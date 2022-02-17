Which Laura Mercier concealer is best?

A good concealer can make or break your entire day, especially if you wake up in the morning to a surprise blemish. It’s imperative that you find the right concealer though, as the wrong one will only serve to stand out and make matters worse. Luckily, Laura Mercier has a wide range of products to select from.

One of the best Laura Mercier concealers is the Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer. Once applied, this liquid concealer can last for up to 12 hours.

What to know before you buy a Laura Mercier concealer

Concealer formulas

Concealers come in either liquid or cream forms.

Liquid: Liquid concealers are thin and watery and come in tubes. Some use a doe-foot applicator to dab the concealer on, others have no applicator and a few come in the form of a pen to lightly dab or draw the concealer on. Liquid concealers are light enough not to add oils into already oily skin but typically moisturizing enough to assist dryer skins.

Concealer types

Concealers are typically designed to cover the under-eye area, general spot coverage or body coverage.

Under-eye: Under-eye concealers are designed to be as light as possible so they don’t adversely affect the delicate and sensitive skin under your eye. For this reason, many under-eye concealers are liquid.

What to look for in a quality Laura Mercier concealer

Shade

Concealers don’t necessarily need to match your skin tone exactly, and choosing concealers that are a few shades lighter or darker can at times be more beneficial. The best example of this is using a liquid under-eye concealer that’s a shade or two lighter than your skin tone to make the skin around your eye look both brighter and more natural.

Finish

Concealers typically have one of two finishes: matte or radiant.

Matte: Matte finishes don’t have much shine — if they shine at all. They’re best for skin types that have plenty of natural shine already, like oily skins.

How much you can expect to spend on a Laura Mercier concealer

Laura Mercier is considered a mid-range brand of cosmetics and as such their concealer prices tend to be higher than most, averaging out to around $30 per container of product. Some harder-to-find shades may cost more.

Laura Mercier concealer FAQ

What’s the best way to blend a concealer?

A. Most people tend to blend their concealers using either their fingers or a makeup brush, though some also like to use a damp makeup sponge. Using a makeup brush tends to give a smoother finish than applying with your fingers but the application motion is still the same: a light, patting and circular motion. Just remember never to rub the skin under your eye; you’ll want to stick to light patting in that area.

What kind of concealer should I buy if my skin tone tends to change depending on the season?

A. If your skin tone changes throughout the year you have two options. The first is to buy concealers that match those yearly tones and mix them during transitioning periods to get the perfect shade. You could also buy one concealer that matches your lightest yearly tone and add other cosmetics like bronzers to darken them until you hit your darker yearly shades.

What’s the best Laura Mercier concealer to buy?

Top Laura Mercier concealer

Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer

What you need to know: This liquid Laura Mercier concealer is built to cover all your blemishes, all day long.

What you’ll love: This Laura Mercier concealer is available in 22 shades that cover the widest range of skin tones. This concealer can last for up to 12 hours after application with hydrating ingredients to prevent your skin from feeling dry. This concealer is water-resistant.

What you should consider: Some of the available shades may be discontinued or hard to find which could artificially raise the price of those shades.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Top Laura Mercier concealer for the money

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer Duo Stick

What you need to know: This Laura Mercier concealer duo stick can spot conceal targeted blemishes and brighten the under-eye area.

What you’ll love: This duo stick product is available in 16 shades, covering nearly all skin tones. Lotus flower extract is infused into each product to promote a calming effect and enhance antioxidation. Hydrating ingredients help to moisturize your skin during wear.

What you should consider: Most online storefronts only carry some of the available shades rather than all, so you may need to shop around to find the one you want.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Laura Mercier Secret Concealer

What you need to know: This Laura Mercier concealer is designed to work under and around the eye to hide wrinkles and dark circles.

What you’ll love: This Laura Mercier concealer is available in nine shades that cover a wide variety of skin tones. This cream concealer is packed with vitamins A and E to improve the elasticity and moisture retention of your skin, respectively.

What you should consider: All nine shades are only available from Macy’s with Sephora and Amazon each having only one shade to select from.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Sephora

