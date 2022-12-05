Find the perfect gift for the scrapbooker in your life

Scrapbooking helps to bring people and past events together. Some people enjoy doing it as a hobby that helps them to feel better connected to distant family members and friends. Today, there are more options than ever for tools that can help elevate the style and presentation of a scrapbook. It’s a way to personalize and immortalize cherished memories. Here are a few gift options to provide the ideal arts and crafts supplies for the avid scrapbooker in your life.

What is scrapbooking?

Scrapbooking is an activity where people creatively arrange items and photos in order to preserve precious moments and memories. It’s a broad field where each person can add their own personal touch, from writing personal notes on each page to gluing in photos and even adding the occasional memento.

Generally, photos take the center stage as personal moments with family members and friends tend to take up the majority of the pages. Most scrapbooks are centered around preserving family history in order to pass the photos and memories down for future generations to have and share.

How to start scrapbooking

Crafting can be as simple as a few photos and an old pair of scissors to as elaborate as a designated printer and scrapbooking desk. It really depends on your personal level of financial commitment and interest. Usually people start with a specific topic or event that they want to showcase and then move onto other important ideas like theme and layout. It’s important to pick the right album to ensure that the intended photos and words fit without looking squished or hard to read.

The beauty of scrapbooking is that it includes all levels of talent, interest and creativity. It’s a place where personal interest can thrive and grow in a way that speaks best to the happy scrapbooker.

Best gifts under $20

Glitter Paper for Arts and Crafts Projects

The paper comes in a pack of 10 with nine different colors. There are two sheets of pink inside of the packet for double the creativity. Each individual paper is 9 by 12 inches and has a layer of shiny glitter powder.

Scotch Precision Scissors

The scissors are 8 inches long and multicolored in gray and red. It’s made from stainless steel and can cut both heavyweight papers and photos. This product comes with a lifetime warranty.

Paper Mate Gel Pens 14 Count

These gel pens quickly dry to reduce the risk of smears. The pen is retractable with a medium point and provides the perfect artistic writing tool for short explanations of photos.

Knaid 40 Rolls of Slim Washi Tape Gift Box Set

A 40-roll set, this washi tape has multiple pastel colors and patterns that avoids leaving overly sticky residue. Sizes of the rolls vary but the rolls mostly are about 0.4-inch wide. The rolls are made of paper and are relatively small in nature.

Astrobrights Colored Cardstock 75 sheets

The cardstock is completely dyed to ensure that there is no visible white once the paper is trimmed or cut. With an assortment of 25 colors, each color appears about three times within the pack. The product is certified by The Forest Stewardship Council for responsible forestry practices.

Bearly Art Precision Craft Glue

This 4-fluid-ounce container of craft glue dries clear and is clump resistant. It comes with a tip kit to provide a more craft-friendly glue application process.

Metallic Marker Pens

This set of 10 metallic markers with a medium pen tip has water-based ink for quicker drying. This product is sold with a satisfaction guarantee.

Best gifts under $50

Dahle Vantage Self-Healing Cutting Mat

This mat comes in various sizes and colors, so it can better accommodate your crafting area. It is a five-layer cutting mat with a built-in screen alignment guide. It’s ideal for cutting photos since it has surface protection.

Cricut Essential Tool Set

This kit includes seven pieces and it is ideal for paper-focused projects. You’ll get items such as a scoring stylus, tweezers, a portable trimmer and more.

Advanced scrapbooking

For the person who works more frequently on a scrapbook, there are several more extensive tools that may be helpful. Allocating a designated scrapbooking area can help improve creativity and keep products in a specific area. It’s important to keep in mind that each person has a specific creative system, so what works for one person will likely not work for each and every scrapbooker.

Best gifts over $100

HP ENVY All-in-One Photo Printer

It’s an inkjet photo printer that can also print, scan, fax and more. It’s able to work wirelessly for Bluetooth Smart and can even mobile print. This printer comes with a limited warranty.

Casual Home Montego Folding Desk

This desk provides the perfect answer to a cramped room, thanks to an easy folding design that’s ideal for storage. It has square legs and it is made out of wood that can come in either a dark espresso or a lighter brown color. The desk comes with a pull-out shelf.

