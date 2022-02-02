Which Jimmy Choo cologne is best?

Although Jimmy Choo is most well-known for their shoes, the brand has built a top-notch reputation and strong following in the fragrance industry. People turn to Jimmy Choo for modern interpretations of timeless ingredients that result in aromas that are sure to please in any situation.

Jimmy Choo Man Blue Eau de Toilette is a great choice if you’re interested in a premium, versatile scent.

What to know before you buy a Jimmy Choo cologne

Scent family

Before purchasing Jimmy Choo cologne, make sure you understand your overall scent family. If you prefer earthy and warm scents for your shampoo, body wash or deodorant, choose something similar for your cologne to avoid any potential fragrance clashing. On the other hand, if you often choose light and breezy scents that evoke summertime, consider a cologne from a fruity scent family.

Bottle size

Unfortunately, cologne doesn’t last forever, and choosing the right bottle size can save you money and prevent waste. If you’re looking for something to use occasionally, go with a smaller 3.3-fluid-ounce bottle. If you’re looking for a fragrance to use every day, opt for a larger 6.7-fluid-ounce bottle, since you pay significantly less per fluid ounce. If you travel often and want to take your cologne with you, don’t get anything larger than 1.7 fluid ounces.

What to look for in a quality Jimmy Choo cologne

Bottle design

Jimmy Choo produces everything from shoes and clothing to bags and fragrances, and design is at the heart of all their products. Whether you’re getting a travel-size bottle or something to keep in your bathroom for the next couple of months, keep an eye out for pleasing bottles that will stand the test of time and look good while doing it.

Scent versatility

Unlike many of their ultra-luxury counterparts, Jimmy Choo is known for their modern, universally appealing fragrances rather than innovative, cutting-edge aromas. When shopping for Jimmy Choo cologne, consider classic scents that are easy to layer and are sure to complement your existing fragrance routine.

Natural ingredients

Because the brand has built a reputation on using the finest traditional ingredients, the best Jimmy Choo colognes contain a selection of high-quality, natural ingredients. The premium nature of Jimmy Choo’s ingredients lend their perfumes an organic profile that lasts longer than cheaper or even synthetic perfume oils.

How much you can expect to spend on a Jimmy Choo cologne

Expect to spend $70-$110 for a bottle of Jimmy Choo cologne.

Jimmy Choo cologne FAQ

How should I store my Jimmy Choo cologne?

A. The best way to ensure your fragrance retains its freshness is by storing it in a dark, dry space such as a cabinet or closet shelf. Sunlight can damage the integrity of the fragrance, even in tinted bottles, so make sure to keep your fragrance away from the window.

Where should I apply my Jimmy Choo cologne?

A. Although there are no right or wrong places to apply your cologne, if you’re looking to get the most intense smell, apply it in places that produce natural heat, such as the insides of your elbows or around the neck. If you’re less worried about increasing the intensity, simply dabbing it on your forearms will do.

What’s the best Jimmy Choo cologne to buy?

Top Jimmy Choo cologne

Jimmy Choo Man Blue Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: This masculine scent contains notes of black pepper, clary sage and leather and is sure to leave an aroma that many will remember.

What you’ll love: Known for its masculine profile and long-lasting aroma, Man Blue by Jimmy Choo is a quality cologne for any occasion. Another great aspect of this scent is that Jimmy Choo makes a number of other products, such as aftershave and lotion, with the same fragrance, which can be layered to create a longer-lasting, more intense scent.

What you should consider: Some wearers have found that this exquisite concoction lacks the natural scent profile they want.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta and Amazon

Top Jimmy Choo cologne for the money

Jimmy Choo Man Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: Designed to capture the scent of well-intentioned rebellion, this fragrance calls on a classic combination of ingredients to create a wonderfully masculine profile.

What you’ll love: With top notes of mandarin, lavender and honeydew melon, Man by Jimmy Choo is a refreshing, modern fragrance. Middle notes of pineapple and geranium graciously give way to warm base notes of amber that leave a wonderful trail. This scent makes a great starter scent and it’s easier to layer than some other Jimmy Choo fragrances.

What you should consider: Some users report that the bottle quality doesn’t match the premium scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta, Macy’s, Sephora and Amazon

Worth checking out

Jimmy Choo Man Intense Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: Boasting a stronger aroma than the original Man fragrance, this cologne is perfect for anyone who wants to apply their scent once and have it last well into the night.

What you’ll love: Ideal for long days and even longer nights, Man Intense by Jimmy Choo comes in a sleek bottle that matches the cologne’s modern scent profile. Designed to capture the essence of modern masculinity, Man Intense offers a refreshing take on men’s scents by letting unique ingredients like black pepper and gray amber take center stage.

What you should consider: Because this fragrance contains a higher concentration of perfume oils than standard eau de toilette, it has a higher price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

