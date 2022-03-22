BINGHAMTON, NY- This weeks Remarkable woman is always putting everyone else before herself.

NewsChannel 34’s Jackie Gillis show us how being selfless, doesn’t go unnoticed.

Binghamton native, Carol Knapp has always treated people the way she wants to be treated.

She says her father instilled that golden rule in her when she was little girl.

She even worked with her dad in the kitchen business for a bit, then moved on to a gift shop, but while she was working there an opportunity came that she couldn’t pass up.

“They had an opening at the special ED department at Chenango Valley High School and that’s when I though, ‘you know I’d really like to go.’ It wasn’t about the money, it was just about maybe going and helping people and just knowing that I made a difference in somebody’s life was what was important to me,” says Knapp.

She worked in the Special ED department at Binghamton High School as well.

Her job was to take 14 to 21 year olds out into the community and teach them life skills.

She took them to places like Binghamton University, Techworks, and Dunkin Donuts.

“I even had one little girl that when anyone would ask what her name was it was ‘Nicole Knapp’ but it wasn’t, but I mean, I had very good relation with the kids and I still run into quite a few out in the community that still see me and remember me in different places and it’s just very rewarding,” says Knapp.

While she is technically retired and not working in special ED anymore, Knapp spends her days working harder than ever, taking care of her mother, watching her 2 grandchildren, and cleaning about 13 houses.

“Again, I’m helping people and people ask me, ‘why do you clean houses isn’t that degrading?’ It’s not to me, I’m helping people and it’s rewarding when you get done and you see you clean something and it looks good,” says Knapp.

Her daughter, Lindsay Wells nominated her for this award.

Wells says she is so happy to have her mother around to be a positive influence for her children, Benson and Deagan.

“She would drop anything for anyone at anytime, whether it be a neighbor, a friend, a family member, just someone in the grocery store. She goes out of her way to help anyone to put a smile on peoples faces,” says Wells.

Knapp was so touched to find out her daughter nominated her for this award.

Wells adds that her mother remembers every birthday and anniversary, sending out cards way in advance just to make others smile.

“I don’t do anything to get a pat on the back, I do it because, I enjoy it,” says Knapp.

While Knapp remains very busy, she does it all with a smile on her face and feels very fortunate for the life she has.

You can learn more about our Remarkable Women series and see past honorees in the Community section of Binghamton Homepage dot com.



NewsChannel 34 will also broadcast an hour-long Remarkable Women special on Sunday April 17th at 1pm.