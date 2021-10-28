Car Seats & Boosters

Skip to content
WIVT - NewsChannel 34
Binghamton
44°
Binghamton
44°
News
Local News
Regional News
National
State News
Albany News
Your Local Elections
The Hochul Administration
Crime
Pennsylvania News
Washington-DC
Politics
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resource Center
COVID-19 Vaccination Information
NewsNation Ukraine/Russia Stories
Entertainment
Weird
Automotive News
WIVT WBGH Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
PR Newswire Press Releases
About BestReviews
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
My Weather Winner
Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
National Sports
The Bills Report
Inside NY Baseball
NY Blitz
Local Business
Black Owned 607
Business of the Week
Buy Local
Employer Spotlight
Greek Peak 6 Pack BUY NOW
Joe Knows
Security Mutual Live Webcam
Contests
Community
Adoptable Pet of the Day
Auchinachie Cares
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Daily Horoscopes
Destination NY
Gas Tracker
Golden Apple Award
Haunted Binghamton and Beyond
New York State Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Nutrition in the Kitchen
Remarkable Women 2022
School Bus Safety
Sneak Peek at Greek
This Day in Binghamton History
Veterans Voices
BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a job
Work for Us
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
WIVT WBGH Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Local News
Woman arrested on DWI charges twice in 2 days
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Kenobi
Controversy over water shutoff in apartment
Virtual session on rising energy costs
Latest Numbers March 15
Remarkable Women: Meet Lenette Norris
Students invited to enter Congressional Art Competition
Spectrum to increase internet speed in Binghamton
Delaware Co police arrest man for stolen items, DWI
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Knox
Zeldin calls for fracking, pause in gas tax
Sharpe prepares run for New York Governor
View All Local News