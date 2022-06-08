Which Frigidaire ice maker is best?

There’s nothing more refreshing than a cold drink on a hot day or after a hard day’s work. To maintain that crisp temperature, you need to fill your drink with ice. You can get that ice from the ice maker in your Frigidaire freezer or from a Frigidaire portable ice maker.

The best Frigidaire ice maker is the Frigidaire EFIC452-SS Extra-Large Ice Maker. It has a huge capacity and outputs plenty of ice, whether on the go or to keep a party going.

What to know before you buy a Frigidaire ice maker

Frigidaire ice maker types

Frigidaire ice makers can be either stand-alone portable machines or parts that plug into a freezer.

Portable ice makers are large boxes in which you add water to make ice nearly anywhere. They can also make various types of ice rather than the usual cubes. They’re excellent for situations that call for plenty of ice or for those who like ice on the go. They are expensive for everyday use.

Freezer ice makers are special parts in a freezer that draws in moisture to make ice. Frigidaire freezers and refrigerator/freezer combos usually come with this part, making purchases more likely to be replacements rather than new additions. Some Frigidaire parts can be used in non-Frigidaire freezers.

Output and capacity

Frigidaire portable and freezer ice makers measure their output and capacity in different ways.

Portable makers’ output and capacity are typically the same numbers. For example, if the maker says it has a 40-pound capacity it also means it will make 40 pounds of ice in a day.

makers’ output and capacity are typically the same numbers. For example, if the maker says it has a 40-pound capacity it also means it will make 40 pounds of ice in a day. Freezer makers’ output and capacity are more dependent on the freezer it’s hooked up to. As such, the output and capacity are more likely to be found in the freezer’s manual than in the maker’s product listing.

Ice types and size

Both kinds of Frigidaire makers can make a variety of ice types and sizes. The typical ice shape is the cube in small, medium or large sizes. Hollow tubes, tiny pellets and crushed or flaked ice are also common options.

What to look for in a quality Frigidaire ice maker

Speed

The speed of an ice maker is the time it takes to form a single batch of ice. Better makers make more ice faster. The best Frigidaire portable ice makers can make a batch of 20-plus cubes in 15 minutes while the best Frigidaire freezer makers can take as much as an hour to make a similarly sized batch.

Portability and weight

A Frigidaire portable ice maker isn’t much use if it’s difficult to move. Weight is the best indicator of portability, with the heaviest makers weighing 40 pounds or more while the lightest weigh roughly 20 pounds. Higher capacity makers weigh more, so try to balance your quantity and portability needs.

How much you can expect to spend on a Frigidaire ice maker

Frigidaire portable ice makers typically cost $100-$300 depending on capacity and how old the maker is. Most freezer ice makers cost $50-$150.

Frigidaire ice maker FAQ

Do I need a portable ice maker if I have a refrigerator ice maker?

A. The average person only needs one or the other, not both. That said, if you regularly host parties or want to enjoy ice while camping, having a small portable maker could prove useful.

How do I maintain an ice maker?

A. Maintaining freezer ice makers and portable ice makers require similar approaches.

Freezer ice makers need to have their baskets checked regularly to prevent the ice from building up enough to freeze the maker. Most freezer ice makers have parts designed to stop making ice once it reaches a certain height, but these don’t always work. The basket also needs to be emptied if the ice cubes have begun to melt and refreeze into a solid block.

ice makers need to have their baskets checked regularly to prevent the ice from building up enough to freeze the maker. Most freezer ice makers have parts designed to stop making ice once it reaches a certain height, but these don’t always work. The basket also needs to be emptied if the ice cubes have begun to melt and refreeze into a solid block. Portable ice makers need to be regularly emptied and cleaned following the user manual’s instructions to prevent the growth and buildup of mold. The ice tray also needs to be emptied to prevent ice from melting and refreezing into a solid cube, just like freezer makers.

What’s the best Frigidaire ice maker to buy?

Top Frigidaire ice maker

Frigidaire EFIC452-SS Extra-Large Ice Maker

What you need to know: If you need plenty of ice over a long period, this maker is for you.

What you’ll love: It makes up to 40 pounds of ice per day and takes roughly 15 minutes to make 24 cubes. It doesn’t use much energy or make much noise. The clear lid makes it easy to check how much ice has been made.

What you should consider: A few customers had issues with the auto-shutoff failing to trigger, leading to a large block of solid ice that needs to be pried out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Frigidaire ice maker for the money

Frigidaire EFIC189-Silver Compact Ice Maker

What you need to know: This compact ice maker is a good choice for small parties and traveling.

What you’ll love: It makes up to 26 pounds of ice per day and takes roughly 15 minutes to make nine cubes. It has “basket full” and “low water” indicators and a clear lid so you can monitor its progress at a glance.

What you should consider: A few consumers received older versions of this model with less effective features. The ice doesn’t stay solid in the maker for long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Frigidaire 5303918344 Ice Maker Kit

What you need to know: This is a good replacement part for your freezer — just make sure it’s a matching model.

What you’ll love: It can be used in several Frigidaire and a few Electrolux freezers with the product description including the list of compatible models. Most purchasers had no issues with installation. It has a one-year warranty and a manual ice advance button.

What you should consider: A few purchasers had issues with the trigger arm getting stuck. Others needed to buy a new ice tray in addition to the ice maker.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.