor, coconut, avocado, olive, black cumin seed and aloe vera.

Vitamins and biotin

Like vitamins are vital to a healthy diet, many believe they are also essential to healthy hair. Many regrowth conditioners include vitamins C and E for nourishing the scalp, follicles and hair shaft. According to the National Institutes of Health, they also have antioxidant properties and may help stimulate capillary growth.

Biotin, which is a form of B vitamin, is also found in many hair regrowth conditioners. Biotin is believed to stimulate keratin production and increase the rate of follicle growth.

Caffeine

When used topically, caffeine may increase circulation, according to the NIH. This could help stimulate the follicles and promote new growth.

Collagen

Collagen may help prevent damage to hair follicles and age-related thinning. It could theoretically help stave off graying, too. Additionally, it may strengthen the skin that contains the hair roots.

Protein

Keratin, a type of protein, is added to hair regrowth conditioners because it plays a vital role in keeping hair healthy, says the NIH. It is also known to add smoothness and shine.

How much you can expect to spend on hair regrowth conditioner

Due to their premium ingredients, hair regrowth conditioners with the potential to be effective tend to cost more than regular conditioners. Expect to pay $15-$40 for an 8- or 16-ounce bottle of a quality hair regrowth conditioner.

Hair regrowth conditioner FAQ

How long do hair regrowth conditioners take to work?

A. Technically, hair regrowth conditioners start working immediately. However, it usually takes at least a month to see any regrowth. For most people, it will take two to four months to see noticeable results.

Will a hair regrowth conditioner grow hair on a bald spot?

A. There is no definitive answer to this, as it depends on what has caused your bald spot. If the follicle has closed, disappeared, is scarred or has not generated a new hair in years, then a hair regrowth conditioner will not work. However, if the bald spot is recent and the follicles are still there, just miniaturized, clogged or unhealthy, then a hair regrowth conditioner may work.

What’s the best hair regrowth conditioner to buy?

Top hair regrowth conditioner

ArtNaturals Argan Hair Growth Conditioner

What you need to know: This argan-oil-infused conditioner contains several powerful botanicals to stimulate cell production and rejuvenate hair.

What you’ll love: It contains keratin and biotin, is suitable for all hair types and leaves locks looking shiny.

What you should consider: The formula is thin and watery, making it easy to pour out too much accidentally.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top hair regrowth conditioner for the money

Shiny Leaf Cold Pressed Castor Oil Conditioner

What you need to know: Affordably priced for a large 16-ounce bottle, this castor oil conditioner is ideal for those looking to experience regrowth without spending a lot of money.

What you’ll love: It’s formulated to add shine and volume, and it contains nourishing coconut oil and aloe vera.

What you should consider: It can make hair look a little greasy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pura D’Or Hair Thinning Therapy Conditioner

What you need to know: Formulated for thinning hair, this conditioner is made with ingredients that promote hair growth while they pamper locks.

What you’ll love: It’s formulated with the brand’s special eight-ingredient blend that includes biotin and argan oil. It’s also moisturizing and suitable for all types of hair.

What you should consider: Some users didn’t like the scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Target

