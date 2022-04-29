Which farmhouse sink is best?

Farmhouse sinks add a luxurious touch to a well-appointed kitchen. This type of sink is deep and wide, capable of handling all of your kitchen prep — or hiding your dirty dishes when company comes over.

If you are looking for a highly functional sink that would be at home in a professional kitchen, the Lordear Stainless Steel Deep Farmhouse Sink is a good option.

What to know before you buy a farmhouse sink

Material

The material of your farmhouse sink is as much about the function as it is the form.

Made from marble, granite or travertine, stone farmhouse sinks are heavy but naturally customized. Because of variations in the material, no two are exactly alike. Cast iron: Enameled cast-iron sinks are heavy and likely to outlast not only you but also your grandchildren. Although you’ll never need to buy another sink after this one, you’ll need to make sure your countertops can handle the weight.

Double vs. single basin

Farmhouse sinks traditionally have one basin, but a double basin is convenient to have. Keep in mind that a double-basin sink in natural stone or cast iron is going to be incredibly heavy.

Design of the front

The front of the sink is referred to as the apron. This apron is most often smooth, but depending on the material you can find other designs. Fireclay sinks focus on slight variations in the lip or edge of the skin, while stainless steel and copper can be hammered, molded or stamped.

What to look for in a quality farmhouse sink

Mounting hardware

Depending on the type of sink — drop-in or undermount — look for mounting hardware included. This means you won’t have to guess what’s needed to properly install your sink.

Faucet accommodation

Some farmhouse sinks do not have accommodations for the faucet in the sink itself. If that is something you prefer, make sure to select a sink with holes pre-drilled and ready to accept the appropriate faucet.

Easy care

As with all things, a farmhouse sink needs attention to look at the best. The best farmhouse sink won’t require fussy cleaners or a nightly cleaning ritual to stay sparklingly clean.

Included accessories

These oversized sinks can take up a lot of space in the kitchen counter. Look for accessories that can be used within or on top of the sink for food prep or cleanup. These might include:

Dish drainer

Cutting board

Bottom grid

Colander

How much you can expect to spend on a farmhouse sink

This is not the cheapest kitchen upgrade you will make. Expect to spend $200-$2,500.

Farmhouse sink FAQ

How do you measure for a farmhouse sink?

A. It is crucial to measure twice so you only cut once, especially as most kitchen counters will need a wider opening to accommodate this larger vessel. Your sink also needs to be 3 inches shorter than the cabinet it will be mounted in.

Measure carefully from the front to the back of the sink to ensure it fits the depth of the cabinet, too. Don’t forget that you may need to mount a faucet behind the sink, and take that into consideration.

Are farmhouse sinks an easy DIY project?

A. If you have lots of experience plumbing sinks and completing basic carpentry tasks, chances are good this is a project that you can handle. However, farmhouse sinks do present some specific challenges that newbie home improvers may not be able to tackle. You may need to move or change plumbing lines or open up more space to accommodate the sink. If this is beyond your skill set, hire a professional installer.

What’s the best farmhouse sink to buy?

Top farmhouse sink

Lordear Stainless Steel Deep Farmhouse Sink

What you need to know: It has an industrial look and feel and performs like it belongs in a professional kitchen.

What you’ll love: The X-shaped water diversion means the sink resists rust, stains and dents. It comes with a bottom grid, apron, basket strainer and oven glove. The corners are fitted and round for easy cleaning, and the bottom slopes for fast draining.

What you should consider: Even with the added water diverter and slope, it can be slow to drain. Installation is also a challenge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top farmhouse sink for the money

Kichae White Ceramic Porcelain Farmhouse Kitchen Sink

What you need to know: This fireclay sink is at home in classic and contemporary kitchens alike.

What you’ll love: The sink is deep and holds the largest stock pots and utensils. Curved edges and sleek design look beautiful in any kitchen. The soundproof ceramic masks the noise of dropped dishes and resists cracks, stains, scratches and chips.

What you should consider: It comes with a basket for the bottom, but some feel the quality of that basket is poor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ruvati Workstation Drop-In Topmount Kitchen Sink

What you need to know: This sink comes with all the accessories you need to set up your kitchen workstation.

What you’ll love: It’s made of durable stainless steel and comes with a foldable rack, colander, mahogany cutting board, and other accessories for food prep. All of the accessories mount easily with included hardware.

What you should consider: The mounting brackets are too short to accommodate thicker kitchen countertops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

