Which Crocs sandals are best?

Much like the company’s classic clogs, Crocs sandals are lightweight and comfortable to wear, making them perfect summer footwear. Crocs makes a wide range of sandals, so it’s up to you to find the best ones for your needs.

From sporty and relaxed to smart and fashion-forward, there’s a sandal to suit most buyers. If you’re looking for sandals that are casual, comfortable and easy to wear, Crocs Crocband III Slide Sandals are the top choice.

What to know before you buy Crocs sandals

Sandal style

Crocs makes sandals in a range of styles. Once you decide which style you’re looking for, it will narrow down your options to an easier number of choices. These are some of the most common styles:

Slides: These are casual sandals that you can easily slide your foot in and out of. Unlike flip-flops, they don't separate the big toe from the rest of the toes. They usually have one wide strap at the front of the sandal, just behind the toes, but they can have two or more straps.

Flip-flops: These sandals have a toe post that sits between the big toe and the second toe. They're lightweight and casual, but they're not always comfortable for walking long distances.

Sports sandals: Sports sandals have a strap around the heel in addition to front straps. They're usually adjustable so that they fit well and won't slide around during sporting activities or hikes.

Wedges: These sandals have a thick wedge sole. Crocs makes both high and low wedges. They look smarter and more fashionable than many other sandals, but they aren't necessarily as comfortable or practical.

Materials

Most Crocs are made from the patented Croslite material that the brand is known for. It’s a proprietary resin material that takes the form of a closed cell foam. While it looks like plastic or rubber at first glance, it’s lighter and molds to the feet, which is what makes Crocs so comfortable to wear.

However, not all Crocs sandals are made entirely from Croslite. Some have a Croslite sole but an upper made from canvas or other fabric. These are great if you want the comfort of the classic Crocs sole with a more refined appearance overall. On the downside, they aren’t water-friendly, so they’re not ideal for trips to the beach or paddling in rivers or lakes.

What to look for in quality Crocs sandals

Color

You can buy sandals from Crocs in a variety of both plain colors and prints. These range from muted hues, such as black, navy and dark green, to striking prints, such as tie-dye and floral prints.

Size

Crocs are available in a range of men’s and women’s sizes from a women’s size 4 to men’s size 13. You can also buy big kid, little kid and toddler size sandals.

Collaborations

Crocs regularly collaborates with big-name fashion brands or celebrities to make special edition shoes and sandals. These are popular and can sell quickly, so be on the lookout for upcoming collaborations.

How much you can expect to spend on Crocs sandals

Most cost around $15-$50, with more elaborate styles on the higher end of the spectrum. However, those made in collaboration with popular celebrities or fashion houses can be priced well over $100-$200.

Crocs sandals FAQ

How do you wash Crocs?

A. Crocs shouldn’t be washed in the washing machine or dishwasher. Heat exposure can cause them to shrink and become ill-fitting. Instead, you can wipe them down with warm water and a gentle soap or detergent then leave them to dry naturally.

Are Crocs sandals good for your feet?

A. They’re roomy, comfortable and don’t tend to rub, but most don’t have straps on the heel. This causes wearers to grip with their toes to keep them on. This can lead to foot pain if you wear them all day and more serious foot issues with regular wear over long periods.

It isn’t just an issue with Crocs, though. The same can be said for any sandal that doesn’t have a heel strap. However, you can find Crocs with heel straps. These are perfect for all-day wear, hiking or busy days sightseeing.

What are the best Crocs sandals to buy?

Top Crocs sandals

Crocs Crocband III Slide Sandals

What you need to know: These understated slides look great with most summer outfits.

What you’ll love: Comfortable and roomy but not loose, these sandals are a versatile choice for everything from beach days to everyday wear. They’re water-friendly and have a thick, well-cushioned sole. The underside of the shoes offers plenty of traction.

What you should consider: Buyers with narrow feet may need to size down so they aren’t too large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Crocs sandals for the money

Crocs Classic II Flip Flops

What you need to know: Go anywhere in these water-friendly flip-flops made entirely from Croslite material.

What you’ll love: These lightweight sandals are perfect for keeping your feet cool on hot days. They’re relaxed in fit but not excessively large, which offers a good balance of comfort and fit. You can choose from nine colors, including black, aqua, ice blue and army green.

What you should consider: They feel a little less cushioned than some Crocs, so you probably won’t want to wear them all day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Crocs Swiftwater Expedition Sandals

What you need to know: Thanks to their heel strap, these sandals are comfortable and supportive for all-day wear.

What you’ll love: The two front straps are adjustable to help get a perfect fit. They’re water-friendly and quick-drying. They’re well-cushioned and have the ideal design for hiking and other more intense activities.

What you should consider: A small percentage of wearers find they rub, so test them out before you go on a long hike.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

