BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Pizza is a heavily debated topic in the Binghamton area with several great places to choose from. This list includes the top 10 pizza places in Binghamton strictly according to Tripadvisor…so forward them your complaints.

Michelangelo’s Pizzeria & Ristorante – 465 Court Street New York Pizzeria – 33 W. State Street Cortese – 117 Robinson Street Nirchi’s – 166 Water Street (Multiple locations) Bella Pizza -1116 Chenango Street Grande Pizza – 1250 Upper Front Street Amici – 126 Henry Street Pizza Nia’s – 65 Rotary Avenue The Stone Fox – 15 Hawley Street Pudgie’s Pizza – 224 Robinson Street

The list only includes restaurants with locations in Binghamton (has to have a Binghamton mailing address) and does not include any major chain restaurants.