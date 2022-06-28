Which Ryobi hedge trimmer is best?

Whether you want to keep your hedges in line or transform them into a work of art, you’re going to need a good hedge trimmer. Ryobi offers excellent battery-powered trimmers small enough to tweak and beastly enough to shred even the most stubborn hedges. They also offer pole-mounted trimmers for tall hedges.

The best Ryobi hedge trimmer is the Ryobi 40-Volt 26-Inch High-Performance Brushless Battery Hedge Trimmer. It’s Ryobi’s biggest, strongest hedge trimmer with the longest-lasting battery, so you can complete any task in one go.

What to know before you buy a Ryobi hedge trimmer

Ryobi hedge trimmer types

Ryobi hedge trimmers come in three types.

Standard trimmers are, well, the standard. They come with a wide range of blade types to best tackle most hedges.

are, well, the standard. They come with a wide range of blade types to best tackle most hedges. Shrubber trimmers are tiny. They’re used to add polish to a shaped hedge or trim miniature shrubbery.

are tiny. They’re used to add polish to a shaped hedge or trim miniature shrubbery. Pole trimmers are essentially standard trimmers but mounted on extendable poles. They’re for trimming taller hedges than you can naturally reach.

Fuel source

Ryobi hedge trimmers are all battery-operated. This makes them quiet and able to tackle jobs anywhere. However, battery-operated trimmers are the weakest. If you need extra power, you can find non-Ryobi trimmers that run on electricity or gas. Electric trimmers have restricted movement due to their cords but are more powerful and sustainable. Gas models have the most power but are dangerously loud and damaging to the environment.

Battery kit

Ryobi hedge trimmers are often available as tool-only or bundled with a battery and battery charging cradle for an extra charge. You need to get a trimmer with a battery kit if you don’t already have a battery.

What to look for in a quality Ryobi hedge trimmer

Blade type

Ryobi hedge trimmer blades can be either single- or double-sided.

Single-sided blades are safer since no teeth are facing you. They’re best for simple trimming.

blades are safer since no teeth are facing you. They’re best for simple trimming. Double-sided blades are more dangerous but can trim a hedge faster in skilled hands. They also make shaping hedges easier.

Blade length

The best blade length is one that’s a little longer than the hedge is wide. This lets you complete your task as fast as possible. However, keep in mind that longer blades are harder to control. Ryobi hedge trimmer blades come in 8- to 26-inch lengths.

Blade gap

The blade gap is the distance between the blade’s teeth. A hedge trimmer can only cut through branches up to the size of the blade gap. Ryobi hedge trimmer blade gaps can be as small as five-sixteenths of an inch or as large as 1 inch.

How much you can expect to spend on a Ryobi hedge trimmer

They can cost as little as $100 or as much as $200. Shrubber trimmers typically cost $100-$125, while most standard trimmers cost around $150. Pole trimmers and the largest standard trimmers cost around $200.

Ryobi hedge trimmer FAQ

What safety precautions should I take when using a Ryobi hedge trimmer?

A. Always wear gloves, safety glasses, a mask, long-sleeved shirts and pants to cover all exposed skin. You don’t need to wear ear protection since Ryobi trimmers use battery-operated motors, but it doesn’t hurt either. Also, never use a hedge trimmer while standing on a ladder — if you need to reach high hedges, use a pole trimmer.

How do I maintain a Ryobi hedge trimmer?

A. Only the blade needs to be maintained. There are steps to take after each use and after 60 hours of use.

After each use, you need to lubricate the blade. Spray it with your chosen lubricant and let the blade run for a moment to let the lubricant spread.

you need to lubricate the blade. Spray it with your chosen lubricant and let the blade run for a moment to let the lubricant spread. After 60 hours, you need to sharpen the blade. You can do this with a file or take it to a professional.

Do I need spare batteries?

A. Ryobi hedge trimmer batteries last roughly 30-45 minutes on a full charge and take roughly 90 minutes to fully charge from dead. Having a spare battery wouldn’t hurt if you have more hedges to trim than you can manage in this window.

What’s the best Ryobi hedge trimmer to buy?

Top Ryobi hedge trimmer

Ryobi 40-Volt 26-Inch High-Performance Brushless Battery Hedge Trimmer

What you need to know: This is Ryobi’s biggest and most powerful trimmer.

What you’ll love: The 26-inch-long single-sided blade has a 1-inch blade gap for tackling the biggest, toughest hedges. The handle rotates so you can trim comfortably at any angle. The trimmer and battery have five- and three-year warranties, respectively. It can be purchased with or without the battery set.

What you should consider: Even with its power, it still takes some time and effort to get through the thickest branches. A few consumers found it on the heavy side.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Ryobi hedge trimmer for the money

Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Battery Grass Shear And Shrubber Trimmer

What you need to know: This little trimmer is great for putting on the finishing touches.

What you’ll love: The 4-inch shearing head and 8-inch double-sided trimming head with a five-sixteenths blade gap are easy to swap between. The body’s small size and light weight place it among the easiest Ryobi trimmers to use. It can be purchased with or without the battery set.

What you should consider: This is only for finishing touches or trimming small plants such as bonsai trees. A few customers had issues with either head jamming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Ryobi 40-Volt 18-Inch Battery Pole Hedge Trimmer

What you need to know: Use this pole trimmer on tall hedges rather than trying to use a ladder.

What you’ll love: The pole extends up to 8 feet, and the double-sided blade has a five-eighths-inch gap. The head pivots for trimming at any angle, and a variable speed trigger helps with control and accuracy. It can be purchased with or without the battery set.

What you should consider: It’s heavy, which can make it hard to wield, especially when extended to its full length. The blade is small compared to non-pole trimmers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

