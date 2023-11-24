Squishmallows are flying off shelves at Walmart for Black Friday

Squishmallows, the ultra-popular plush toys, have become a global sensation since their 2017 debut. With more than 1,000 characters, each boasting a unique personality and backstory, these cute, collectible and cuddly toys have garnered immense popularity on TikTok. A-listers including Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian have even posted selfies with them, as well.

The super-soft plush toys are sure to be one of the hottest gifts of the holiday season (over 100 million have been sold since their debut), and lucky for you, dozens of Squishmallows are on sale for Black Friday at Walmart.

Throughout the shopping event, we’ll be rounding up the most sought-after Squishmallows that you can score serious savings on. Whether you’re searching for a limited edition Squishmallow for the collector on your list or you want to treat yourself to a pair of hilarious but cozy Squishmallow slippers, we have you covered!

The best Black Friday deals on Squishmallows at Walmart

Best Small (5-8 inches) Squishmallow Deals

75% OFF

Perfect for the Lilo & Stitch fan on your list, this 8-inch Squishmallow is of everyone’s favorite genetically engineered creature, Experiment 626, better known as “Stich.” He’s decked out in a Santa hat, scarf, and of course has his giant satellite ears. This Squishmallow comes at an intergalactic steal of 75% off for Black Friday at Walmart.

29% OFF

Dive into the ultimate cuddle fest with this 6-piece Squishmallow “FuzzAMallows” set, featuring an adorable lineup that includes a Hippo, Cockatiel, Bearded Dragon, Siamese Cat, and a T-Rex. This set is a perfect kick-off for budding Squishmallow enthusiasts or an ideal expansion to an existing collection.

Just imagine the joy of hugging your very own squishy hippo or sharing secrets with a cuddle-able cockatiel (who hopefully won’t repeat them). The set is now 29% off for Black Friday at Walmart so you can create a huggable haven.

50% OFF

Meet the Food Squad: Reva, Lena, and Judy Squishmallows! This delightful trio, featuring a waffle, lollipop, and watermelon, adds a burst of flavor to your plushie collection. Their marshmallow-soft cuddles are perfect for any occasion, from lazy afternoons to cozy movie nights. Grab this Food Squad set now – it’s 50% off for Black Friday — because life is too short not to have your plushies and snuggle them, too.

22% OFF

Embark on a magical adventure with the Fantasy Squad Squishmallows which includes Gretti, Bebb, and Bevalee! This enchanting trio brings a touch of whimsy to your plushie collection, each with their own spellbinding charm. Gretti, the mystical unicorn, Bebb, the charming dragon, and Bevalee, the ethereal mermaid, join forces to create the ultimate Fantasy Squad. Lucky for you, you can capture their magic at an irresistible price since this set is 22% off for Black Friday.

55% OFF

Mickey’s cheerful spirit and festive attire make this Squishmallow an absolute must-have for Disney enthusiasts and collectors. This huggable 8-inch plush is without a doubt the perfect companion for cozy winter nights during your next Disney+ marathon. If you’re ready to spread the Christmas spirit with Holiday Mickey Mouse, we recommend adding to cart ASAP since this Squishmallow is 55% off for Black Friday and is likely to sell out.

55% OFF

This irresistibly squeezable 8-inch plush is super soft, equally adorable, and based on Minnie Mouse (complete with her iconic signature pink polka dot bow). This Squishmallow is sure to be your child’s favorite new snuggle buddy and will be the ticket to their sweetest dreams. Best of all, the stuffed animal is 55% off for Black Friday. It’s also officially-licenced, which, trust us, is very important for Disney enthusiasts.

56% OFF

Rest assured, this squishy Oogie Boogie Squishmallow is filled with marshmallow-soft goodness, not insects or spiders. It definitely doesn’t have a snack for a tongue, either. Perfect for fans of the Nightmare Before Christmas, Oogie Boogie brings smiles, not spooky surprises. We’ll take squishy fun over frights any day.

Best Medium (10-12 inches) Squishmallow Deals

53% OFF

At Best Reviews, we’re dog lovers so how could we not add Angie the Squishmallow to our list. This 10-inch plushie captures the distinctive features and lovable nature of everyone’s favorite short-legged pup, the corgi. She’s perfectly squeezable, huggable and is sure to be your child’s new best friend. If you want to take Angie home, you’ll be happy to learn she’s over half off for Black Friday.

25% OFF

This oversized 12-inch plushie is here to steal your heart (but not your garbage). Rock the Racoon is all fluff and no filth, and is ready to embark on hilarious adventures with you or your giftee. Just keep a close eye on him because he may snatch a snack or two!

32% OFF

Joelle may not be as large as an actual yeti but her personality is larger than life. She brings plenty of mythical charm with her endearing blushing cheeks, big smile, and cute flower in her hair. If you’re ready to embrace the squish side of folklore, shop this Squishmallow now — it’s 32% off for Black Friday!

Best Large (14-24 inches) Sqiushmallow Deals

64% OFF

This stingray Squishmallow is a fin-tastic addition to your plushie collection. It comes in a delightful shade of light blue and sports adorable spots, making it the epitome of underwater cuteness. If you’re ready to dive into savings, you’ll be happy to learn this oversized Squishmallow is 64% off!

40% OFF

This delectable 10-inch plushie is the ultimate treat for plushie enthusiasts and dessert lovers alike. It’s 40% off for Black Friday and is sure to be a stand out in your collection.

Other Squishmallows On Sale for Black Friday

33% OFF

If the giftee on your list has too many Squishmallows to count consider shopping for these adorable and icnredibly cozy slippers. They are a juicy delight for your feet and provide the perfect blend of style and softness. They’re 33% off for Black Friday, but you better add them to your cart fast as several sizes have already sold out.

33% OFF

Pamper your paws in purr-fect comfort with these fuzzy Squishmallow cat slippers. They’re 33% off for Black Friday and will bring a touch of playful flair to your lounge ware. Trust us, these slippers are crafted for maximum coziness!

