Which expensive perfume is best?

Looking good for a special occasion such as a first date or a wedding is always a high priority, but don’t underestimate the importance of smelling good. Perfume isn’t meant to be used as a substitute for showering, but it’s an enhancer that can help raise your confidence.

There are countless perfumes, but you can go for an expensive one if you have the money. A top choice is the Tom Ford Soleil Brulant Eau de Parfum Spray, a summer perfume that’s popular for its sun-kissed citrus florals and amber tone.

What to know before you buy an expensive perfume

Concentration

The more concentrated a perfume is, usually the more expensive it is. There are four levels of perfume oil concentration: parfum, eau de parfum, eau de toilette and eau de cologne. Eau de cologne and eau de toilette are the least potent and don’t last as long, but are more affordable. Parfum and eau de parfum are more expensive, but you can usually apply just one or two sprays for a smell that lasts all day.

Price

Expensive perfumes are usually highly concentrated and last for several hours. You can find many long-lasting fragrances on the cheaper side, but top designer brands make exclusive high-end perfumes if you don’t mind spending the money.

Fragrance notes

There are three types of notes that make up a perfume: top, middle and base.

Top notes, also referred to as head notes, are the lightest and can be considered the “first impression,” since they’re what you smell as soon as you spray perfume.

also referred to as head notes, are the lightest and can be considered the “first impression,” since they’re what you smell as soon as you spray perfume. Middle notes, also known as heart notes, make up most of a fragrance and usually consist of floral and citrus scents.

also known as heart notes, make up most of a fragrance and usually consist of floral and citrus scents. Base notes take the longest to develop, but they make up the aroma you might smell after someone wearing perfume leaves the room.

What to look for in a quality expensive perfume

Longevity

Any perfume should last at least 3 hours after application, but expensive perfumes usually last several hours. The best ones last 6-24 hours, but this depends on concentration, how much is used and the climate.

Fragrance note variety

Citrus and floral notes are derived from citrus fruits and botanicals such as rose, lily and lavender. They’re light, so they make up the composition of most summer perfumes.

Oriental and woody notes are heavier and are derived from spices such as vanilla and woods such as sandalwood. They’re ideal for winter fragrances, with woody notes often preferred by men due to their masculine and musky scent.

Complexity

High-end perfumes are usually more complex, meaning that they incorporate several notes into their composition. Single-note fragrances aren’t necessarily always of inferior quality — some of the most popular perfumes in the world are single-note — but it’s a distinction often made between authentic fragrances and knockoffs.

You can tell if a perfume is a knockoff because it only mimics the scent of the original’s top notes. Once those fade, you can’t detect any of the middle or base notes that make up the rest of the authentic perfume.

How much you can expect to spend on an expensive perfume

The most expensive fragrances are parfums, so they have a concentration of 20%-40% essential oils, which is why they’re so expensive. For the best parfums, expect to spend anywhere between $300-$1,000.

Expensive perfume FAQ

Do perfumes smell the same on everybody?

A. Interestingly, no. Factors such as the warmth and moisture level of your skin affect how a perfume smells, so it’s advisable to try several fragrances before making a purchase.

Where should perfumes be stored?

A. Avoid storing perfumes in the bathroom, as heat and moisture can compromise their integrity. Instead, keep them at room temperature in a dry place.

What’s the best expensive perfume to buy?

Top expensive perfume

Tom Ford Soleil Brulant Eau de Parfum Spray

What you need to know: This high-end perfume features sun-kissed citrus florals and amber tones, so it’s the perfect scent to wear in the summertime.

What you’ll love: Its citrus florals and orange hint make for an exquisite amber-warm scent. Together with key notes of orange flower absolute, amber and black honey accord, the combination makes a perfume perfect for summer and warm autumn days.

What you should consider: Some customers complain about the scent being too heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top expensive perfume for the money

Dior “Miss Dior” Eau de Parfum Spray

What you need to know: It’s one of the best-looking perfumes, and has a pleasant and subtle smell backed by high-quality notes.

What you’ll love: This multicolored perfume comes in an elegant package featuring a bottle with a bow wrapped around the spray neck. It has several notes, but the most notable are Grasse rose, peony, iris and lily-of-the-valley, making it an ideal spring perfume.

What you should consider: Some users find it too sweet, and others complain that it doesn’t last long.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Chanel No. 5 Eau de Parfum Spray

What you need to know: This perfume incorporates several florals and subtle hints, creating a sensational fragrance to wear with confidence.

What you’ll love: It’s suitable for day and nighttime application, and the abstract floral scent is on the stronger side, so you’ll be pleased if you want something long-lasting. It combines aldehydes with a hint of bourbon vanilla to create a feminine and sensual aroma.

What you should consider: Some younger users found it more suitable for older people.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

