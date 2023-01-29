With rubber dumbbell sets, you can easily transition between exercises.They’re ideal for floor exercises and fairly simple to hold.

Which rubber hex dumbbell set is best?

Rubber hex dumbbell sets are important pieces of workout equipment because they let you perform multiple styles of lifting and training and are perfect for people who are new to exercising or just starting out with basic curls. The BalanceFrom Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Set is a first-class rubber hex dumbbell set.

What to know before you buy a rubber hex dumbbell set

Benefits of using a rubber hex dumbbell set

With a rubber hex dumbbell set, it’s easy to transition between exercises. They’re also perfect for floor exercises and fairly easy to hold.

Weight ranges of rubber hex dumbbell sets

The most lightweight sets range from 2 to 8 pounds, while midrange sets go from 10 to 25 pounds and high-end sets go up to 50 pounds. Lightweight sets increase in 2-to-3-pound increments, while heavier sets increase in 5-pound increments.

Materials for rubber hex dumbbell sets

The most common materials for hex dumbbell sets are neoprene, cast iron and stainless steel. Neoprene-coated dumbbell sets include softer nonslip grip and bright colors and reduce damage when they hit furniture or floors. Cast-iron sets come with a rustic throwback style, while stainless steel sets have rubber-coated weights and stainless steel grips, which are simple to clean and rust-free.

What to look for in a quality rubber hex dumbbell set

Textured grips

Neoprene-coated hex dumbbells are usually grip-friendly, so they won’t easily slip out of your hands, even if they’re sweaty. Cast-iron and stainless steel dumbbells include small textured areas, including knurled patterns and grooves.

Value sets

You should look for a rubber hex dumbbell set that includes a rack, a bench or both. It’s much more cost-effective than buying each item separately. Note that you’ll probably need to hire a professional to assemble the bench and rack.

Accessories

Look for a dumbbell set with extra accessories, including exercise mats, weight training gloves, weight racks and weight benches.

How much you can expect to spend on a rubber hex dumbbell set

Rubber hex dumbbell sets range widely in price, from about $20-$1,800.

Rubber hex dumbbell set FAQ

How should you pack your rubber hex dumbbell set if you move?

A. The best way to pack your set of rubber hex dumbbells is to put it in a strong, sturdy box in your moving truck. The box will keep the weights from rolling around. Don’t carry the box with entire set of dumbbells inside.

It might be simpler to load the fully built weight benches and racks rather than taking time to break the benches and racks down.

How do you clean rubber hex dumbbells?

A. This depends on the dumbbells’ finish and materials, so check with the manufacturer for its recommendations before using any cleaning products on them. In general, though, you can use sanitizing spray for regular surface cleaning. Find a sanitizing spray that’s used to wipe down gym equipment.

You can wash neoprene dumbbells with water and soap, but cast-iron and stainless steel dumbbells are slightly more difficult to clean to prevent rust. You can use a natural cleaning solution of baking soda and vinegar and use dedicated equipment oil weekly to keep the rust away. If your hex dumbbells are already rusted, soak them in water overnight, then remove the rust with a wire brush.

Do you have to get a bench and rack for your dumbbells?

A. Not necessarily. Hex dumbbells are free weights, so you can use them alone without any extra equipment. Racks can help with organization and storage, but many people keep the dumbbells on the floor. Benches work well if you’ve mastered some weight training techniques and progressed with free weight training, and you’re ready to move on to more advanced techniques.

What’s the best rubber hex dumbbell set to buy?

Top rubber hex dumbbell set

BalanceFrom Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Set

What you need to know: This set has all of the features you need to build your home gym and work out from home.

What you’ll love: It includes pairs of 30-pound, 25-pound, 20-pound, 15-pound and 10-pound weights, as well as a rack that can hold up to 12 weights. The weights are encased in rubber to prevent rolling and prevent the floor.

What you should consider: It comes with a fairly strong rubber smell, but the scent eventually goes away.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rubber hex dumbbell set for the money

Fitness Republic Neoprene Dumbbell Set

What you need to know: This convenient, portable set is a durable option you can use for all kinds of workouts.

What you’ll love: The weights are comfortable, simple to hold, affordable and composed of strong iron with an easy-grip handle. There are several combinations of weights to choose from.

What you should consider: This set doesn’t include a stand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cap Barbell Black Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Weights

What you need to know: This low-intensity rubber hex weight set is perfect for basic toning and light aerobic workouts and complements many full-body fitness programs.

What you’ll love: It includes a steel weight stand and comes in various weight sizes. The hexagonal weight plates remain in place without rolling.

What you should consider: A few reviewers said the weight stand that holds the dumbbells is slightly flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.