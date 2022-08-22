It’s fun and easy to personalize white Crocs with your own designs using paint or permanent markers.

Which white Crocs are best?

Crocs may have started with the basic clogs, but over the years have pushed into a range of comfortable and stylish shoes. For those who like attracting even more attention, white Crocs are available. They may be a touch harder to clean, but the brilliant white is worth it. You can even customize white Crocs to really be attention-getting.

The best white Crocs are the Crocs LiteRide 360 Clogs. They have all the same properties as the original Crocs but with a shiny new look and increased comfort.

What to know before you buy white Crocs

White Crocs types

White Crocs come in a variety of styles.

Clogs are the original design. They have several large holes along the front and top to let water out for fast drying and a heel strap to keep it secured, though the strap can also be moved out of the way. Today there are multiple substyles of clogs, including ones without any holes or different styling of holes, ones lined with fur and “boots” with drawstring nylon pouches that go up past the ankle.

Sandals differ from most sandals in that the two top straps aren't adjustable on Crocs. To make up for this, some Crocs sandals include the adjustable heel strap.

Flip-flops are identical to other flip-flops, they're just made of Crocs' proprietary material.

Slides are identical to other slides, except the top strap is hole-punched like most Crocs.

Platforms take another style such as clogs or sandals and add thicker soles to both, increasing cushioning and height.

Sneakers are Crocs take on the style. They use a mix of Crocs' proprietary materials to have the same quick-drying, extra-cushioned, floating properties but with more security.

Sizing

Most adult Crocs are unisex in sizing, though there are some exceptions. There are also kids’ sizes. Additionally, Crocs doesn’t use half sizes.

What to look for in quality white Crocs

Fit

Crocs shoes have three fits.

Standard fit has the Crocs placed snuggly against the entire foot. It shouldn’t feel tight; if it does it’s too small.

Relaxed fit opens up the toe box but stays snug across the rest of the foot.

Roomy fit adds space around the entire foot for those who prefer the loosest feel.

Material

Crocs shoes use a variety of special materials. Some of the most common are:

CrocsLite is the main proprietary material that all Crocs are at least partially made from, and the reason Crocs cost more than similar shoes. It’s a closed-cell resin that mimics foam and rubber and is buoyant and durable.

LiteRide is Crocs technological leap in outsole comfort. Many of Crocs recent shoes use it.

MatLite is used for the upper of Crocs' sneakers. It's extra flexible to let the foot move naturally and comfortably.

How much you can expect to spend on white Crocs

They can cost as little as $20 to as much as $80. Kids’ shoes and styles with less material such as slides and sandals cost the least while sneakers cost the most. The average Crocs cost $30-$50.

White Crocs FAQ

How do I keep white Crocs clean?

A. Crocs are easy to keep clean. No matter the style, all you need is to give them a good scrub with a soft cloth and a mixture of soap and warm water. Some styles such as the original clogs can be safely machine-washed. Always double-check if your Crocs are machine-safe before doing so.

Can I customize white Crocs?

A. Yes. In fact, it’s common to do so. The best supplies to use are latex or acrylic paint. These take time to dry and set, meaning if you make a mistake, you can just wash it off and start again. This also means you need to protect them while they dry.

You can also use permanent markers on your Crocs. These set immediately and can be removed with rubbing alcohol if you make a mistake. This doesn’t have quite the same pop as paint, which is a pro or a con, depending on your vision.

What are Jibbitz?

A. Jibbitz are special charms made by Crocs that you can slip into the large holes found on most of its shoes. Many Crocs styles include one or more Jibbitz. They come in just about any form you can imagine, including superheroes, animals, inanimate objects, etc. You can also find or order custom Jibbitz on websites such as Etsy.

What are the best white Crocs to buy?

Top white Crocs

Crocs LiteRide 360 Clogs

What you need to know: This is the suped-up version of the classic clogs for even more comfort.

What you’ll love: The LiteRide insole pushes the comfort up to the max and the fresh design of the upper looks sleeker than the original large-holed look. They have a roomy fit. The ankle straps have two holes for fitting up to four Jibbitz overall.

What you should consider: The Jibbitz placement may cause some irritation on your heel, and a few purchasers wished there were more cushioning in the heel, too.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white Crocs for the money

Crocs Classic Slide Sandals

What you need to know: It doesn’t get more simple — or more comfortable — than a good pair of slides.

What you’ll love: The midsole is covered with little bumps to help your feet stick to the shoe, and the outsole is grooved for extra traction. There are several shades of white to choose from, as well as pairs with extra color or a special design.

What you should consider: Several customers reported these feeling too tight and recommended ordering a size up. Others reported them feeling oddly stiff with less cushioning than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Crocs LiteRide 360 Pacer Sneakers

What you need to know: These sneakers are perfect for when you need something more secure on your feet.

What you’ll love: The upper is made of MatLite to stay flexible and match the natural movements of your feet while the outsole is made of LiteRide foam for superior cushioning and comfort. There’s space for one Jibbitz on each shoe, just under the last line of laces.

What you should consider: A few purchases had issues with the laces slowly cutting through the eyelets. Others reported the laces as being too long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

