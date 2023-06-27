Early summer buying trends

According to Capital One Shopping, Americans spent an estimated $13.8 billion for the Fourth of July in 2022. While the bulk of this money went to food, alcohol and fireworks, there were outlying purchases that could be tracked to establish spending trends. This year, with summer festivities fast approaching, we are already seeing summer buying trends as consumers lean into outdoor party gear and sun protection products, such as bucket hats and sunscreen.

Types of products needed for Fourth of July festivities

For many, this week will include a four-day weekend that ends in a celebration on Tuesday. If you are throwing a party, you need to feed your guests. The Blackstone griddle tested very well in BestReviews lab, making it a great option for patio cooking this holiday.

Besides food, you need entertainment. The Sony XP500 portable party speaker is another high-quality product that did well in the Testing Lab. It is splash resistant and can deliver a robust soundtrack for your cookout. For the younger kids, the hybrid slip-and-slide Blobzter is an extremely popular toy for backyard parties.

What should people wear to stay comfortable and protected from the sun?

Unless it is raining, your Fourth of July festivities are probably going to be held outside. To stay comfortable, and to protect yourself from the sun, you need the right clothing. BestReviews found excellent options for stunning summer dresses at Outdoor Voices, Alo and Girlfriend Collective. These dresses not only help keep you cool, but they look great as well. If you need to protect your head and face, Adidas bucket hats are very popular and highly functional. And for any skin that is showing, Supergoop! Play Body Mousse is our top option for sun protection.

Blackstone Flat Top Gas Grill Griddle

This restaurant-style flat top grill gives you 524-square-inches of cooking surface. It is suitable for nearly any meal and can replace your standard backyard grill. It is easy to assemble and even easier to use. With the push-button ignition, the Blackstone fires up with almost no effort.

Sony SRS-XP500 X-Series Wireless Speaker

We love this Sony party speaker because it gives you extra bass, a balanced output and features festive LED lights. It is splash resistant and has up to 20 hours of battery life per charge. For people who want to join in the fun, this model also has inputs for a mic and guitar.

Bestway H2O Go! The Blobzter

Part splash pad, part slip-and-slide and all water blob. This fun water toy can keep kids entertained for hours, making it ideal for backyard events. This model is 15 feet long and can accommodate three racers at a time.

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress

This casual summer dress has everything you want for summer. It has adjustable straps to ensure a customized fit, a hem to keep the shorts in place and two pockets that are deep enough for your phone. The ultra-lightweight fabric makes it suitable for all types of recreational activity.

AloSoft Courtside Tennis Dress

This courtside dress is not only stylish and sporty, it is pink enough for you to show your love for Barbiecore. The adjustable straps give you a secure fit while the velvety Alosoft makes it a joy to wear.

Girlfriend Collective Ivory Juliet Strappy Dress

This dainty workout dress can do anything you can do this summer. You can wear it when hiking, jogging, playing tennis or playing pickleball. It is made with ultra-breathable float fabric and features a form-flattering compressive liner and two hidden pockets.

Adidas Originals Washed Bucket Hat

A bucket hat helps protect your head and face from the damaging rays of the sun. This stylish option from Adidas has a comfortable fit, and a natural worn look. It is made with 100% cotton and was given a heavy capwash treatment to provide a retro feel.

Supergoop! PLAY Body Mousse

Supergoop! is a broad-spectrum sunscreen that applies as a whipped body mousse and absorbs damaging ultraviolet rays from the sun. This SPF 50 sunscreen mousse is simple to apply and fun to wear. It is water-resistant and sweat resistant for up to 80 minutes.

