Which flannel hoodie for women is best?

When cool weather hits, the age-old question persists: Should you choose comfort or style in your quest for warmth? Although sometimes you’ll need warmer clothes for outdoor activities, you still want to look good. Fortunately, there are a few key pieces you can add to your wardrobe that allow you to accomplish both.

When the weather gets chilly but there’s still work to do outside, the ThCreasa Women’s Sherpa Fleece Lined Hoodie is an excellent choice. With thick sherpa fleece and a generous hood, you’ll be warm and cozy, no matter what the temperature says.

What to know before you buy a flannel hoodie for women

Length

Flannel hoodies for women come in a wide variety of lengths. These range from cropped flannel hoodies that place style over substance to longer versions that offer greater protection in chilly weather.

Lined vs. unlined

Lined flannel hoodies go one step further and offer more comfort at colder temperatures. Liners can be anything from sherpa fleece to microfiber or another layer of cotton. Some hoodies may also feature synthetic linings that help wick moisture, though these are less common.

Although a liner seems like a good idea when the temperature drops, it makes your flannel hoodie less flexible. If you want to wear it all year long, choose an unlined hoodie and layer appropriately.

Color or pattern

Although most people think of plaid when they think about flannel, it’s also available in solid colors or patterns.

Some common plaid and flannel designs include:

Buffalo plaid: Red and black repeating overlapped squares.

Red and black repeating overlapped squares. Argyle plaid: Diamond shapes overlaid with thin diagonal lines.

Diamond shapes overlaid with thin diagonal lines. Checkerboard: Two contrasting colors that alternate.

Two contrasting colors that alternate. Windowpane: Thin lines of one color that create a pattern over another.

Thin lines of one color that create a pattern over another. Houndstooth: Staggered squares; usually black and white.

When it comes to color, if it appears in the rainbow, you can get it in flannel.

What to look for in a quality flannel hoodie for women

Generous hood

You want to look cute, but you still need your head covered. Look for a hood that’s large enough without constantly falling down or blocking your vision.

Functional pockets

Nothing is more frustrating than women’s clothing with fake or shallow pockets. Your hoodie should feature functional, deep pockets that can accommodate chilly hands or your wallet and keys.

Reversible

Reversible flannel hoodies do double-duty, giving you two pieces for the price of one. Sometimes these can be tricky to zip or button up, but if you want to stretch your wardrobe dollars, this might be a good choice.

Slim cut

Slim-cut flannel hoodies provide lumberjack style in a more feminine silhouette. These are most often available in lighter weights and are not really intended for intense outdoor work.

How to style a flannel hoodie for women

Add high-waisted jeans, a T-shirt and black boots.

Layer over workout gear.

Belt a long, slim-cut flannel hoodie over leggings.

Pair with a turtleneck sweater, corduroy pants and heeled shoes.

Add a leather jacket, oversized pants and thick-soled shoes.

How much you can expect to spend on a flannel hoodie for women

Flannel hoodies are an affordable addition to your fall and winter wardrobe. Expect to spend $25-$40.

Flannel hoodie for women FAQ

What is flannel?

A. Flannel is a medium-weight cotton fabric that features a soft, fuzzy finish. The fabric originated in Wales in the 1700s and can now be found in everything from your favorite PJs to your go-to winter sheet set.

Why does flannel keep you warm?

A. Unlike some fabrics that can trap moisture tightly against your skin, flannel is loose-fitting and breathable. This creates pockets of warm air between the flannel and the skin that help insulate the body against cold. Although cotton doesn’t wick moisture away from the skin, the weave of flannel means that enough heat escapes that you stay comfortable and don’t sweat, even when working outside in cold weather.

How do you care for a flannel hoodie?

A. Flannel is a fabric that’s easy to toss in both the washer and dryer. However, some flannel hoodies for women feature linings or other details that call for more specific care instructions. For best results and to keep your flannel looking great, follow the care instructions on the tag.

What’s the best flannel hoodie for women to buy?

Top flannel hoodie for women

ThCreasa Sherpa Fleece Lined Hoodie

What you need to know: This hoodie is thick, cozy and fleece-lined for comfort on chilly days.

What you’ll love: It’s fully lined with thick sherpa fleece. The pockets are ample, and the hood is tightened with a drawstring. With a little maneuvering, it’s reversible too.

What you should consider: If you’re looking for an oversized, slouchy hoodie, keep looking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flannel hoodie for women for the money

Grace Karin Flannel Hooded Jacket

What you need to know: This choice from Grace Karin is longer than other options and has a figure-flattering fit.

What you’ll love: It buttons up and has pockets that are large enough to hold your belongings. It’s an easy-care cotton/poly blend. It’s available in 17 colors.

What you should consider: Some wearers report that the sleeves are too short and tight — use the size chart for best results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Legendary Whitetails Lumber Jane Hooded Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: This has a relaxed fit and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

What you’ll love: It uses snap closures instead of buttons or zippers. It’s warm but still lightweight, making it a good transitional layer. It is available in three colors and features two patch pockets with snaps.

What you should consider: Wash it in cold water and hang to dry to prevent shrinking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

